New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Lafitte Seafood Festival, Bobby Brown, Covington Three Rivers Arts Festival and more New Orleans events coming up Nov. 8-14

Looking for more to do this week? Check out the latest on Gambit's calendar at calendar.gambitweekly.com. The festival features seafood, tours of the wetland preserve, and a music lineup mixing popular local bands and blasts from the past including The Marshall Tucker Band and The Orchestra, featuring members of ELO. Also performing are Amanda Shaw, Rockin’ Dopsie & the Zydeco Twisters, Better Than Ezra, the Creole String Beans, Cameron Dupuy & the Cajun Troubadours and more. The festival also has amusement rides, craft vendors, seafood, kayak rentals, walks in the Wetland Trace Nature Preserve and more. Nov. 11-13 at the Lafitte Grounds and Auditorium. Tickets $10-$15. Free admission for kids under 13 years old. Visit lafitteseafoodfestival.com for tickets and information.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Hubig’s Pies comeback struggles on 1st full day

NEW ORLEANS — After more than ten years, the first-day Hubig's Pies were supposed to be back on store shelves, didn't quite go as planned. A problem at the plant delayed shipments across the New Orleans area. Monday, a sign on the door at Zuppardo's Family Marker in Metairie let customers know there were no Hubig's for sale. The sign stopped Bob Schultz in his tracks.
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

Remember the fun of drive-in movies? One’s about to open again in South Mississippi

Those who remember going to one of the many drive-in movies in South Mississippi are about to get a piece of their childhood back. John Watzke is still kicking around names for his drive-in theater as his crews work to clear the lot along U.S. 90 in Hancock County. It’s next to Shady Acres RV Park and about 1,000 feet west of the big Silver Slipper sign, on the north side of the highway.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
fox8live.com

Hubig’s Pies back in New Orleans stores Monday, some sold out Sunday at Carrollton pop-up

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More than 10 years after a five-alarm fire destroyed its factory in Faubourg Marigny, the New Orleans institution Hubig’s Pies is back. Owner Andrew Ramsey announced that Hubig’s pies will be available in limited quantities at local stores in New Orleans starting Monday. A limited quantity of apple and lemon pies were available Sunday at a pop-up tent in the parking lot of the Hancock Whitney Bank’s Carrollton branch (1324 S. Carrollton Ave.), though they sold out by 3 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Three Rivers Art Festival expected to draw big crowds to Covington

Covington's Three Rivers Art Festival kicks off Nov. 12 along five downtown city blocks. The Three Rivers event began in 1997 when its founders, after visiting an arts festival in Fairhope, Alabama, decided that Covington needed its own festival to help artists and to support the economic development of downtown.
COVINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

A weekend of teaching and sharing Native American heritage in Lacombe

The Bayou Lacombe Museum will host its third annual Native American Heritage Festival on Nov. 19-20 to introduce, educate and celebrate the area's Choctaw history. Older than New Orleans, Lacombe had an active native community until the mid-20th century, when the practice of some traditions began to wane, including tribal dances that had been lost for almost 100 years. Choctaw culture bearers now focus on keeping these traditions alive by teaching younger generations through the museum, special gatherings and other practices.
LACOMBE, LA

