Gary, IN

fox32chicago.com

Chicago man back in jail after life sentence was commuted by Pritzker

Chicago man back in jail for alleged crime spree after life sentence was commuted by Pritzker. Reed's conviction was overturned by a Cook County judge, and his sentence was commuted after Reed and his lawyers argued that his confession was beaten out of him by Chicago police, led by the notorious Lt. Jon Burge. But over the last few months, Reed has been arrested and charged multiple times in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana for robbery, theft and other crimes.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man murdered in Gary

GARY, Indiana - A man was shot dead in Gary on Friday, the Lake County Coroner said. The victim, John Doc Riley, 56, was shot multiple times. His death was ruled a homicide. Riley was found dead at 2317 Grant Street. He lived on Massachusetts Street. There is no word...
GARY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Cook County Sheriff race: Dolton cop suing over being removed from ballot

COOK COUNTY - A former candidate for Cook County Sheriff filed a federal civil rights lawsuit, claiming she was wrongfully bumped from the ballot. Dolton Police Officer LaTonya Ruffin was disqualified ahead of the June 28 primary after incumbent Sheriff Tom Dart's campaign objected to her filing to run under a last name different from that of her voter registration.
COOK COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 women shot to death in Hobart, Indiana

HOBART, Ind. - Two women were shot to death in Hobart, Indiana Friday night. The Lake County Coroner's Office says 20-year-old Destiny Jackson and 19-year-old Nazirah Elizia Ali Muhammad were found dead at 418 Ruta Drive #925 in Hobart around 7:20 p.m. The coroner's report said both victims were shot...
HOBART, IN
fox32chicago.com

Illinois SAFE-T Act: Cook County Chief Judge says 'cash bail doesn't work'

CHICAGO - A top Cook County Republican and several Democrats in the Chicago City Council are urging voters to vote "no" on Chief Judge Tim Evans. "We know that there was over a hundred alone that were violent criminals that were on electronic monitoring that went on to commit other violent crimes up to and including murder," said Cook County Commissioner Sean Morrison of Palos Park.
COOK COUNTY, IL
WGN News

FOX59

Indiana man who claimed state trooper poisoned, harassed him faces charges

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Bartholomew County man who said an Indiana state trooper was poisoning him and using power tools to intimidate him now faces legal repercussions. 38-year-old Alan Parker of Columbus was charged recently with a misdemeanor count of false reporting after a police investigation was launched into phony claims that he was being […]
COLUMBUS, IN
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with murder arrested in Indiana

CHICAGO - A 29-year-old Chicago man was charged with murder and arrested in Indiana Friday. Police say Ramon Brooks of Washington Park was arrested in South Bend for the murder of a 27-year-old woman. Brooks allegedly fatally shot the woman on May 8 in the 1500 block of South Sawyer...
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Crusader Endorsements for 2022 Election (Gary Edition)

As we approach Election Day, it is important to remember that Congressman Frank J. Mrvan has always prioritized the needs of the city of Gary and has proven his ability to successfully obtain federal resources for the good of our community, including financial support for our public safety and the Gary Police Department.
GARY, IN
abc57.com

Man accused of trying to shoot girlfriend during argument

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- A man was arrested on multiple charges after allegedly firing shots inside a home because his girlfriend didn't make him a plate of food, according to court records. South Bend Police responded to a home on Monday evening for reports of a domestic incident. When...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Convicted murderer out on parole arrested for rape, 6 felonies

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A convicted murderer was out on parole when he allegedly committed rape and six other felony crimes. In July of 2000, police found 26-year-old Charmaine Crump stabbed to death in a car that came to rest at a busy South Bend intersection. In 2002, Dennis...
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Possible Connection with B-Dubs Burglary

(La Porte, IN) - A burglary last month at Buffalo Wild Wings in La Porte could be linked to similar break-ins in the area. Police said two suspects in dark clothing were involved in a burglary at the Buffalo Wild Wings in Hammond on October 17. According to Hammond Police,...
LA PORTE, IN
WLWT 5

6 people from Indiana win thousands on Powerball

While they didn't win the Powerball Jackpot, six people from Indiana can claim thousands after Wednesday's drawing. There were three winners whose tickets were worth $100,000 and another three worth $50,000, according to the Hoosier Lottery. Video above: No big winner, Powerball jackpot grows. The $100,000 winners were in Bloomington,...
INDIANA STATE

