abc17news.com
Kansas officials investigate death of foster child who fled
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas officials are investigating the death of a foster child who left a residential treatment facility, stole a truck and crashed into a semitruck in Oklahoma last month. The state Department of Children and Families confirmed it is investigating what happened to determine if there were any regulatory violations at the facility the 13-year-old walked away from on Oct. 27. The teen had gone to a Halloween party in Independence, Kansas, on the day of the crash that was sponsored by the residential treatment program where he was living in Parsons, Kansas. Officials said the teen went to a car dealership and stole the truck before driving to Oklahoma. He died two days after the crash in a Tulsa hospital.
Villanova wins in 1st game without Wright; Neptune in charge
VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — The No. 16 Villanova Wildcats beat La Salle 81-68 and won their first game under coach Kyle Neptune. Neptune replaced Jay Wright in the wake of the Hall of Fame coach’s sudden retirement. Caleb Daniels scored 24 points and Eric Dixon had 20 for the Wildcats. Josh Nickelberry led the Explorers with 22 points. La Salle lost in coach Fran Dunphy’s first game back since he came out of retirement. Dunphy also had lengthy, successful coaching stints at Penn and Temple and was coaxed out of retirement to lead the program where he was a star player.
