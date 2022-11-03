Read full article on original website
Officials warn some election results may not be known right away
Officials across the country are warning Americans of the possibility that the full results of Tuesday's midterm elections might not be known for days. And what's more, we may not know the balance of power in Congress for weeks, or even a month. Looking back at the 2020 presidential election,...
Fans hail Trump-backed Michigan gubernatorial candidate for her 'common sense' attitude but say they're glad her experienced running mate will be around if she wins
Warren Rojas/Insider GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Many of the supporters who flocked to hear what Michigan Republican gubernatorial hopeful Tudor Dixon had to say as she closed out her pre-election day sprint across the state told Insider they love how down to earth she is. Jazmine Early, a Macomb County resident who said she's been involved in local politics for more than a decade, called the first-time candidate vying to unseat incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, "a simple person" that very much reminds her of herself. "You see her in the street and it's nobody. That is what I am, nobody," Early said Sunday night at a GOP rally in suburban Detroit.
GOP, Dems file competing lawsuits in battleground states ahead of Election Day
The midterm elections might not be until Tuesday, but already nearly one hundred lawsuits have been filed in states across the country questioning the validity of certain ballots or, conversely, attempting to widen access for potential voters. Over half of the lawsuits filed by Republican-affiliated groups as of mid-September sought...
I-4 Tour: Immigration an important issue for Central Florida voters
ORLANDO, Fla. — While immigration is an issue that impacts every state in the country, it is particularly important in Florida, where data show one in five residents are immigrants. What You Need To Know. Florida is No. 2 in the country for new legal permanent residents. Data show...
