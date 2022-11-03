Read full article on original website
What LSU HC Brian Kelly said about Arkansas
The Arkansas Razorbacks (5-4, 2-3) will host the No. 7 LSU Tigers (7-2, 5-1) for the Battle of the Golden Boot on Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium. LSU head coach Brian Kelly will get his first taste of the rivalry as he is in his first season with the Tigers, who took down the Alabama Crimson Tide last week.
Nick Saban gives his thoughts on Alabama's offense, Bill O'Brien
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After the team's second loss, every aspect of Alabama football is now under heavy scrutiny. The Crimson Tide's loss to LSU broke a 10-year unbeaten streak in Baton Rouge. The loss brought criticism from the entire fanbase, most of which was directed toward offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien.
Brandon Miller headlines stellar debut night for Alabama's freshmen
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Brandon Miller era of Alabama basketball began with a bang. Actually, it started with a missed 3-point attempt that clanged off the iron. However, the five-star freshman was there to calmly collect his missed shot and follow it up with a layup. Miller didn’t get...
GIF breakdown: Alabama's offense struggled near the end zone against LSU
Nick Saban wasn’t in the mood to talk about two-point conversions following Alabama’s 32-31 overtime loss to LSU over the weekend. When questioned about his team’s two unsuccessful two-point attempts in regulation, the head coach explained his decisions were based on the team’s situational chart. Clearly frustrated, he capped off the statement by reaching toward his back pocket and saying, “I got the chart right here, you want to see it?”
The 3-pointer: Three takeaways from Alabama's home opener against Longwood
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama head coach Nate Oats said it was time for his team to play someone else on Friday, and Monday's home opener against Longwood gave the Crimson Tide that opportunity. The team dominated from the opening tip and cruised to a 75-54 win against the Lancers.
The good, the bad and the noteworthy: LSU 32, Alabama 31
BATON ROUGE, La. — The open week didn’t solve Alabama’s problem with road penalties. It didn’t resurrect the Crimson Tide’s slumping offense either. Ultimately, those errors proved fatal Saturday night as No. 6 Alabama suffered its second loss of the season in a 32-31 overtime defeat to No. 10 LSU.
