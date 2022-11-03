Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Legendary Ferrari Enzo Sells for $2.8M USD
The Ferrari Enzo is one of the Italian marque’s most formidable and desirable cars it has ever made, and now one has appeared — and sold — at auction for precisely £2,510,500 GBP (approximately $2.87M USD). When it first launched in 2002, the Enzo arrived as...
Road & Track
This BMW M4 Pickup Conversion Might Be the Coolest Thing at SEMA
SEMA has some epic builds this year, but we think this one takes the cake. It's a brand-new BMW M4 Competition xDrive that's been converted into a pickup truck. We love it. Built by aftermarket BMW parts supplier DinMann, this M4 looks incredibly well done, like it might've come from the factory with a pickup bed. Nicknamed the M4Maloo, it's sporting a self-healing paint protection film by Stek Automotive that creates a chrome blue finish, according to BMW Blog.
MotorAuthority
Ringbrothers' 1972 Chevrolet K5 Blazer "Bully" brawls with 1,200 hp
Wisconsin hot rod builders Ringbrothers brought four new builds to the 2022 SEMA show, including this 1972 Chevrolet K5 Blazer. Dubbed Bully, the Blazer boasts 1,200 hp courtesy of a GM-sourced LS3 6.8-liter V-8 topped with a 2.9-liter Whipple supercharger. That power is sent to all four wheels through a GM 4L80E 4-speed automatic transmission and Dana 44 front and Dana 60 rear axles.
MotorAuthority
2023 Audi Q8 E-Tron, 2023 Honda Pilot: Car News Headlines
It's official. The Audi E-Tron will be rebranded a Q8 E-Tron when it receives its mid-cycle update later this week. The name change may be a reflection of the extent of the updates Audi plans for the vehicle, including potentially more power and range. Honda's Pilot mid-size SUV has been...
