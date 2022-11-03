ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Critically endangered red wolves now call southern Colorado home

DIVIDE, Colo. (KKTV) - A critically endangered species is now calling southern Colorado home. 11 News visited the Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center, near Highway 24 and Twin Rocks Road, to meet the two new red wolves, Shawnee and Van Gogh. The center is the only facility to house the species in the state. The 10-year-old wolves will spend the rest of their lives in southern Colorado, after retiring from a breeding program.
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado

Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
Rez District Incumbent Spent Campaign Money For Clothing, Necklace, Haircut

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Clothing, necklace and a haircut are among the campaign expenditures of a sitting member of the Wyoming House of Representatives vying for reelection. Andi LeBeau, the incumbent and Democratic nominee for House District 33 in the Wyoming Legislature, said these expenditures...
Letter To The Editor: Conservation and Access Priorities for Wyoming Sportspeople

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Most Wyoming lawmakers have made it clear that they support our Second Amendment rights and our right to hunt. We the undersigned organizations believe the following actions will help lawmakers go even further in supporting wildlife, hunting, and angling in the Cowboy State:
Think you're a 'sharpshooter'? Colorado Parks and Wildlife might need your help

Consider yourself a "sharpshooter?" If you've got good aim with a rifle and enjoy hunting elk, the state of Colorado might need your help. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), the department is looking for "qualified volunteers" to help with the second year of an elk dispersal project in Great Sand Dunes National Park and National Wildlife Refuge. Part of this dispersal effort involves culling, or selective slaughtering, of some of the animals. According to CPW, the effort should be viewed as part of the intensive elk management project, not hunting or recreation.
Driver Frustrated With WYDOT Warnings After 111 MPH Wind Flips 4,000-Pound Trailer

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A video (now deleted) has been watched thousands of times since it was uploaded to YouTube over the weekend: A 4,000-pound trailer loaded with supplies for a Lander business ripped the bumper off a pickup and was tossed across the road by wind gusts registering more than 110 mph Saturday.
Legislators: Wyoming turning a darker shade of red

CHEYENNE —As Tuesday’s general election rapidly approaches, Rep. Dan Zwonitzer said the Wyoming Legislature can’t afford any more ultraconservative ideologues who don’t understand the complexities of writing law. Yet that possibility exists. The Cheyenne Republican has served in the state House of Representatives for 17 years,...
Federal Government Plans to Cut Water Supply From Colorado to Both Powell and Mead for the First Time

The federal government intends to halt the deliveries of water from the Colorado River's Powell and Mead for the first time. Although the federal government has the authority to unilaterally stop receiving water from Lake Powell and Lake Mead, the two main reservoirs on the Colorado River, this has never happened. The seven states that rely on the river and the federal government have always bargained over previous cuts.
