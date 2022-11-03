Read full article on original website
Related
WBOC
Wicomico Public Libraries Uses "Library Lockers" to Expand Services
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. --- The Wicomico Public Libraries have installed library lockers across Wicomico County. Head of programming outreach Stephanie Daisey says they make it a little easier for those looking to check out and return materials. "We're able to bring a way for patrons to check out and return...
WBOC
Local Police Departments Struggle to Recruit New Officers
SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and the Salisbury Police Department say they are struggling to recruit new officers. Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis says people are not interested in a career in law enforcement the way they used to be. “We are digging holes where we have never...
delawarepublic.org
Air monitoring project to be done in Sussex County thanks to federal funding
A Delaware non-profit receives a nearly $500,000 federal grant for a community air pollution monitoring project. The Socially Responsible Agriculture Project in Claymont received a $497,861 grant to focus on underserved and historically marginalized communities overburdened by pollution. Maria Payan is with the Socially Responsible Agriculture Project. She explains what...
WBOC
Former Employee of Town of Berlin Charged with Fraud
A retired employee for the Town of Berlin is under investigation for fraud. The Worcester County Bureau of Investigation has announced charges against former Berlin Town Administrator Jeffery Fleetwood. Fleetwood is also the current Town Manager of Delmar, Maryland. Fleetwood is charged with six counts of Forgery of Private Documents, Theft $1,500-$25,000, and Theft Scheme $1,500-$25,000.
This Maryland Town has Been Named the Most Charming in the State
For residents of Maryland, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Old Line State? It appears that Maryland's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Travel and Leisure article, the town of Easton has been dubbed the most charming in the state, keep reading to learn more.
Ocean City Today
Former Berlin admin. charged with felony forgery, theft
Berlin, MD – Today, the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation (WCBI) announced that charges were filed against former Berlin Town Administrator Jeffrey Fleetwood. Fleetwood is charged with six counts of Forgery of Private Documents, Theft $1,500 to under $25,000, and Theft Scheme $1,500 to under $25,000. During the annual...
Cape Gazette
Crash damages headstones at Conley’s Chapel Cemetery
A crash Oct. 26 damaged gravestones at Conley’s Chapel Cemetery, but church officials are grateful to those who helped put them back together. Louise Finn, cemetery coordinator for Conley’s Chapel, said a Facebook post following the crash alerted a Millsboro company, which helped restore the headstones. “On Friday,...
talbotspy.org
Embellished Crabs are Back During Waterfowl
Crabs will be available again this year at the Chesapeake Marketplace. No, not steamed to eat, but a delicious feast for the eyes. Mosaic artist Lisa Scarbath returns with her steampunk and embellished crabs and other creatures. These unique works of art are created with watch parts, jewelry, charms and other found objects. Carefully composed and hand assembled, each provides the viewer something new to see every time they look; a unique conversation starter.
talbotspy.org
Waterfowl Festival in Transition at 51 Years Old by Ken Miller
In many respects, 2022 has been a year of transition for Waterfowl Festival, Inc. – from the year-end 2021 resignation of the organization’s Executive Director – to the mid-year retirement of the Executive & Development Assistant – to the July employment of a new Development Director – to the increased responsibilities by the Festival Director. Additionally, the decision to select Attraction magazine to publish the Festival’s “Official Guide”, after having previously engaged APG Media of Chesapeake to publish this important informational piece, created some new challenges but with an entirely satisfactory and exceptional result.
The Dispatch
Things To Do Around Town – November 4, 2022
5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444. All ladies who love to sing are invited to the Delmarva Woman’s Acapella Chorus, Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway, 6-8 p.m. Contact Mary 410-629-9383 or Carol 302-242-7062.
WBOC
Speed Limit to Change At Dangerous Worcester County Road
The Maryland State Highway administration is decreasing the speed limit on Gray's Corner Road from 50 miles per hour to 40. Two people have died as a result of hit and runs on Gray's Corner Road. 14 year old Gavin Knupp was killed in July. In October, Terri Wattay was killed by a hit and run when walking her dog.
‘Never mind, we are staying open’: Fans turn around beach town deli’s plan to close
OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — After a twist of fate, Rosenfeld’s Jewish Delicatessen announced that it will, in fact, remain open in Ocean City. “Okay everyone, so here goes,” began the traditional, kosher-style deli in a Facebook post. Rosenfeld’s shared it will be staying put in its present resort town location through Labor Day of 2024.
Cape Gazette
Dogfish dining benefits Springboard Pallet shelter village Nov. 9, 23
To raise funds for the Springboard Pallet shelter village project in Georgetown, Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats will host Beer and Benevolence nights from 5 to 9 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9, and Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 320 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach. A portion of sales proceeds will be donated to support the project.
Cape Gazette
Lewes Christmas parade to herald the season Dec. 3
The 90th annual Lewes Christmas parade, presented by the City of Lewes and the Lewes Chamber of Commerce, will step off at 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, with a rain date of Dec. 10. The parade theme is Celebrating an Old-Fashioned Christmas in Lewes, and its organizing committee is co-chaired...
WBOC
Vehicle, Occupied Home Struck by Gunfire in Dover
DOVER, Del. - Authorities are investigating a shooting that damaged a vehicle and an occupied home in Dover. Delaware State Police said that on Sunday morning, troopers responded to a home in the Capitol Park neighborhood regarding a late-reported shooting. Troopers learned that a vehicle and home had been damaged by gunfire at around 5:40 p.m. the evening before. The home was occupied by a 46-year-old woman, a 64-year-old man, and a 15-year-old juvenile at the time of the incident. No one in the home or the surrounding area was injured, and the motive behind the shooting remains unclear.
WBOC
Suspect Sought in Lewes Armed Robbery
LEWES, Del. - Delaware State Police are looking for a suspect wanted for holding up a Lewes convenience store at knifepoint early Monday morning. It happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. at the BP located at 17580 Coastal Highway. Police said an unknown male suspect entered the store and demanded money from the cash register. The suspect displayed a sharp object and threatened to harm the cashier if he did not comply. When the cashier refused to comply, the suspect lunged at the victim. The cashier defended himself with his own knife, and the suspect fled from the area in a vehicle. The 68-year-old cashier suffered a small cut to his finger in the altercation.
WBOC
Election Results May Be Delayed Due to Mail In Ballots
SALISBURY, Md. - Election Day could be more like Election Week in Maryland as we await all of the votes to be counted. You may recall, the Democratic primary for Maryland Governor wasn't called by major news organizations until three days after the election. That was due to a state...
WMDT.com
DSP investigating early morning armed robbery at Lewes convenience store
LEWES, Del. – An early morning armed robbery is under investigation in Lewes. According to Delaware State Police, the incident happened just before 6:30 a.m., at the BP Gas Station, located at 17580 Coastal Highway. Further investigation revealed that an unknown male suspect walked into the store and demanded money from the cash register. The suspect allegedly displayed a sharp object and threatened to harm the cashier if he did not comply. When the cashier refused to comply, the suspect then lunged at the cashier, who defended himself with his own knife. The suspect then fled from the store.
WMDT.com
Hebron man killed in serious motorcycle crash in Seaford
SEAFORD, Del. – A Hebron, Maryland man has died following a serious motorcycle crash in Seaford. According to the Delaware State Police Department, the crash occurred around 7:35 p.m., Saturday, November 5 as a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, operated by a 33-year-old male, was traveling northbound on North Market Street (Route 13A) about to make a left turn on North Market Street at a Y-intersection.
Delaware man gets 13-years jail for 2021 quadruple stabbing in Ocean City
A Delaware man will serve the next 13-years behind bars for a May 2021 quadruple stabbing in Ocean City.
Comments / 2