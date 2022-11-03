Read full article on original website
Related
Longtime NFL Official Thinks Player Should Have Been Ejected From Georgia-Tennessee Game
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett took a big hit from Tennessee defensive back Jaylen McCollough as he was running towards the corner of the end zone. He ultimately forced his way in for a touchdown. McCollough may not have had bad intentions when he hit Bennett, but the end result was...
Jimmy Johnson speaks on Herschel Walker running for Senate, Tommy Tuberville already there
The number of U.S. senators with a past history of working with Jimmy Johnson could double this month. Johnson, the long-time NFL and NCAA coach turned Fox NFL Sunday analyst (from 1994 to 1995, and again since 2000), was the Miami Hurricanes‘ head coach from 1984-88, and current U.S. senator Tommy Tuberville (R-Alabama) was an assistant for him for the last three years of that tenure. And now, Tuesday’s election will determine if controversial current candidate Herschel Walker (R-Georgia) will join Tuberville in the Senate, and Johnson and others who worked with Walker with the Dallas Cowboys offered some thoughts on that to Jarrett Bell of USA Today Sports:
NFL world reacts to horrible Green Bay Packers news
After Sunday afternoon’s disappointing loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday in a game where quarterback Aaron Rodgers struggled, the Green Bay Packers appear to be headed towards some even more bad news on Monday as it looks like star pass rusher Rashan Gary might have suffered a season-ending knee injury.
Black NFL coaches disrespected by Jeff Saturday hiring
The Indianapolis Colts made a big decision on Monday to fire head coach Frank Reich as the team continued to struggle on offense even despite making a change at quarterback and firing offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. The Colts’ decision to fire their head coach wasn’t really all that controversial, but the decision to bring in former Colts player Jeff Saturday as the team’s interim head coach certainly was.
NFL world roasts Aaron Rodgers, Packers for dud against Lions
Sunday was a day to get right for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers offense. Playing the 1-6 Lions, who entered the day on pace to give up the most points in an NFL season, the Packers should have been clicking on all cylinders. Instead, Rodgers looked bad and...
Jon Gruden eyeing a shocking coaching return
Jon Gruden started his professional coaching career at the University of Tennessee in 1986. Nearly 37 years later, the Super Bowl champion coach reportedly wants to return to his roots by becoming the next head coach of the University of South Florida Bulls. JP Peterson, the host of The JP...
Carolina Panthers make huge quarterback move
The Carolina Panthers certainly had a rough game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon, falling behind 42-7 in the fourth quarter before eventually scoring two garbage-time touchdowns to make the final score 42-21. The loss was so bad that Panthers head coach Steve Wilks fired multiple assistant coaches on Monday, and it looks like the team is making a big move at the quarterback position in preparation for next season.
Davante Adams voices frustrations with Raiders, NFL world reacts
The Las Vegas Raiders continued their struggles on Sunday, blowing a 17-point lead in a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Star wide receiver Davante Adams had an excellent game and had some critiques about the Raiders’ decision-making down the stretch of the game. Adams had a vintage performance on...
Sean Payton makes NFL coaching return admission
Former New Orleans Saints head coach and current Fox commentator Sean Payton admitted that he doesn’t plan to stay away from coaching for long. In fact, he’s already talking about coming back to coaching, but only for the right reasons and the right team. “I do think at...
Nick Saban reacts to Bill O’Brien’s play-calling
After Alabama’s 32-31 loss to LSU, questions abound about the future of Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and defensive coordinator Pete Golding. Alabama fans were furious with both, but especially O’Brien, with many calling into question the play-calling in both the Tennessee and LSU losses. In...
Disturbing video emerges in Alvin Kamara battery case
New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara was arrested back in February following the Pro Bowl. At that time, Kamara was charged with felony battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and misdemeanor conspiracy to commit battery around an incident outside a hotel elevator the night before the game . While nothing has come of this in terms of a suspension from the NFL, a shocking new video emerged of the altercation on Saturday morning.
NFL world reacts to historic Justin Fields performance
The Chicago Bears might’ve lost to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon but they gained a huge piece of optimism. Second-year quarterback Justin Fields put together another outstanding performance under center at Soldier Field in Chicago. Fields and his play were hot topics of discussion in the early part...
NFL world reacts to Panthers shocking quarterback move
The Carolina Panthers were losing 35-0 at halftime on Sunday to the Cincinnati Bengals, due largely to Bengals running back Joe Mixon’s epic four-touchdown first-half performance. The Panthers decided to make a surprising move at quarterback to start the second half when head coach Steve Wilks benched former XFL...
Insane stat shows how bad Raiders, Josh McDaniels are failing
Things were already going poorly for new coach Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders before Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. They didn’t get any better in that game. The Jaguars defeated the Raiders 27-20, moving Las Vegas to 2-6. More frustrating for the Raiders and their fans is that Vegas held 17-0 in the second quarter. Even worse than that, those blown leads have been a theme of the season — to a staggering degree.
NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes’ stellar rushing performance
We’ve gotten used to seeing epic performances out of Patrick Mahomes since he became the starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018. Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans was another one, albeit in a different style than we’ve grown accustomed to. Mahomes and the Chiefs...
Colts snub more-qualified Black assistants, hire Jeff Saturday
The Indianapolis Colts caused quite an uproar on Monday when they made the shocking decision to hire former Pro Bowl center Jeff Saturday to replace fired head coach Frank Reich despite Saturday having almost no real coaching experience. It was a shocking move, and the Colts got absolutely blasted for it – especially considering they passed up more-qualified Black coaches to hire Saturday.
NFL world reacts to stunning Colts interim coaching decision
After a season full of struggles on the offensive side of the football that already led to starting quarterback Matt Ryan getting benched and offensive coordinator Marcus Brady losing his job even though he didn’t even call the plays, the Indianapolis Colts finally decided to fire head coach Frank Reich. While the decision to fire the head coach might not have been all that shocking, the team’s choice of interim head coach certainly was.
Aaron Rodgers addresses shocking retirement claims
It’s safe to say that this season has not exactly gone according to plan for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. While the team won three of its first four games, the Packers have now lost five straight games including the most recent loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday in a game where Rodgers struggled.
NFL world blasts refs for no PI call on pass to Chase Claypool
The Chicago Bears lost 35-32 to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, but Justin Fields was brilliant, and the Bears would’ve been in position to potentially win the game — and at least be in field goal territory — if not for a brutal no-call by the officiating crew on a pass from Fields to brand-new weapon Chase Claypool.
Former NFL referee has shocking Georgia-Tennessee analysis
Saturday afternoon’s Tennessee vs. Georgia game could have changed because of one play in the first quarter. When Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett ran for the team’s first touchdown, it was quite obvious that targeting could have been called against a Tennessee player. It wasn’t called and the player...
