Judge denies motion to review bond for man charged in shooting of CPD Officer Danny Golden

Police pack courtroom in support of wounded CPD Officer Danny Golden 02:44

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden and his supporters are breathing a sigh of relief, after a Cook County judge denied a motion to review the bond for one of the men charged with shooting and paralyzing the officer from the waist down.

As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported, at least 100 police officers from the Chicago Police Department and other departments came to court Thursday to show support for Golden.

They were joined by countless civilians who say they will also be there every step of the way.

The same group gathered outside the hospital when Officer Danny Golden was released from the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab back in August. They are now making good on their promise to support him through thick and thin.

Many wore the same "Fight like a Golden" slogan on their shirts as the he entered the George N. Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Thursday. His remote supporters even packed the virtual Zoom court call.

"I know they overwhelmed the Zoom audience," said Golden's friend, Liam Hopkins. "There was over 260 participants, and they couldn't let any more people in."

Attorneys for 22-year-old Bryant Hayes, one of three men charged in Golden's shooting , asked for a bond review for possible pretrial release.

Prosecutors said Golden was off duty back on July 9 when Hayes and his co-defendants, Justen Krismantis and Demitrius Harrell, got into a fight at Brewbakers bar, at 10350 S. Western Ave. in the Beverly neighborhood.

Several people were trying to break up the fight, including Golden.

Eventually, the crowd dispersed, and security footage showed Hayes handing a gun to Harrell. Harrell then fired at the people walking away hitting Golden in the middle of the back, prosecutors allege.

Hayes' defense argued that the story is not as cut and dry as prosecutors let on - and claimed Hayes was brutally beaten prior to the shots being fired.

"The fact of the matter is in this horrible situation, Danny Golden was a peacemaker," said Ald. Matt O'Shea (19th). "Danny Golden was trying to get the people away - ending the fight, ending the disturbance - and these three cowards got a gun."

O'Shea applauded Cook County Criminal Court Judge Diana Kenworthy's decision not to allow for a pretrial release.

Golden was in court himself, but didn't stop to talk on his way out. O'Shea said it was an emotional day for him and his family.

Judge Kenworthy said that if she is given discretion to release Hayes on Jan. 1 when The Illinois Safe-T Act goes into effect, she will deny bond then too.

Hayes' next hearing is set for Dec. 12

"And we will bring an army again on that day," said Ald. O'Shea.

"He's going to continue to be present, and we're going to continue to support him," said Hopkins.

We did reach out to Hayes' attorney for comment. Late Thursday, we were still waiting for a response.

So far, a GoFundMe for Golden has racked up 11,000 donations totaling more than $1.4 million.