Nick Saban wasn’t in the mood to talk about two-point conversions following Alabama’s 32-31 overtime loss to LSU over the weekend. When questioned about his team’s two unsuccessful two-point attempts in regulation, the head coach explained his decisions were based on the team’s situational chart. Clearly frustrated, he capped off the statement by reaching toward his back pocket and saying, “I got the chart right here, you want to see it?”

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO