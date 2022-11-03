Read full article on original website
creightonian.com
GSA panel celebrates queer people of faith
Creighton’s Gender and Sexuality Alliance hosted an event called Queer Christianity: Intersecting LGBTQ and Faith Identities, which featured panalists Dr. Todd Salzman and Zachary Smith, Ph.D of Creighton’s theology department, James Pennington Ph.D, a trauma therapist who works predominantly with LGBTQ+ clients in the Omaha area and Benicio Archuleta, a junior in the Hedier College of Business and the GSA chair of marketing.
Meals without phones are therapeutic
Now that I have graduated from the on-campus life, I am no longer able to treat myself to pre-made meals at Brandeis or Harper whenever I want. This sad fate –and I do say that unironically– has forced me to turn into a savage, a man-beast who must hunt for his own food at the local Baker’s and then use the powers passed down to me from my ancestors to cook said food.
Honoring Matthew Hay
Creighton distance Pharmacy student, Matthew Hay, 38, died on October 27, 2022. The news was shared with Creighton’s campus via an email from the Rev. Daniel S. Hendrickson, S.J., university president. The news came from the Dean of Pharmacy and Health Professions, Amy Wilson, PharmD. As a distance student,...
Spooky season has arrived
As summer disappears and the chilly weather becomes more permanent, Fall and Halloween activities and events rapidly gain popularity. There are endless options both on campus and off available to get into the season. Various organizations on campus are hosting Fall and Halloween themed events. The College of Arts and...
