West Hartford, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

New research helps explain why more Black and Latino youth are arrested in Mass. than white youth

New research offers more context for why Black and Latino youth in Massachusetts enter the justice system more often than white youth. Although fewer young people overall are going into the justice system, that rate has been falling fastest for white youth. According to the Massachusetts Office of the Child Advocate, police are three times as likely to arrest Black youth and twice as likely to arrest Hispanic youth.
