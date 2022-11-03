ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Columbia Missourian

Kobe Brown starts the season with a strong performance in Missouri's win

With under 1:20 to play in the first half, Tre Gomillion stopped near the free throw to find Kobe Brown on the right wing of Norm Stewart Court. Brown then gave a quick pump fake in front of a closing Southern Indiana defender before driving into the paint and delivering a one-handed slam, igniting the Missouri crowd to extend its lead to 47-31.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

MU men's basketball forces turnovers, survives 3-point storm to defeat Southern Indiana

Missouri men’s basketball roared to life quickly on the defensive end and forced 22 turnovers to come away with a 97-91 win over Southern Indiana on Monday at Mizzou Arena. The Screaming Eagles, however, flipped a 7% performance from deep in the first half to an impressive 82.2% from 3 in the second half to foil plans for a comfortable Tigers’ victory.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Following first-drive holes, Missouri’s defense finds the backfield

A 39-yard pass from Kentucky quarterback Will Levis to Barion Brown put Missouri on its heels. Showing out against South Carolina last week, the Tigers fell behind early against a more consistent quarterback in Levis. The Wildcats charged for a touchdown seven plays later, although getting blown up in the...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Stagnant offense, late roughing call doom MU in loss to Kentucky

Boos rang loud Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. Never did they ring louder than with 2½ minutes to go in the game and Kentucky leading by four, when a long snap went over Kentucky punter Colin Goodfellow’s head. Goodfellow chased down the ball and somehow got the punt off while being tackled by Missouri linebacker Will Norris.
LEXINGTON, KY
Columbia Missourian

CC bowling takes second at Bronco Open

Columbia College bowling placed second out of 10 in the Bronco Open, finishing with an overall total of 7,779. The Cougars finished a narrow 11 pins above Morningside University and trailed first place Iowa Western Community College by 62 pins.
Columbia Missourian

Missouri men's basketball begins new era under Gates

Missouri men’s basketball coach Dennis Gates is certain about one aspect of the Tigers’ 2022-23 season. “I’m not going to get ejected, so you guys can stop thinking about that,” Gates joked to a group of reporters at a media event Wednesday.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Hermann volleyball falls short of state title, finish second in state tournament

Hermann volleyball was one match away from defending its title as Class 2 state champions. The Bearcats fell just short of their hopes, falling to Festus Jefferson 3-1 (16-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-19) in the MSHSAA Class 2 championship match Saturday. Festus Jefferson (32-5-1) earned its first championship in school history...
HERMANN, MO
Columbia Missourian

Bill Kountz Aug. 18,1934 — Oct. 17, 2022

William Kountz gently exited this world on October 17, 2022, at his home in Columbia, Missouri. William (Bill) Bryan Kountz Jr. was born on August 18,1934, in Saint Louis, Missouri, to William B. Kountz and Willie Mae Weissinger Kountz.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Kentucky 21, Missouri 17

11 a.m., Memorial Stadium, Columbia | TV: SEC Network | RADIO: Tiger Radio Network (KCMQ/96.7 FM, KTGR/1580 AM, KTGR/100.5 FM). 5:18: Kentucky, Will Levis 22-yard touchdown pass to Dane Key (Matt Ruffolo PAT is good). Kentucky 21, Missouri 17. 8:07: Missouri, Brady Cook 20-yard touchdown run (Brady Cook pass to...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

When it rains, it pours

The playoffs raged on despite the treacherous downpour on Friday night. Some schools were able to keep their championship hopes alive while others felt the showers of defeat. Teams look to survive and advance as the playoffs move on to the district championships. Helias took an overwhelming win over Battle 45-14. Blair Oaks crushed North Callaway 71-14. Jefferson City outlasted Kirksville 43-21. Rock Bridge moved on to the district championship by defeating Hazelwood Central 28-6.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Missouri football falls flat against Kentucky

Missouri football, after a two-game winning streak, returned home to face Kentucky for the annual Military Appreciation Game. Kentucky scored on their first drive, but the Missouri defense held stout for the rest of the first half, allowing just seven points. Missouri's offense struggled to get going, but ended the game with 17 points. However, that was not enough and after a costly roughing the punter penalty, Missouri lost to Kentucky 21-17.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Barrett Banister lays on the field

I am a senior at the University of Missouri Columbia studying Photojournalism and Social Media. I am working as a photojournalist and social media manager as part of my class curriculum and experience.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

'Authentic, eager and respectful': Columbia's Ray Beck celebrates his 90th birthday

Ray Beck celebrated his 90th birthday Sunday, and exactly half of his long life was spent working as a leader for the city of Columbia. Beck spent 45 years in municipal government leadership, 24 of them as director of the Public Works Department and 21 as city manager during a period of unprecedented growth. His friends and family gathered Sunday at Stephens Lake Park to celebrate the beginning of his ninth decade, albeit a few days early.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Joe F. Donaldson III Sept. 2, 1947 — Oct. 1, 2022

Joe F. Donaldson, III, 75 long-time MU professor and lifelong learner, passed away October 1, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. At a wake celebrating his life, his children accredited him “as aged to perfection for 75 years.” Born on September 2, 1947, and raised in Cleveland, TN., to Joseph F. (Jr.) and Dorathy Donaldson (nee Grayson), Joe was a nationally recognized researcher and educator of adult and professional education, including positions at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, The Pennsylvania State University, and, finally, at the University of Missouri-Columbia (MU).
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Veralee Hardin-Phillips, May 18, 1925 — Nov. 01, 2022

Dr. Veralee Hardin-Phillips passed away peacefully on November 1, 2022, with her beloved husband Joe by her side and surrounded by family and friends. Veralee was born in Stoutland, Missouri, to Aubrey and Della M. (Calkin) Blackburn on May 18, 1925. She was a lifetime educator, serving as an elementary school teacher, a principal, and ultimately ascending to Professor Emerita at the University of Missouri- Columbia, where she was an active staff member for fifty-one years.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Police, Fusus reps field concerns about surveillance technology

After a pair of open house informational meetings this week, the Columbia chapter of the NAACP indicated it supports the city adopting surveillance technology that would allow police to access security cameras in real time. Chapter President Mary Ratliff said she favors the software because the intelligence it provides would...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Bruce Harty Beckett May 26, 1947 — Oct. 26, 2022

Bruce Harty Beckett passed into the Lord’s arms on Friday, October 28, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his loving wife, Donna Huskey Beckett, his four boys, Adam Harty Beckett, Matthew Huskey Beckett (Suzanne), Daniel Gray Beckett (Jenny), Andrew Wilson Beckett (Lindsay), and 8 beautiful grandchildren who loved their Poppy with all of their hearts. Bruce has one brother, William Wilson Beckett (Jan) who resides in Columbia. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, William and Eleanor Beckett.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Next step in Columbia renewables plan to be discussed at City Council

The Columbia City Council will hear a report Monday on progress toward renewable energy goals, amid community pressure to get to 100% clean energy faster. The report recommends conducting a detailed study of options for Columbia Water & Light to get its energy from 100% renewable sources, such as wind and solar, by 2030 — five years ahead of the goal set in the city’s Climate Action and Adaptation Plan.
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy