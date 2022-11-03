Read full article on original website
CTA is hiring Full-time Bus OperatorsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago's Migrant Arrivals Have Slowed, but Local Aid Groups Continue to SupportCeebla CuudChicago, IL
'Beaver Blood Moon': Chicago's last chance to view a total lunar eclipse until 2025Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Despite Opposition Chicago 2023 Budget PassesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago AIS Commissioner asked in Confirmation Hearing About Buying Vacant Buildings to Address Migrant, Homeless NeedsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man back in jail after life sentence was commuted by Pritzker
Chicago man back in jail for alleged crime spree after life sentence was commuted by Pritzker. Reed's conviction was overturned by a Cook County judge, and his sentence was commuted after Reed and his lawyers argued that his confession was beaten out of him by Chicago police, led by the notorious Lt. Jon Burge. But over the last few months, Reed has been arrested and charged multiple times in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana for robbery, theft and other crimes.
fox32chicago.com
Man murdered in Gary
GARY, Indiana - A man was shot dead in Gary on Friday, the Lake County Coroner said. The victim, John Doc Riley, 56, was shot multiple times. His death was ruled a homicide. Riley was found dead at 2317 Grant Street. He lived on Massachusetts Street. There is no word...
fox32chicago.com
Cook County Sheriff race: Dolton cop suing over being removed from ballot
COOK COUNTY - A former candidate for Cook County Sheriff filed a federal civil rights lawsuit, claiming she was wrongfully bumped from the ballot. Dolton Police Officer LaTonya Ruffin was disqualified ahead of the June 28 primary after incumbent Sheriff Tom Dart's campaign objected to her filing to run under a last name different from that of her voter registration.
fox32chicago.com
2 women shot to death in Hobart, Indiana
HOBART, Ind. - Two women were shot to death in Hobart, Indiana Friday night. The Lake County Coroner's Office says 20-year-old Destiny Jackson and 19-year-old Nazirah Elizia Ali Muhammad were found dead at 418 Ruta Drive #925 in Hobart around 7:20 p.m. The coroner's report said both victims were shot...
Judge dramatically reduces bond for pregnant murder defendant
A Cook County judge on Thursday reduced bail for a pregnant woman charged with first-degree murder so she won’t have to give birth behind bars.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois SAFE-T Act: Cook County Chief Judge says 'cash bail doesn't work'
CHICAGO - A top Cook County Republican and several Democrats in the Chicago City Council are urging voters to vote "no" on Chief Judge Tim Evans. "We know that there was over a hundred alone that were violent criminals that were on electronic monitoring that went on to commit other violent crimes up to and including murder," said Cook County Commissioner Sean Morrison of Palos Park.
2 women shot and killed in NW Indiana
HOBART, Ind. — Two women were shot and killed in Hobart, Indiana Friday evening. According to police, Destiny Loreal Jackson, 20, and Nazirah Elizia Ali Muhammad, 19, were fatally shot with multiple rounds at the 400 block of Ruta Drive around 6:24 p.m. The preliminary information to the incident is unknown at this time. Police are […]
Indiana man who claimed state trooper poisoned, harassed him faces charges
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Bartholomew County man who said an Indiana state trooper was poisoning him and using power tools to intimidate him now faces legal repercussions. 38-year-old Alan Parker of Columbus was charged recently with a misdemeanor count of false reporting after a police investigation was launched into phony claims that he was being […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with murder arrested in Indiana
CHICAGO - A 29-year-old Chicago man was charged with murder and arrested in Indiana Friday. Police say Ramon Brooks of Washington Park was arrested in South Bend for the murder of a 27-year-old woman. Brooks allegedly fatally shot the woman on May 8 in the 1500 block of South Sawyer...
Crusader Endorsements for 2022 Election (Gary Edition)
As we approach Election Day, it is important to remember that Congressman Frank J. Mrvan has always prioritized the needs of the city of Gary and has proven his ability to successfully obtain federal resources for the good of our community, including financial support for our public safety and the Gary Police Department.
WTHR
Hidden rooms, crawl spaces found in Indiana home amid hunt for wanted man
Steven Lakes, who police say has a history of evading arrest, remains at large. He's wanted for battery of a public safety official and dealing meth.
abc57.com
Man accused of trying to shoot girlfriend during argument
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- A man was arrested on multiple charges after allegedly firing shots inside a home because his girlfriend didn't make him a plate of food, according to court records. South Bend Police responded to a home on Monday evening for reports of a domestic incident. When...
An Ex-Gang Leader’s Advice for Deescalating Violence in Politics
Curtis Toler has spent years trying to curb gang violence in Chicago. Now he’s talking to Congress about how to fix violence in politics.
WNDU
Convicted murderer out on parole arrested for rape, 6 felonies
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A convicted murderer was out on parole when he allegedly committed rape and six other felony crimes. In July of 2000, police found 26-year-old Charmaine Crump stabbed to death in a car that came to rest at a busy South Bend intersection. In 2002, Dennis...
hometownnewsnow.com
Possible Connection with B-Dubs Burglary
(La Porte, IN) - A burglary last month at Buffalo Wild Wings in La Porte could be linked to similar break-ins in the area. Police said two suspects in dark clothing were involved in a burglary at the Buffalo Wild Wings in Hammond on October 17. According to Hammond Police,...
WLWT 5
6 people from Indiana win thousands on Powerball
While they didn't win the Powerball Jackpot, six people from Indiana can claim thousands after Wednesday's drawing. There were three winners whose tickets were worth $100,000 and another three worth $50,000, according to the Hoosier Lottery. Video above: No big winner, Powerball jackpot grows. The $100,000 winners were in Bloomington,...
fox32chicago.com
'We will bring an army': Danny Golden supporters show up to hearing after suspect requests bond review
CHICAGO - A suspect involved in the shooting of off-duty Chicago police officer Danny Golden asked a judge Thursday to be released from jail as he awaits trial. Bryant Hayes, 22, is facing attempted murder charges, and is among three suspects charged in the shooting and paralyzing of Golden. Golden...
cwbchicago.com
7-time felon tried to rob girl as she did homework at Loop coffeeshop: prosecutors
A seven-time felon tried to rob a 14-year-old girl at knifepoint while she did her homework at a Starbucks in the Loop, according to Chicago police and prosecutors. The accused man has been arrested six times this year in Chicago, and he has two misdemeanor cases pending. The girl, waiting...
fox32chicago.com
Man paralyzed from waist down was driving when gunmen in the car opened fire on off-duty suburban cop
CHICAGO - A man paralyzed from the waist down was allegedly behind the wheel when gunmen opened fire on an off-duty suburban police officer driving to work over the weekend, leading to a crash and a shootout that left the officer and a bystander wounded. Darreon Thompson, 24, was arrested...
Chicago police officers pack courtroom at hearing for suspect in shooting of Officer Danny Golden
Injured Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden was escorted home in a massive police convoy that stretched from downtown to the South Side.
