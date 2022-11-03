Read full article on original website
Falcons' Matt Hennessy: Questionable to return Sunday
Hennessy is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chargers with a knee injury, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports. Hennessy sustained an apparent knee injury during Sunday's contest versus the Chargers and has since been labeled questionable to return. Ryan Neuzil is in line to replace the 24-year-old at left guard for the time being.
Lil Wayne declares Packers dead after fifth straight loss: 'We should've gotten rid of' Aaron Rodgers
Sunday proved the Packers don't need anyone to identify them as a bad team; after losing 15-6 to the previously 1-6 Lions, who entered Week 9 with the NFL's worst defense yet still managed to befuddle reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay's performance spoke for itself. But that didn't stop even the Packers' celebrity faithful from declaring them dead after a fifth straight defeat. Perhaps speaking on behalf of Cheeseheads worldwide, Lil Wayne took to Twitter in the wake of Sunday's loss, explicitly burying the 2022 Packers after nine games and, not only that, but suggesting Rodgers should've long since been traded.
Ravens' Binjimen Victor: Bumped up from practice squad
The Ravens elevated Victor from the practice squad ahead of Monday's game against the Saints. Victor spent the preseason with Baltimore before being let go as part of the team's final roster cuts and joining the team's practice squad in late August. Now, the 25-year-old is set to make his NFL debut after wideout Rashod Bateman (foot) was placed on injured reserve Thursday. Veteran receiver DeSean Jackson was also elevated from the practice squad Monday, so Victor may be relegated to a deep reserve role behind Tylan Wallace and James Proche against new Orleans.
Dolphins' Austin Jackson: Not playing once again
Jackson (ankle) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Bears. Jackson was designated to return from IR on Tuesday and failed to practice both Wednesday and Thursday before logging a limited session Friday with ankle and calf injuries. However, the 23-year-old was ultimately ruled inactive for an eighth straight week, and his next shot to suit up comes next Sunday versus the Browns.
Packers' Romeo Doubs: Ruled out of Sunday's game
Doubs (ankle) won't return to Sunday's game in Detroit. Doubs went down on the Packers' first play from scrimmage at the end of an 18-yard catch, hobbling to the sideline, having his right ankle examined and getting carted to the locker room afterward. With no chance to reenter this Week 9 contest, the offense will be down to Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, Christian Watson, Amari Rodgers and Samori Toure at wide receiver.
Jaguars' Zay Jones: Catches all five targets
Jones recorded five receptions on five targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Raiders. Jones remained in his typical role behind Christian Kirk in priority for targets. However, he made the most of his opportunities, and the highlight of his day came on a 22-yard reception early in the second quarter to push the Jaguars into Raiders territory. Jones hasn't been spectacular this season, but he does have at least 40 receiving yards in five of his seven games.
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Just three touches
Mattison gained one yard on two carries and had one reception for no yards on his only target in Sunday's win at Washington. Mattison played on just nine of the offense's 66 snaps (14%) as he had a limited backup role behind a healthy Dalvin Cook. Mattison's snap share has trended downward this season with 24% or less the past three games, giving him little fantasy value barring a Cook injury. He's still one of the more valuable backup running backs in the league given his production when thrust into a starting role.
Rams' Jared Pinkney: Elevated from practice squad
Pinkney was bumped up to the active roster from the practice squad Saturday. Pinkney earned a spot on the team's practice squad after failing to make their 53-man roster out of camp. Assuming Pinkney suits up Sunday against the Buccaneers it'll be his first action of the season.
Falcons' Feleipe Franks: Won't return Sunday
Franks has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Chargers with a calf injury, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports. Franks suffered a calf injury during the first half of Sunday's contest versus the Chargers and won't return for the remainder of the game as a result. Fellow tight ends Kyle Pitts, Parker Hesse and MyCole Pruitt are slated to handle most of the tight end reps for the rest of the afternoon.
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Unlikely to play in Week 10
Coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that Dantzler (ankle) is a "long shot" to play Sunday at Buffalo, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. It seems likely that Dantzler will have to miss at least one game with an ankle injury he sustained during Minnesota's win at Washington in Week 9. In his absence, rookie fourth-rounder Akayleb Evans could be thrust into a starting role.
Drake, Houston lead Ravens past Saints for 3rd straight win
Kenyan Drake rushed for 93 yards and two touchdowns, Justin Houston had an interception to go with his third straight multiple-sack game, and the Baltimore Ravens beat the New Orleans Saints 27-13
Lions' D'Andre Swift: No setbacks
Head coach Dan Campbell indicated Monday that Swift did not suffer any setbacks during Sunday's victory over the Packers, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports. "We're hopeful we can give him a little bit more this week," Campbell said. After logging over half of the offensive snaps in his return from...
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Remains backup this week
PJ Walker is slated to start Thursday night's game against the Falcons, with Mayfield in line to remain his backup, David Newton of ESPN reports. The announcement was made by coach Steve Wilks on Monday afternoon, following the team's activation of QB Sam Darnold to the 53-man roster, and in the wake of Walker being benched at halftime (and replaced by Mayfield) in Sunday's loss to the Bengals. It remains to be seen what the Panthers' signal-caller plans are beyond Week 10, with Newton suggesting that the team would like to get another look at Darnold at some point this season and noting that it's possible Mayfield could potentially be released in the coming weeks.
Frank Reich fired: Ranking seven candidates Colts should consider for head coaching vacancy
The Indianapolis Colts decided to move on from Frank Reich on Monday, despite his 40-33-1 record in nearly five seasons leading the team. While Reich made the playoffs twice, he had seven different quarterbacks during his time with Indianapolis and never had the same starting quarterback for two consecutive seasons.
Jaguars' Evan Engram: Should be fine for Week 10
Coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Engram, who briefly left Sunday's win over the Raiders due to a back injury, is considered day-to-day and should be fine for Week 10, John Shipley of SI.com reports. Engram caught one of two targets for eight yards during the contest, but after securing...
A.J. Brown reveals fine for taunting penalty in Eagles' win over Steelers on social media
A.J. Brown has been the No. 1 wide receiver the Philadelphia Eagles envisioned throughout the season, ranking in the top five in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. Brown hasn't been one to showboat throughout the year, yet had to empty his wallet the one time he decided to celebrate a score.
Titans' Logan Woodside: Elevated to active rsoter
Woodside was elevated from the Titans' practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Woodside has been elevated for the second consecutive week with Ryan Tannehill's (ankle) status still unclear. If Tannehill is unable to suit up, Woodside will serve as the backup to Malik Willis.
Lions' Kerby Joseph: Sustains concussion Sunday
Lions coach Dan Campbell said that Joseph is in concussion protocol following Sunday's 15-9 win over the Packers, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports. Joseph was evaluated for a concussion after colliding with cornerback Jeff Okudah on a combined tackle during the second of Sunday's win, according to Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com. The rookie safety logged 22 tackles, one pass defended and two forced fumbles over the first seven contests of the season, and he played at least 90 percent of the Lions' defensive snaps in all but one game since Week 4. Joseph will now have to clear league protocols before suiting up again this season, and his next opportunity to play will come against the Bears on Sunday, Nov. 13.
Falcons' Drake London: Key fumble in loss
London brought in three of seven targets for 23 yards and lost a fumble in the Falcons' 20-17 loss to the Chargers on Sunday. London once again put up modest numbers, but his day was all the more forgettable thanks to the rookie allowing Khalil Mack to strip the ball from him after a five-yard reception at the Chargers' six-yard line early in the third quarter. London has now failed to top 40 receiving yards in six consecutive games, an unfavorable streak he'll aim to snap in a Week 10 divisional matchup against the Panthers on Thursday night.
Bills' Matt Milano: Not expected to play
Milano (oblique), who is listed as questionable, isn't expected to play in Sunday's game against the Jets, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Milano managed to resume practicing in a limited capacity Friday, but he still doesn't appear to have made enough progress in his recovery from the oblique injury he suffered last Sunday against the Packers to play this weekend. If Milano is indeed placed on Buffalo's inactive list ahead of Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff, rookie third-round pick Terrel Bernard will likely enter the starting lineup in his place.
