New London, MO

muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Nov. 3, 2022

Phillip A Covert (39) Homeless for FTA Driving Under the Infleuence,Operating Uninsured Vehicle & Driving While License Suspended and Adams Co warrant for Possession of Stolen Vehicle at 3700 Broadway Lodged 178. Diabolique D Benton (24) 625 Harrison for Adams Co warrants for Aggravated Battery, Domestic Battery and Interfering with...
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Upset parent leads to Scott County school lockdown

BLUFFS, Ill. (WICS) — A parent was taken into custody at a Bluffs school on Monday. Bluffs School District Superintendent Kevin Blankenship says at 11:15 a.m. a parent arrived at a school visibly upset and agitated. We're told the parent was immediately escorted to the administration office and the...
SCOTT COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

No Injuries Reported in Chapin House Fire Thursday

No one was injured when a house caught fire in Chapin Thursday morning. Fire Department personnel from the Chapin, Arenzville, and Meredosia volunteer departments responded to a call of a residential structure fire at 620 Ash Street in Chapin at approximately 11:30 yesterday morning. Chapin Fire Chief Scott Pahlmann says...
CHAPIN, IL
KICK AM 1530

Mark Your Calendars for the Quincy Veterans Day Parade

The Veterans deserve our support and thanks, so make plans to attend the annual Quincy Veterans Day Parade happening this Saturday! Here are all the details you need to know. The Quincy Veterans Day Parade will once again march down Maine Street in Quincy on Saturday, November 5th. The parade will start sharply at 10 am at the corner of 12th and Maine and go west down Maine street all the way to 5th and Maine. On the parade's official Facebook event page they say this is an opportunity for you to come out and honor local veterans and their families.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Quincy man in custody after allegedly crashing car into utility pole, residence

QUINCY — A Quincy man is in custody after he allegedly crashed a car into a utility pole and a residence at 843 S. Fifth last week. Diabolique Benton, 24, of 625 Harrison was arrested by Quincy Police Department officers at 12:59 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 on outstanding warrants. He also was arrested for disobeying a stop sign, fleeing to elude, leaving the scene, suspended registration and no insurance regarding the traffic crash on Monday, Oct. 31.
QUINCY, IL
muddyriversports.com

Next man up is next man to shine in Hannibal football team’s district semifinal romp

HANNIBAL, Mo. — Not even in his wildest dreams could Aaron Daughtery have ever envisioned what would unfold Friday night. Daughtery, a sophomore defensive back making his first start in the Hannibal secondary, intercepted three passes — returning one for a touchdown — to help the Pirates overwhelm Warrenton 62-7 in the Class 4 District 5 semifinals at Porter Stadium.
HANNIBAL, MO
KICK AM 1530

A Quincy Holiday Tradition the Christkindl Market is back!

One of the best holiday traditions in Quincy is set to return the second weekend of November, it is the Christkindl Market at Dick Brother's Brewery!. According to a Facebook event page hosted by Quincy's Dick Brothers Brewery and The District, the traditional Christkindl Market is making its return this holiday season on the second weekend of November, the 11th through the 13th. The traditional German marketplace is a great place to shop local and find unique gifts for the holiday season, on the event page they say...
QUINCY, IL
KICK AM 1530

QPD’s Helpful Reminders to have a Safe Halloween Night

The Quincy Police Department has posted a bunch of helpful tips and reminders on how to stay safe while having fun this Halloween. Here is a breakdown of the important things that the Quincy Police Department wants you to know. The Quincy Police Department posted on its Facebook page a...
QUINCY, IL
KICK AM 1530

KICK AM 1530

