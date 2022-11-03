Read full article on original website
Related
Colts owner says first-time NFL coach Saturday 'experienced enough,' defends hire
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said first-time NFL coach Jeff Saturday is "fully experienced enough" and defended the highly-criticized hire. He also wants the interim coach to be in place for more than eight games.
WGMD Radio
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce throws helmet in frustration after interception
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is not known for having issues catching the ball – even in difficult spots. But the Tennessee Titans defense had gotten the best of him on Sunday night. In the third quarter, Patrick Mahomes threw a pass to Kelce and it went...
WGMD Radio
Ravens rely on run game to bully Saints, stay atop AFC North
Lamar Jackson did his job and the Baltimore Ravens’ defense did theirs, as they came away with a 27-13 win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday night to remain at the top of the AFC North. There wasn’t much offense in this game, but the Ravens did what...
WGMD Radio
Bucs’ Tom Brady proves again he’s the GOAT in another incredible victory: ‘That was f—ing awesome’
There were only 44 seconds left on the clock, but Tom Brady wasn’t going to lose his fourth straight game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That’s all the time he needed to put together another classic game-winning drive that resulted in a much-needed Bucs victory over the Los Angeles Rams, 16-13, on Sunday afternoon.
WGMD Radio
Patrick Mahomes wills Chiefs to overtime win over Titans, throws for over 400 yards
The Tennessee Titans gave their all with rookie quarterback Malik Willis starting in one of the most hostile environments in football, but it was the Kansas City Chiefs winning their Sunday night matchup in overtime, 20-17, to snap the Titans’ five-game win streak. The Chiefs won the coin toss...
WGMD Radio
Vikings ice out Kirk Cousins on plane after sixth straight win
The Minnesota Vikings didn’t look their best on Sunday against the Washington Commanders, but after a 20-17 victory with a game-winning field goal, they don’t mind as their win streak moved to six games. The flight home, then, was one for celebration. And no one celebrates quite like...
WGMD Radio
Titans’ holding penalty allows Chiefs another shot at tying game, NFL world left puzzled
The Kansas City Chiefs tied the game with the Tennessee Titans late in Sunday night’s Week 9 matchup but the two-point conversion try didn’t come without some controversy. The Chiefs got three chances to finally go and convert the try, which they eventually did in a Patrick Mahomes scramble. But it was the second attempt that drew ire in the NFL world.
Comments / 0