PJ Walker is slated to start Thursday night's game against the Falcons, with Mayfield in line to remain his backup, David Newton of ESPN reports. The announcement was made by coach Steve Wilks on Monday afternoon, following the team's activation of QB Sam Darnold to the 53-man roster, and in the wake of Walker being benched at halftime (and replaced by Mayfield) in Sunday's loss to the Bengals. It remains to be seen what the Panthers' signal-caller plans are beyond Week 10, with Newton suggesting that the team would like to get another look at Darnold at some point this season and noting that it's possible Mayfield could potentially be released in the coming weeks.

6 HOURS AGO