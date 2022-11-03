Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Related
NOLA.com
Film review: How LSU disrupted Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and pulled off an upset
In one of the greatest upsets in Tiger Stadium history, No. 10 LSU beat No. 6 Alabama 32-31 in overtime Saturday night. The Tigers entered as 13.5-point underdogs to the Crimson Tide. The only larger upset was in 1997 when LSU knocked off top-ranked Florida, which arrived that day as a 16.5-point favorite.
NOLA.com
LSU-Arkansas betting line is in: Here's what the oddsmakers are thinking about the Tigers
The LSU Tigers delivered a remarkable overtime victory over Alabama, and the oddsmakers like their chances to win again this coming week against another SEC West opponent in Arkansas. The Tigers are now in control of the SEC West after the Alabama win, and the early Caesars Sportsbook line has...
NOLA.com
WATCH: Alabama football coach Nick Saban takes a hard hit on the sideline during the LSU game
Alabama football coach Nick Saban took a hard hit on the sideline during the first half of Saturday night's game against LSU in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels missed the mark on a pass downfield and Alabama's Kool-Aid McKinstry tried to make a play on the ball, but the defensive back instead rolled into the Crimson Tide sideline.
NOLA.com
Down goes the Tide! LSU tops Alabama in overtime to take control of the SEC West
No one will complain about them rushing the field this time, because everyone was down there, swarming the bottom of Tiger Stadium as fireworks smoke filled the air above them and a deafening noise carried into the night. As soon as Jayden Daniels rolled right and fired a game-winning 2-point...
NOLA.com
LSU vs. Alabama: Check out a summary of how they scored
LSU 0 7 7 10 8 — 32 First quarter. LSU: John Emery 30 pass from Jayden Daniels at 9:46 (Damian Ramos kick). DRIVE: 4 plays, 49 yards, 1:57. KEY PLAYS: Emery starts the drive with a 9-yard run to the Alabama 40. Daniels 15 pass to Mason Taylor to the 25. TIGERS 7, CRIMSON TIDE 0.
NOLA.com
Did Nick Saban only eat at one Baton Rouge restaurant? We may have found the one
Gino Marino, owner of Gino's Restaurant in Baton Rouge, isn't sure what other restaurants Alabama football coach Nick Saban enjoyed when he was in Baton Rouge, but he knows he was at Gino's often. Michael Casagrande, a reporter covering University of Alabama athletics for al.com, tweeted this week that Saban...
NOLA.com
A 5-star QB has committed to LSU over Alabama. He also reclassified to graduate in 2024.
LSU landed one of the biggest recruits yet in coach Brian Kelly’s tenure Friday when quarterback Colin Hurley committed and announced he would reclassify so he could graduate early in the 2024 class. Hurley, who was a 2025 five-star prospect according to the 247Sports composite, picked the Tigers amid...
NOLA.com
Destrehan seeks another deep run in nonselect football playoffs; see New Orleans area pairings here
No. 3 Destrehan has the highest playoff seeding among New Orleans area schools in the nonselect football playoffs as the Wildcats look to reach the state semifinal round for the eighth time in span of 10 seasons. Destrehan, among four Division I teams to earn a bye to the regional...
NOLA.com
Holy Cross downs turnover-prone East St. John
At home in the final game of the regular season against Holy Cross, East St. John was looking to bounce back after their first loss of the year to Destrehan last week. Instead, the Wildcats committed five turnovers, including three in the red zone, as the visiting Tigers scored 17 unanswered points to down East St. John 17-9 Friday night.
NOLA.com
Baby died from fentanyl 10 days after Louisiana social workers were warned about family
One week before baby Jahrei Paul died on Halloween in Baton Rouge, someone called Louisiana’s child welfare hotline to warn that he and his siblings needed help. Paul’s mother and grandmother were using drugs, a caller said. They conveyed an urgent, and prescient, concern: “Y’all need to just go out there before another child dies.”
NOLA.com
It's time for the Louisiana Renaissance Festival. Here's what to know before you go.
It's time to lace up your corsets, dust off your Viking helmets and head over to Hammond for the 22nd annual Louisiana Renaissance Festival. Once a year in November, the English village of Albright (aka a piece of land in Hammond) bubbles to life with 16th century-inspired royals, dancers, glass blowers, jugglers, Vikings, Celts, period food, theater, games and educational demonstrations.
Comments / 0