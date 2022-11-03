No, the United States is not about to run out of diesel. What's happening: Some Republicans have started highlighting a statistic from the Energy Information Administration showing that inventories for diesel — the fuel used by farmers, truckers and others driving heavy machinery — have fallen to 106 million barrels, the lowest point in more than a decade. This led to claims that the U.S. is entering a diesel crisis with "less than one month's supply of diesel fuel."

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO