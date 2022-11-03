Read full article on original website
OHP investigating deadly crash in Bryan County
Authorities say two people have died following a crash in Bryan County.
KTEN.com
Sherman police official hangs up his badge
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Sherman Police Department Assistant Chief Bruce Dawsey retired on Friday. "Now he's going to be stepping into the new role, serving as our County Judge for Grayson County," said Assistant Chief Wes Trisler. "Bruce, I've been blessed to be able to have called you 'friend.'"
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas Firefighters Get Electric Vehicle First Responder Training
This week, firefighters and first responders from around North Texas will gather in Garland for training on dealing with electric vehicles in emergency situations. More than 50 first responder organizations will get hands on training from General Motors. As the vehicles grow in popularity, firefighters say the need for this...
At Least 3 Hopkins County Homes Destroyed By Tornado
Couple Was In Their Truck When Trees Fell On It, Trapping Them Inside, But Sustained Only Minor Injuries. At least three homes were destroyed by the tornado which swept through Hopkins County Friday night. One couple had to be cut out of their vehicle after trees fell on it at their residence, which was decimated, but were reported to have sustained minor scratches. No other injuries were reported in Hopkins County, Assistant Fire Marshal Rodney Caudle said late Saturday morning.
bryancountypatriot.com
Bokchito woman killed on Bryan County road
BRYAN COUNTY – One woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Friday night. Mindy Vandenburg, 30, of Bokchito, was involved in a fatality collision at about 11:25 p.m. on Oklahoma Highway 70E approximately 1.6 miles south of Bennington, according to a report form the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Vandenburg...
KTEN.com
Man jailed after shots fired in Sherman
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — On Sunday night, Thomas Brannum was arrested for five counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Sherman police said they got a call about gunfire along the 1000 block of East Lake Avenue on the city's south side. Witnesses told police that Brannum, 49, fired...
KTEN.com
Demolition of abandoned Denison factory set for April
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- The Johns Manville plant was once a major employer in the city of Denison, but the site has been vacant for more than 30 years. Denison Development Alliance president Tony Kaai says demolition and cleanup of the plant will be a $4.5 million project. Kaai says...
KXII.com
10 hurt, 50 homes destroyed in Lamar County tornado
LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Ten people were injured and approximately 50 homes were damaged after a tornado touched down southwest of Paris Friday afternoon. The Brookston community has been most effected after a tornado touched down about eight miles west of Paris around 4 p.m. The National Weather Service...
KXII.com
Thunderstorms start two fires near Pottsboro
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - Friday night’s storms kept Pottsboro area firefighters busy. A lightning bolt caught a home north of Pottsboro on fire around noon,. Firefighters got another call at the same time about an oil tank storage battery struck by lightning off of FM 996. The Locust Community...
KXII.com
Texas tornado survivor: “It was really scary.”
Lamar County, Texas (KXII) - In Lamar County, there was a substantial of homes destroyed by the tornado from Friday night. Since early Saturday morning people came out and helped out those affected by the storms. One family said they have never experienced anything like this. “Honestly we hear stuff...
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Woman Flown To Trauma Center After Major Crash
Hopkins County 911 dispatched first responders to a significant crash at about 10:30 Friday night on FM 1567 just east of CR 2346. It ejected one person when the pickup overturned. In addition, they transported a person to a Dallas area trauma center in critical condition. DPS is investigating.
easttexasradio.com
Lamar County Severe Weather Update
Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell issued a Declaration of Disaster at about 7:20 Friday night after severe storms roared through the area. A confirmed tornado was spotted on the ground west of Paris shortly before 4:00 pm, moving north-northeast through Hopewell, Caviness, Beaver Creek, and Powderly. At least ten people were injured across the county as strong winds and tornadoes uprooted trees, destroyed homes and buildings, and damaged vehicles.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Monday (Nov 07)
There was a vehicle burglary in the 700-block of Church St. in Paris last Friday morning at 6:54. Someone entered the unlocked vehicle and took a handgun. The victim also reported that they had stolen their RING doorbell from the garage. They later found it in the backyard of a neighboring house. The incident is under investigation.
National Weather Service surveys tornado damage, destruction in North Texas
ATHENS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Following the severe weather in North Texas Friday, the National Weather Service has spent the weekend surveying the total damage done by tornadoes.On Saturday, NWS Fort Worth tweeted that their survey team found damage in Lamar County that is consistent with a high end EF-3 tornado. With wind speeds of up to 160 mph, that tornado injured several people and damaged dozens of homes.The NWS survey team also confirmed that the city of Athens in Henderson County was hit by an EF-2 tornado with max winds of up to 115 mph.For several blocks in Athens, people spent...
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Texas
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Texas using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.
iheart.com
Tornadoes Destroy Homes In Northeast Texas
Tornadoes ripped through Northeast Texas leaving widespread damage in several communities. At least 50 homes were either damaged or destroyed near Paris, Texas. The Lamar County Sheriff's Department reported ten people were injured, but there were no fatalities. Homes were also damaged near Sulphur Springs, Texas. Further south, damage was reported to a manufacturing building in the town of Athens. The storms were part of a large weather complex that is also brought severe weather to portions of Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana.
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Hopkins County Deputies came across a Dallas woman and a Sulphur Springs man, both 28, at the boat ramp on FM 2285 at Lake Sulphur Springs. They arrested her on a Dallas County narcotics charge, and Upshur County wanted the man on a warranty for marijuana. Mugshots not available. State...
Watch: Dangerous tornadoes captured on camera tearing through Texas
Tornadoes were seen near the towns of Sulphur Springs, Miller Grove, Athens and New Boston, Texas.
sachsenews.com
Judge Hill sends letter to county employees regarding lawsuit
Chris Hill, the county judge for Collin County, issued a statement through county spokesperson Tim Wyatt regarding the ongoing federal lawsuit against the county’s district attorney Monday, Oct. 31. The lawsuit — which contained allegations of sexual harassment — also named Hill, First Assistant District Attorney Bill Wirskye and...
Major supermarket chain opens another new location in Texas
A major supermarket chain just opened another new location in Texas, and local shoppers couldn't be happier. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, the popular Texas-based grocery store chain H-E-B opened another new grocery store in Plano, Texas.
