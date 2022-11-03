WINDSOR – A pair of second half big plays proved to be the difference here Friday night as Pender High erased a 14-8 halftime deficit with a go-ahead score in the final three minutes and upset Bertie 22-14. Playing their first home playoff game at Roy L. Bond Jr. Stadium in 15 years, Bertie dominated the first 24 minutes, but miscues and turnovers in the second half proved too much to overcome. ...

WINDSOR, NC ・ 25 MINUTES AGO