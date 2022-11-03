SEMA has some epic builds this year, but we think this one takes the cake. It's a brand-new BMW M4 Competition xDrive that's been converted into a pickup truck. We love it. Built by aftermarket BMW parts supplier DinMann, this M4 looks incredibly well done, like it might've come from the factory with a pickup bed. Nicknamed the M4Maloo, it's sporting a self-healing paint protection film by Stek Automotive that creates a chrome blue finish, according to BMW Blog.

3 DAYS AGO