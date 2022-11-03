Border Patrol union tells ACLU 'go to Hell,' over migrant fight, urges votes for pro-border defense candidates

No, it’s not only Democratic cities that take days to count votes | Nov. 2. It seems that Republican officials and candidates in at least three battleground states — Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania — are pushing to disqualify thousands of mail ballots after urging their own supporters to vote on Election Day. Odd that they’re not suing about mail-in ballots in Florida, which has had mail-in voting for decades and is skewing Republican. There’s something strange about why they are contesting mail-in ballots in close elections in blue areas, but not bothering about contesting them in red ones. It’s odd, very odd, but I just can’t put my finger on the reason for it.

