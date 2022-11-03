ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delphi, IN

Judge recuses himself from case against Delphi murder suspect

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I5QQL_0ixz7Kv100

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana judge has recused himself from the case of two slain teenage girls , an Indiana Supreme Court spokeswoman said Thursday.

The Indiana Supreme Court is in the process of appointing Allen County Superior Court Judge Fran Gull as special judge in the case after Carroll Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Diener’s recusal, spokeswoman Kathryn Dolan said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gi5HN_0ixz7Kv100
FILE – Indiana State Police Peru Post Public Information Officer Tony Slocum provides the latest details of the investigation into the murders of teenage girls Liberty German, left, and Abigail Williams in Delphi, Ind., Feb. 22, 2017. Police investigating the unsolved slayings of the two teenage girls killed during a 2017 hiking trip in northern Indiana said Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, they will hold a news conference Monday, Oct. 31, to provide an update on their investigation. (J. Kyle Keener/The Pharos-Tribune via AP, File)

“A judge does not have to explain a reason for recusal,” Dolan said in an email to the news media.

Diener’s recusal came on the same day he approved a request from Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby to transfer Richard Allen , the suspect in the 2017 killings, to the Indiana Department of Corrections for safety reasons.

Delphi murder suspect once processed photos for victim’s family for free, grandmother says

In the order to transfer Allen, Diener wrote, “This FINDING is not predicated on any acts or alleged acts of the Defendant, since arrest, rather a toxic and harmful insistence on ‘public information’ about Defendant and this case.”

Diener said the court found Allen to be in “imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death, or represents a substantial threat to the safety of others.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02kYBg_0ixz7Kv100
Grandparents of Liberty German — Mike Patty, left, and Becky Patty, right — speak with reporters after a news conference Oct. 31, 2022, in Delphi, Ind. Indiana authorities that day announced the arrest of a man in the unsolved slayings of German and her friend Abigail Williams, who were killed while hiking five years ago near their small community in northern Indiana. (Arleigh Rodgers/Report for America via AP)

He also addressed what he termed the “public bloodlust for information” in the case, calling it dangerous and saying all public servants working on the case do not feel safe or protected.

The order went on to state the public’s desire to learn about the case and access court records was “inherently disruptive” to court operations.

Delphi murders update: Man booked in connection with 2017 killing of Indiana teens

Allen is being held on $20 million bond, online court records show.

Allen, 50, was arrested Friday on two murder counts in the killings of Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, in a case that has haunted Delphi.

The deaths were ruled a double homicide, but police have never disclosed how they died or described what evidence they gathered. A relative had dropped them off at a hiking trail near the Monon High Bridge just outside their hometown of Delphi, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) northwest of Indianapolis. Their bodies were found the next day, Feb. 14, 2017, in a rugged, heavily wooded area near the trail.

Diener entered a not-guilty plea for Allen at his initial hearing on Friday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWO News

Mayor Henry responds to city council president’s request for arrest footage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – City Council President Jason Arp has again shared communication between him and Mayor Henry. In an email shared Monday, Henry responds to Arp’s request for the footage of Henry’s October arrest to be released. Henry stated that normally an inquiry of this type would be made when guilt of an offense is in question, which is not the case in this situation. He listed the fines and sentencing he faces, as well as saying he has responded to city council’s previous list of questions.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Wells County man arrested following fentanyl bust

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Wells County Sheriff’s Office says one man was arrested after thousands of suspected fentanyl pills were found in a Keystone home. In a Facebook post on Monday, the department says they were called to a home at 5805 E 900 S in Keystone to serve an arrest warrant on 31-year-old Kyle William Burch on Wednesday, Oct. 26.
WELLS COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Carmel poll worker removed from early voting site responds to GOP interference allegations, sheriff investigating

CARMEL, Ind. — A poll worker at an early voting site in Carmel, Indiana, was removed from their post on Thursday. County Republicans are alleging illegal activity and said the local sheriff has opened an investigation. Republican Party allegations The Hamilton County Republican Party released a statement on Sunday alleging that the poll worker, who […]
CARMEL, IN
abc57.com

Winning Powerball tickets purchased in Elkhart, Goshen

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Hoosier Lottery Powerball tickets worth $50,000 and $150,000 were purchased in Elkhart and Goshen over the weekend. One $150,000 ticket with Power Play was purchased at Gallops-Goshen, located at 18423 U.S. 20 in Goshen. Two $50,000 tickets were purchased in Elkhart and Goshen. One ticket was...
ELKHART, IN
WANE-TV

$50k Powerball tickets sold in Fort Wayne and Columbia City

INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosier Lottery Powerball® tickets purchased for Saturday night’s drawing should be checked carefully as nine tickets are worth $50,000 and one is worth $150,000. One $150,000 winning ticket with Power Play was purchased at Gallops-Goshen located at 18423 US 20 in Goshen. Nine $50,000 winning...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WIBC.com

Poll Worker Removed From Hamilton County Early Voting Site

CARMEL, Ind. — A poll worker was removed from an early voting location last week in Hamilton County and now county Republicans say Democrats are engaging in illegal activity. The party says that the poll worker removed was a Democrat who was pressuring voters to not support a Republican-endorsed...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Capriotti’s to open Nov. 7 on Michigan Road in Carmel

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop will open its first restaurant in Hamilton County on Nov. 7 at 11100 N. Michigan Rd. in Carmel. Known for menu items that include cheese steaks and turkey subs, Capriotti’s is expected to employ 20 workers in Carmel. Indianapolis native Casey McGaughey will own and...
CARMEL, IN
WHIO Dayton

3 injured after crash in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY — Three people were injured in a crash in Mercer County Sunday morning. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office got a call around 8 a.m. reporting a crash at the intersection of State Route 219 and Burkettsville-St. Henry Road. An initial investigation found that Grant Ebbing, 18,...
MERCER COUNTY, OH
WLKY.com

Shania Twain bringing her 'Queen of Me' tour to Indiana

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Country queen Shania Twain is going on a massive tour in 2023, and she is bringing her show to Indiana. Her tour, titled "Queen of Me," is coming to the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on July 15. The tour is in support of and named...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Poll worker removed from Carmel early voting site after attempting to influence voters

A poll worker was removed from a Carmel early voting site Nov. 4 after attempting to influence voters. Hamilton County Election Administrator Beth Sheller confirmed that the poll worker, a Democrat, was removed from the polling location at Mercy Road Church on Pointe Parkway in Carmel for pressuring voters to cast their ballots for or against certain candidates.
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel High School freshman selected as Christkind for annual holiday market

After reviewing many essays and applications for the role of the Carmel Christkindlmarkt Christkind, the selection committee named Megan Munson, a freshman at Carmel High School, as the winner for the 2022 event. Munson is enrolled in German II at CHS. She traveled to Germany last summer, where she was...
CARMEL, IN
WANE-TV

Proposed subdivision in southwest Allen County to have lots ranging from 4.3 to 8 acres

A local developer is looking to rezone 38 acres into a six-lot housing subdivision near the intersection of Hamilton and Aboite roads in southwest Allen County. Lots in Pleasant Run, located in the 13000 block of West Hamilton, will range from 4.3 acres to eight acres with woods behind the homes, according to a blueprint on the Allen County Plan Commission’s website.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Big Lots Marks Return To Warsaw In Revived Shopping Center

WARSAW — The revival of the MarketPlace of Warsaw shopping center reached a milestone Thursday, Nov. 3, after Big Lots became the third national business to open its doors there in recent weeks. Big Lots, which had a presence on Warsaw’s west side years ago, opened its newest store...
WARSAW, IN
star883.com

The Prayer Room will open January 6 at Electric Works

The special dedication is January 7! Sign up to be a part of the first 100 hours and days of opening. In a chaotic world, just imagine what could happen if people of all denominational backgrounds regularly came together to pray for the peace and well-being of our city and world! Regardless of where you are in your journey with God, this is a dedicated space both for the passionate follower of Jesus as well as those simply searching for who God is in life. PrayerWorks will be a designated space for people to break away from the daily routine of life in order to engage with God, reflect on the love of Jesus, and draw near to God’s Spirit in both prayer and worship. For too long, unnecessary barriers have stood in the way. PrayerWorks will be a tangible expression of unity, hosted by individuals, churches, and ministries of all denominations with our love for Jesus as our common bond. PrayerWorks will be a place of prayer for the good of our city, region, and world. This will include prayers for healthier individuals and families, businesses, nonprofits, government, education, healthcare, and the overall prosperity of Fort Wayne.
FORT WAYNE, IN
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy