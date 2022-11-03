Read full article on original website
Nets give Kyrie Irving six requirements to fulfill before he can return from suspension, per report
After several days of calls for the Brooklyn Nets to suspend Kyrie Irving for promoting a film filled with antisemitic tropes on his social media accounts, the franchise went through with it on Thursday, suspending the All-Star guard for a minimum of five games without pay. This came after giving Irving several attempts to apologize for promoting the film and disavow antisemitism, as well as NBA commissioner Adam Silver issuing a public statement expressing his deep disappointment.
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: In health and safety protocols
Gobert won't play in Saturday's game against the Rockets and is listed in the league's health and safety protocols. Gobert was listed as questionable for Friday's game but ultimately played through an illness. He's now been placed in health and safety protocols, preventing him from suiting up for at least a contest. His next chance to play arrives Monday versus the Knicks. Karl-Anthony Towns should take on increased usage. Naz Reid and Taurean Prince are candidates to see extra minutes and/or join the starting five.
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Questionable Saturday
Antetokounmpo (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Thunder. The two-time MVP played through left knee soreness Friday to post 26 points, 14 boards and 11 dimes in the 115-102 win over the Timberwolves, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him sit out the second half of the back-to-back set. If he sits out, Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen and Bobby Portis should take on more offensive responsibilities. Jordan Nwora, MarJon Beauchamp and other forwards could also see more minutes.
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Questionable for Monday's contest
Lillard (calf) is questionable for Monday's contest against the Heat. Lillard has missed four straight games due to the calf issue, but he'll have a chance to suit up Monday. Before the injury, the All-Star point guard posted 31.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 35.0 minutes, though he may be limited during his first game back following a lengthy absence.
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Won't play Monday
Gobert (COVID-19 protocols) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Knicks. Gobert landed in health and safety protocols Saturday and will a second straight game after playing through what was described as a non-COVID illness Friday. In Gobert's absence, Naz Reid and Taurean Prince are candidates for increased roles, but Karl Anthony-Towns figures to take on added usage as well.
Dolphins' Austin Jackson: Not playing once again
Jackson (ankle) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Bears. Jackson was designated to return from IR on Tuesday and failed to practice both Wednesday and Thursday before logging a limited session Friday with ankle and calf injuries. However, the 23-year-old was ultimately ruled inactive for an eighth straight week, and his next shot to suit up comes next Sunday versus the Browns.
Short-handed Memphis Grizzlies not discouraged after home loss to Boston Celtics
Ja Morant was in a light mood after the Memphis Grizzlies lost to Boston Celtics on Monday. It's not that he was happy with losing, but he was pleased with the effort in the 109-106 loss, considering the Grizzlies were short-handed. The Grizzlies (7-4) played without Steven Adams, who was a major reason why they defeated the Washington Wizards on Sunday. ...
Falcons' Matt Hennessy: Questionable to return Sunday
Hennessy is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chargers with a knee injury, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports. Hennessy sustained an apparent knee injury during Sunday's contest versus the Chargers and has since been labeled questionable to return. Ryan Neuzil is in line to replace the 24-year-old at left guard for the time being.
Ravens' Binjimen Victor: Bumped up from practice squad
The Ravens elevated Victor from the practice squad ahead of Monday's game against the Saints. Victor spent the preseason with Baltimore before being let go as part of the team's final roster cuts and joining the team's practice squad in late August. Now, the 25-year-old is set to make his NFL debut after wideout Rashod Bateman (foot) was placed on injured reserve Thursday. Veteran receiver DeSean Jackson was also elevated from the practice squad Monday, so Victor may be relegated to a deep reserve role behind Tylan Wallace and James Proche against new Orleans.
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Just three touches
Mattison gained one yard on two carries and had one reception for no yards on his only target in Sunday's win at Washington. Mattison played on just nine of the offense's 66 snaps (14 percent) as he had a limited reserve role behind a healthy Dalvin Cook. His snap share has trended downward this season with 24 percent or less the past three games, giving him little fantasy value barring a Cook injury. Mattison still is one of the more valuable backup running backs in the league given his production when thrust into the starting lineup.
Ravens' David Ojabo: Debut will wait
Ojabo (Achilles) is inactive Monday against the Saints, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Ojabo was placed on the active roster Tuesday, after beginning the season on the non-football injury list. However, the rookie is still not quite ready to take the field. With the Ravens having a Week 10 bye, it is expected that Ojabo will make his debut in Week 11 against the Panthers.
Lions' D'Andre Swift: No setbacks
Head coach Dan Campbell indicated Monday that Swift did not suffer any setbacks during Sunday's victory over the Packers, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports. "We're hopeful we can give him a little bit more this week," Campbell said. After logging over half of the offensive snaps in his return from...
Kyrie Irving suspension: Jaylen Brown says NBPA has issues with requirements for Nets guard's reinstatement
Boston Celtics forward, Jaylen Brown, who is a vice president of the National Basketball Players Association, says that the union has issues with the requirements outlined for Kyrie Irving's reinstatement to the Brooklyn Nets. Furthermore, the Players Association plans to appeal Irving's suspension. In an interview with the Boston Globe...
Suns' Devin Booker: Leads all scorers in blowout
Booker registered 24 points (9-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 29 minutes during Saturday's 102-82 win over the Trail Blazers. It was a very easy win for Phoenix, resulting in less minutes for its major playmakers. Booker still put in...
Ravens' DeSean Jackson: Exits Monday
Jackson is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Saints with a hamstring injury, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Jackson caught one pass for 16 yards before injuring his hamstring at some point against New Orleans, though the nature and severity of this issue still are unclear. The 35-year-old wideout was making his 2022 debut after being elevated from the Ravens' practice squad ahead of this Week 9 contest. With Rashod Bateman (foot) on IR and Tylan Wallace (coach's decision) inactive, there's a chance Binjimen Victor steps into a bigger role behind wide receivers Devin Duvernay, Demarcus Robinson and James Proche on Monday.
Kansas vs. Omaha live stream, watch online, TV channel, college basketball game tipoff time
The No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks enter the 2022-23 college basketball season with some pretty high expectations after the program overcame North Carolina back in April to capture the national championship in New Orleans. The journey toward a potential back-to-back title gets started on Monday as Kansas hosts Omaha in its season-opener.
Dolphins' Kader Kohou: Logs career-high eight stops in win
Kohou amassed eight tackles during Sunday's 35-32 win over the Bears. With fellow defensive backs Byron Jones (Achilles), Nik Needham (Achilles), Trill Williams (knee) and Brandon Jones (knee) all having missed Sunday's contest in Chicago due to injuries, Kohou took full advantage of his expanded opportunities and reached a career-best eight tackles in Week 9. The 23-year-old figures to continue playing a prominent role in Miami's secondary in what has been a solid rookie campaign thus far.
Packers' Romeo Doubs: Ruled out of Sunday's game
Doubs (ankle) won't return to Sunday's game in Detroit. Doubs went down on the Packers' first play from scrimmage at the end of an 18-yard catch, hobbling to the sideline, having his right ankle examined and getting carted to the locker room afterward. With no chance to reenter this Week 9 contest, the offense will be down to Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, Christian Watson, Amari Rodgers and Samori Toure at wide receiver.
Lions' Kerby Joseph: Sustains concussion Sunday
Lions coach Dan Campbell said that Joseph is in concussion protocol following Sunday's 15-9 win over the Packers, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports. Joseph was evaluated for a concussion after colliding with cornerback Jeff Okudah on a combined tackle during the second of Sunday's win, according to Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com. The rookie safety logged 22 tackles, one pass defended and two forced fumbles over the first seven contests of the season, and he played at least 90 percent of the Lions' defensive snaps in all but one game since Week 4. Joseph will now have to clear league protocols before suiting up again this season, and his next opportunity to play will come against the Bears on Sunday, Nov. 13.
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Out against lefty
Marsh will be on the bench for Game 6 of the World Series against the Astros on Saturday. Marsh will hit the bench against lefty Framber Valdez, just as he did in Game 2. Matt Vierling will start in center field.
