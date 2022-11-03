ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

NOLA.com

LSU vs. Alabama: Check out a summary of how they scored

LSU 0 7 7 10 8 — 32 First quarter. LSU: John Emery 30 pass from Jayden Daniels at 9:46 (Damian Ramos kick). DRIVE: 4 plays, 49 yards, 1:57. KEY PLAYS: Emery starts the drive with a 9-yard run to the Alabama 40. Daniels 15 pass to Mason Taylor to the 25. TIGERS 7, CRIMSON TIDE 0.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Holy Cross downs turnover-prone East St. John

At home in the final game of the regular season against Holy Cross, East St. John was looking to bounce back after their first loss of the year to Destrehan last week. Instead, the Wildcats committed five turnovers, including three in the red zone, as the visiting Tigers scored 17 unanswered points to down East St. John 17-9 Friday night.
RESERVE, LA
NOLA.com

It's time for the Louisiana Renaissance Festival. Here's what to know before you go.

It's time to lace up your corsets, dust off your Viking helmets and head over to Hammond for the 22nd annual Louisiana Renaissance Festival. Once a year in November, the English village of Albright (aka a piece of land in Hammond) bubbles to life with 16th century-inspired royals, dancers, glass blowers, jugglers, Vikings, Celts, period food, theater, games and educational demonstrations.
HAMMOND, LA

