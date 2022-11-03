Read full article on original website
WOWT
Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of Oct. 2022
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories and most engaged social media posts for Oct. 2022. A few homeless people had set up camp on a downtown sidewalk and had to move after people who lived in the area complained the tents were blocking the walkway.
WOWT
Woman shot near 49th and Miami in Omaha
Cloudy skies this morning with a northwest breeze, but temperatures are still mild starting in the 50s. Highs this afternoon near 60 ahead of big changes this week. More clouds overnight with typical cool Fall weather. Highs in the upper 50s Sunday afternoon. Man who drove through Halloween event and...
WOWT
Cool but sunny Saturday
Thanks to today's rain, Douglas County and Pottawattamie County have both lifted their burn bans. Omaha Police: 13 and 15-year-old boys arrested in connection to August homicide. Updated: 24 hours ago. Two Omaha teenagers are looking at spending time in jail after being charged with first-degree murder. Omaha man sentenced...
WOWT
Underground pedestrian tunnel in Omaha adds extra security
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A well-traveled underground passageway in Omaha has added extra security after a recent string of crime. Called the “Dodge Street Subway,” the tunnel is located at 51st and Dodge Streets. “We use it all the time,” said Dundee resident Lisa Corbin. “Everyone in the...
WOWT
1 injured in Omaha shooting Sunday evening
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say one person was injured in a Sunday evening shooting. According to Omaha Police, a ShotSpotter alert prompted officers to respond to 41st and Bedford Avenue at 7:50 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived they found a 51-year-old victim with a gunshot wound. The victim allegedly...
WOWT
Portion of Omaha’s Dodge Street to have lane closure for one year
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha drivers can expect to see several lane closures, including one affecting a portion of Dodge Street. According to Omaha Public Works, there will be several lane closures on different streets beginning Monday at 9 a.m. Dodge Street between North 38th Avenue and North 40th Street...
WOWT
Omaha parents redo Halloween for families affected by Minne Lusa incident
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Laughter, joy, and candy filled an Omaha neighborhood, as many families try to salvage their Halloween night from a police-involved shooting at Minne Lusa. Dianna Moore is a resident of Omaha. She organized a trunk-or-treat event with other parents in her neighborhood after hearing from kids...
WOWT
Ashland Mayor Richard Grauerholz dies
ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The current Mayor of the City of Ashland, Richard Grauerholz, has died. According to the Ashland Volunteer Fire Department, Mayor Richard “Rick” Grauerholz passed away Friday night. The Fire Department says Grauerholz was a long-time fire member and describes him as a “face of...
WOWT
Average gas price in Omaha falls again
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Local gas prices have fallen again, according to a recent survey. Average fuel prices in Omaha fell 12.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.38 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 300 local gas stations. Prices in Omaha are 27.6...
WOWT
David’s Morning Forecast - Cool but sunny Saturday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A chilly start to the day but dry around the metro, any rain or snow staying well to our south and east. Some light rain occasionally mixed with some light snow will be possible for areas around Falls City, Rock Port, Shenandoah, Clarinda, and Red Oak through about 8am. Little to no snow accumulation is expected, anything that falls will melt quickly.
WOWT
Election 2022: Bacon, Vargas make final push to voters
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On the eve of Election Day, candidates in one of the closest-watched U.S. House races in the country are making their closing arguments to voters. Monday is more about getting the voters to the polls, or making sure they turn in their mail-in ballot. The community...
WOWT
Omaha Police investigate after Saturday shooting injures one
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say one person was injured in an early Saturday shooting. The Omaha Police Department says officers responded at 12:38 a.m. Saturday to a scene near 47th Avenue and Cuming Street for a shooting but couldn’t find a victim at first. Later at 1:47 a.m.,...
WOWT
Omaha Police identify woman shot, killed early Sunday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have identified the woman who was shot and killed early Sunday morning. DaeTiauna Kellogg, 20, was found wounded at about 2:29 a.m. Sunday at 49th Avenue and Miami Street, north of NW Radial Highway. She was transported in critical condition and declared dead at...
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Record warmth ahead of big cold blast
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A warming trend begins to settle in Tuesday... it’ll still be a cool day but slightly warmer compared to where we started the week. We’ll feel it kick in overnight with midnight temps hear the low 40s... already nearing 50 by 8 AM in the Metro.
WOWT
Barking dog alerted Lincoln family that house was on fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Firefighters with Lincoln Fire and Rescue credit a dog’s barking for alerting the homeowners to flames. At 6 a.m. on Monday, LFR was dispatched to a home on SW Jordan St, off W A Street in southwest Lincoln, for a smoke smell that was identified as an attic fire.
WOWT
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Mild start to a busy weather week
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The week will start with a pretty typical November day. Highs to day will warm into the mid 50s with a light southeast breeze by the afternoon. That will happen with varying cloud cover as well. Warmer weather will move in toward the middle of the...
WOWT
Election 2022: Checking in with Douglas, Pottawattamie counties as early voting winds down
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tens of thousands of voters have already cast their ballot for the midterm election here in Douglas County. County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse told 6 news last week that strong interest this year in the race for Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District in particular as well as the governor’s race has driven early voting turnout.
WOWT
Omaha Police arrest man for allegedly cutting roommate
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police arrested a man after a cutting incident Saturday. According to Omaha Police, officers responded to 96th and Park Drive Saturday at 7:23 a.m. for a cutting. The victim spoke to police and allegedly said his roommate cut him. Medics treated the victim at the scene.
WOWT
Council Bluffs man sentenced on federal weapons charges
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A 34-year-old man was sentenced last week to more than seven years in prison after he pled guilty to multiple firearms charges stemming from an incident at a local casino about a year ago. Andre Alexander Shupe of Council Bluffs was sentenced Thursday in federal...
WOWT
Hy-Vee employee arrested, accused of stealing money from cash register
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a Hy-Vee employee who was accused of stealing money from the cash register. On Sunday, around 7:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Hy-Vee off 50th and O Streets. According to police, a manager told officers that they believed a cashier...
