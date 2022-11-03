Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Related
Columbia Missourian
Kobe Brown starts the season with a strong performance in Missouri's win
With under 1:20 to play in the first half, Tre Gomillion stopped near the free throw to find Kobe Brown on the right wing of Norm Stewart Court. Brown then gave a quick pump fake in front of a closing Southern Indiana defender before driving into the paint and delivering a one-handed slam, igniting the Missouri crowd to extend its lead to 47-31.
Columbia Missourian
MU men's basketball forces turnovers, survives 3-point storm to defeat Southern Indiana
Missouri men’s basketball roared to life quickly on the defensive end and forced 22 turnovers to come away with a 97-91 win over Southern Indiana on Monday at Mizzou Arena. The Screaming Eagles, however, flipped a 7% performance from deep in the first half to an impressive 82.2% from 3 in the second half to foil plans for a comfortable Tigers’ victory.
Columbia Missourian
Following first-drive holes, Missouri’s defense finds the backfield
A 39-yard pass from Kentucky quarterback Will Levis to Barion Brown put Missouri on its heels. Showing out against South Carolina last week, the Tigers fell behind early against a more consistent quarterback in Levis. The Wildcats charged for a touchdown seven plays later, although getting blown up in the...
Columbia Missourian
Stagnant offense, late roughing call doom MU in loss to Kentucky
Boos rang loud Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. Never did they ring louder than with 2½ minutes to go in the game and Kentucky leading by four, when a long snap went over Kentucky punter Colin Goodfellow’s head. Goodfellow chased down the ball and somehow got the punt off while being tackled by Missouri linebacker Will Norris.
Columbia Missourian
CC bowling takes second at Bronco Open
Columbia College bowling placed second out of 10 in the Bronco Open, finishing with an overall total of 7,779. The Cougars finished a narrow 11 pins above Morningside University and trailed first place Iowa Western Community College by 62 pins.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri's search for offensive consistency continues in 21-17 loss to Kentucky
It has been difficult to get a complete read on Missouri’s offense this season. There are moments it looks dead in the water with mounting three-and-outs, missed reads and frustrating play-calls. Then, out of nothing, it comes to life with galvanizing receptions, strong runs and momentum-changing touchdowns.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri men's basketball begins new era under Gates
Missouri men’s basketball coach Dennis Gates is certain about one aspect of the Tigers’ 2022-23 season. “I’m not going to get ejected, so you guys can stop thinking about that,” Gates joked to a group of reporters at a media event Wednesday.
Columbia Missourian
Hermann volleyball falls short of state title, finish second in state tournament
Hermann volleyball was one match away from defending its title as Class 2 state champions. The Bearcats fell just short of their hopes, falling to Festus Jefferson 3-1 (16-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-19) in the MSHSAA Class 2 championship match Saturday. Festus Jefferson (32-5-1) earned its first championship in school history...
Columbia Missourian
Bill Kountz Aug. 18,1934 — Oct. 17, 2022
William Kountz gently exited this world on October 17, 2022, at his home in Columbia, Missouri. William (Bill) Bryan Kountz Jr. was born on August 18,1934, in Saint Louis, Missouri, to William B. Kountz and Willie Mae Weissinger Kountz.
Columbia Missourian
Kentucky 21, Missouri 17
11 a.m., Memorial Stadium, Columbia | TV: SEC Network | RADIO: Tiger Radio Network (KCMQ/96.7 FM, KTGR/1580 AM, KTGR/100.5 FM). 5:18: Kentucky, Will Levis 22-yard touchdown pass to Dane Key (Matt Ruffolo PAT is good). Kentucky 21, Missouri 17. 8:07: Missouri, Brady Cook 20-yard touchdown run (Brady Cook pass to...
Columbia Missourian
When it rains, it pours
The playoffs raged on despite the treacherous downpour on Friday night. Some schools were able to keep their championship hopes alive while others felt the showers of defeat. Teams look to survive and advance as the playoffs move on to the district championships. Helias took an overwhelming win over Battle 45-14. Blair Oaks crushed North Callaway 71-14. Jefferson City outlasted Kirksville 43-21. Rock Bridge moved on to the district championship by defeating Hazelwood Central 28-6.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri football falls flat against Kentucky
Missouri football, after a two-game winning streak, returned home to face Kentucky for the annual Military Appreciation Game. Kentucky scored on their first drive, but the Missouri defense held stout for the rest of the first half, allowing just seven points. Missouri's offense struggled to get going, but ended the game with 17 points. However, that was not enough and after a costly roughing the punter penalty, Missouri lost to Kentucky 21-17.
Columbia Missourian
Barrett Banister lays on the field
I am a senior at the University of Missouri Columbia studying Photojournalism and Social Media. I am working as a photojournalist and social media manager as part of my class curriculum and experience.
Columbia Missourian
'Authentic, eager and respectful': Columbia's Ray Beck celebrates his 90th birthday
Ray Beck celebrated his 90th birthday Sunday, and exactly half of his long life was spent working as a leader for the city of Columbia. Beck spent 45 years in municipal government leadership, 24 of them as director of the Public Works Department and 21 as city manager during a period of unprecedented growth. His friends and family gathered Sunday at Stephens Lake Park to celebrate the beginning of his ninth decade, albeit a few days early.
Columbia Missourian
Joe F. Donaldson III Sept. 2, 1947 — Oct. 1, 2022
Joe F. Donaldson, III, 75 long-time MU professor and lifelong learner, passed away October 1, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. At a wake celebrating his life, his children accredited him “as aged to perfection for 75 years.” Born on September 2, 1947, and raised in Cleveland, TN., to Joseph F. (Jr.) and Dorathy Donaldson (nee Grayson), Joe was a nationally recognized researcher and educator of adult and professional education, including positions at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, The Pennsylvania State University, and, finally, at the University of Missouri-Columbia (MU).
Columbia Missourian
Veralee Hardin-Phillips, May 18, 1925 — Nov. 01, 2022
Dr. Veralee Hardin-Phillips passed away peacefully on November 1, 2022, with her beloved husband Joe by her side and surrounded by family and friends. Veralee was born in Stoutland, Missouri, to Aubrey and Della M. (Calkin) Blackburn on May 18, 1925. She was a lifetime educator, serving as an elementary school teacher, a principal, and ultimately ascending to Professor Emerita at the University of Missouri- Columbia, where she was an active staff member for fifty-one years.
Columbia Missourian
Police, Fusus reps field concerns about surveillance technology
After a pair of open house informational meetings this week, the Columbia chapter of the NAACP indicated it supports the city adopting surveillance technology that would allow police to access security cameras in real time. Chapter President Mary Ratliff said she favors the software because the intelligence it provides would...
Columbia Missourian
Bruce Harty Beckett May 26, 1947 — Oct. 26, 2022
Bruce Harty Beckett passed into the Lord’s arms on Friday, October 28, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his loving wife, Donna Huskey Beckett, his four boys, Adam Harty Beckett, Matthew Huskey Beckett (Suzanne), Daniel Gray Beckett (Jenny), Andrew Wilson Beckett (Lindsay), and 8 beautiful grandchildren who loved their Poppy with all of their hearts. Bruce has one brother, William Wilson Beckett (Jan) who resides in Columbia. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, William and Eleanor Beckett.
Columbia Missourian
Next step in Columbia renewables plan to be discussed at City Council
The Columbia City Council will hear a report Monday on progress toward renewable energy goals, amid community pressure to get to 100% clean energy faster. The report recommends conducting a detailed study of options for Columbia Water & Light to get its energy from 100% renewable sources, such as wind and solar, by 2030 — five years ahead of the goal set in the city’s Climate Action and Adaptation Plan.
Columbia Missourian
When is the next lunar eclipse? How to view full moon in Columbia on Election Day
A total lunar eclipse will be visible early Tuesday morning. Meaghann Stoelting, planetarium director for Columbia Public Schools, shared what a total lunar eclipse is and how Columbia residents can view it on Tuesday.
Comments / 0