WGMD Radio

Ravens rely on run game to bully Saints, stay atop AFC North

Lamar Jackson did his job and the Baltimore Ravens’ defense did theirs, as they came away with a 27-13 win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday night to remain at the top of the AFC North. There wasn’t much offense in this game, but the Ravens did what...
BALTIMORE, MD
Vikings ice out Kirk Cousins on plane after sixth straight win

The Minnesota Vikings didn’t look their best on Sunday against the Washington Commanders, but after a 20-17 victory with a game-winning field goal, they don’t mind as their win streak moved to six games. The flight home, then, was one for celebration. And no one celebrates quite like...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

