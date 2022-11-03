DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 36 points, becoming only the second NBA player ever with nine consecutive games of at least 30 to begin the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Brooklyn Nets 96-94 on Monday night. Dorian Finney-Smith scored 18 points and Josh Green had 16 for the Mavericks, who have won four straight games. Kevin Durant had 26 points for the Nets, who led by 14 points eight minutes in. Cam Thomas scored 19 points, Royce O’Neal had 15 and Joe Harris added 14. Doncic joined Wilt Chamberlain as the only players to score 30 or more points in the first nine games of a season. Chamberlain did it in the first 23 games of 1962-63.

DALLAS, TX ・ 31 MINUTES AGO