NOLA.com
History erased: The Troxler cottage stood in the Quarter for almost 2 centuries
You win some, and you lose some. It’s an age-old adage, one adopted more often than not by losers eager to take the sting out of a defeat. But that doesn’t take away from its underlying truth — or its application to all aspects of life. That...
WDSU
New Orleans EMS uses unique lifesaving technique for 100th time Sunday morning
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans EMS administered blood to a woman shot on Bourbon Street Sunday morning while she was still in the street. They say this is a rare ability for EMS services across the country and saves lives. Thomas Mauro was the paramedic who gave her...
NOLA.com
Winners announced from Oak Street Po-Boy Fest 2022 in New Orleans; see list
Once again, the Oak Street Po-Boy Fest turned its namesake street into a playground of different po-boy possibilities, with classics served alongside some wild flights of local culinary imagination. The Nov. 6 event marked its first full return since the pandemic, restoring one more facet of the local festival calendar.
wbrz.com
New Orleans-based taco stand and margarita joint coming to Mid City in December
BATON ROUGE - A popular restaurant with two locations in New Orleans is planning its third in the heart of Mid City. The Barracuda Taco Stand and Margarita Garden is coming to Government Street in December, and owners plan to add to the "Mid City vibe" with its Garden District locale.
NOLA.com
Lafitte Seafood Festival, Bobby Brown, Covington Three Rivers Arts Festival and more New Orleans events coming up Nov. 8-14
Looking for more to do this week? Check out the latest on Gambit's calendar at calendar.gambitweekly.com. The festival features seafood, tours of the wetland preserve, and a music lineup mixing popular local bands and blasts from the past including The Marshall Tucker Band and The Orchestra, featuring members of ELO. Also performing are Amanda Shaw, Rockin’ Dopsie & the Zydeco Twisters, Better Than Ezra, the Creole String Beans, Cameron Dupuy & the Cajun Troubadours and more. The festival also has amusement rides, craft vendors, seafood, kayak rentals, walks in the Wetland Trace Nature Preserve and more. Nov. 11-13 at the Lafitte Grounds and Auditorium. Tickets $10-$15. Free admission for kids under 13 years old. Visit lafitteseafoodfestival.com for tickets and information.
NOLA.com
Oak Street Po-boy Fest 2022: Cost, parking, vendors, music and more
New Orleanians are primed for another favorite celebration on Sunday: the Oak Street Po-Boy Festival presented by Tony Chachere's. Now in its 14th year, the festival has 40 vendors selling a variety of po-boys, an art market and a rest area for those who need a break. When is it?
WWL-TV
Hubig’s Pies comeback struggles on 1st full day
NEW ORLEANS — After more than ten years, the first-day Hubig's Pies were supposed to be back on store shelves, didn't quite go as planned. A problem at the plant delayed shipments across the New Orleans area. Monday, a sign on the door at Zuppardo's Family Marker in Metairie let customers know there were no Hubig's for sale. The sign stopped Bob Schultz in his tracks.
NOLA.com
New Orleans jury awards $51 million over fatal Lamborghini crash on Tchoupitoulas Street
An Orleans Parish jury has awarded $51 million to the parents of a 23-year-old woman who was killed when business owner Jason Adams took her on an inebriated joyride in his Lamborghini, hit a curb at an estimated 118 mph and crashed into the Tchoupitoulas Street floodwall. Adams, 36, was...
Hubig's Pies are back; 10,000 sold on first day
According to the company’s president emeritus, Hubig’s Pies will make their return to New Orleans-area grocery and convenience stores on Monday.
Frenchmen Street driver cuts through crowd and crashes into parklet, raising safety concerns
NEW ORLEANS — The crowd on a packed Frenchmen Street ran for safety Friday as a car cut through them and crashed into the parklet outside Café Negril. Jim Croswell was one of them. “We’re standing right here on the corner and there was a car that was...
fox8live.com
Roller Derby practice derailed by young armed robbers at Crescent Park
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The head coach of a New Orleans roller derby team jumped into action when the mother of one of her players was robbed at gunpoint. “I had never ripped off my skates so fast in my life,” says Crystal Hayes, head coach of the Crescent City Crushers.
NOLA.com
Remember the fun of drive-in movies? One’s about to open again in South Mississippi
Those who remember going to one of the many drive-in movies in South Mississippi are about to get a piece of their childhood back. John Watzke is still kicking around names for his drive-in theater as his crews work to clear the lot along U.S. 90 in Hancock County. It’s next to Shady Acres RV Park and about 1,000 feet west of the big Silver Slipper sign, on the north side of the highway.
IV Waste, Waste Pro rolled through neighborhoods on Monday despite areas still under Metro contract
NEW ORLEANS — Two garbage collectors, IV Waste and Waste Pro rolled through several neighborhoods collecting garbage in New Orleans East, Lakeview, Gentilly, and the 9th Ward, despite the contract for garbage pickup in those areas still belonging to Metro Service Group. “Starting Monday morning, you’re going to see...
fox8live.com
Hubig’s Pies back in New Orleans stores Monday, some sold out Sunday at Carrollton pop-up
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More than 10 years after a five-alarm fire destroyed its factory in Faubourg Marigny, the New Orleans institution Hubig’s Pies is back. Owner Andrew Ramsey announced that Hubig’s pies will be available in limited quantities at local stores in New Orleans starting Monday. A limited quantity of apple and lemon pies were available Sunday at a pop-up tent in the parking lot of the Hancock Whitney Bank’s Carrollton branch (1324 S. Carrollton Ave.), though they sold out by 3 p.m.
NOLA.com
Two women were shot on Bourbon Street early Sunday morning, New Orleans police say
Two women were shot in the French Quarter on Bourbon Street just after midnight Sunday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The women, 28 and 54, were walking in the 500 block of Bourbon Street (map) when they heard gunfire and realized they'd been shot, police said. One woman...
NOLA.com
Three Rivers Art Festival expected to draw big crowds to Covington
Covington's Three Rivers Art Festival kicks off Nov. 12 along five downtown city blocks. The Three Rivers event began in 1997 when its founders, after visiting an arts festival in Fairhope, Alabama, decided that Covington needed its own festival to help artists and to support the economic development of downtown.
fox8live.com
Suspects watched man buy PS5 in New Orleans, broke into his car, stole it immediately, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are looking for two men accused of breaking into someone’s car and stealing a PlayStation 5. It happened on Fri., Nov. 4 in the 3900 block of Behrman Place, according to a New Orleans Police Department release. The victim told police he...
NOLA.com
Celebration in the Oaks will include both a driving tour AND a walking tour in 2022
City Park’s holiday lighting extravaganza Celebration in the Oaks will begin glowing on Thanksgiving (Nov 24). For the first time in 18 years, the popular attraction will include both a driving tour amid lighted displays scattered across the south end of the park, plus displays in the New Orleans Botanical Garden accessible by foot.
Six robberies across NOLA overnight, one shot
According to the NOPD, five of the six incidents involved weapons and sent one person to the hospital.
NOLA.com
A weekend of teaching and sharing Native American heritage in Lacombe
The Bayou Lacombe Museum will host its third annual Native American Heritage Festival on Nov. 19-20 to introduce, educate and celebrate the area's Choctaw history. Older than New Orleans, Lacombe had an active native community until the mid-20th century, when the practice of some traditions began to wane, including tribal dances that had been lost for almost 100 years. Choctaw culture bearers now focus on keeping these traditions alive by teaching younger generations through the museum, special gatherings and other practices.
