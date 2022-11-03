Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clemens Field stadium in Hannibal, Missouri was named after Mark Twain's birth name, Samuel L. ClemensCJ CoombsHannibal, MO
The historic 19th-century Goodman-Stark House is linked to the successful Stark Bros. Nursery & Orchard Co. storyCJ CoombsLouisiana, MO
The historic James Beauchamp Clark House in Missouri is a museum with restoration to be completed by 2023CJ CoombsBowling Green, MO
Elimination Of The Pink TaxAneka DuncanGeorgia State
Related
When 3 Twisters Devasted Hannibal & Palmyra in the 1940’s
We have been fortunate to not have many strong tornadoes do much damage in northeast Missouri the past few years. However, there is quite a history of twisters that have devasted the area including 3 that occurred in the 1940's that went through Hannibal and Palmyra. I found this interesting...
muddyrivernews.com
Adult winners in Hannibal billboard competition to have work featured on outdoor digital billboard
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Professional and non-professional artists 18 and older and youths 8 to 17 who live within a 50-mile radius of Hannibal were invited to submit images of original works for the eighth annual Art in the Open billboard art competition. A total of 143 entries were submitted, with 108 in the adult division.
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man badly hurt in Clark County chain-reaction crash
WAYLAND, Mo. — A southeast Iowa man was injured in a Thursday afternoon crash in Clark County, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, it happened just before 12:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 136, two miles west of Wayland, Mo. The crash involved three vehicles, an SUV...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Nov. 3, 2022
Phillip A Covert (39) Homeless for FTA Driving Under the Infleuence,Operating Uninsured Vehicle & Driving While License Suspended and Adams Co warrant for Possession of Stolen Vehicle at 3700 Broadway Lodged 178. Diabolique D Benton (24) 625 Harrison for Adams Co warrants for Aggravated Battery, Domestic Battery and Interfering with...
FOX2now.com
In this small Missouri city, the police chief has been arrested and the mayor may be impeached
Louisiana City Council members are reviewing complaints filed against Mayor Tim Carter; one is said to have come from a police officer put on leave after the chief’s arrest on felony drug charges. Some protestors have called for council members to resign. In this small Missouri city, the police...
khqa.com
Upset parent leads to Scott County school lockdown
BLUFFS, Ill. (WICS) — A parent was taken into custody at a Bluffs school on Monday. Bluffs School District Superintendent Kevin Blankenship says at 11:15 a.m. a parent arrived at a school visibly upset and agitated. We're told the parent was immediately escorted to the administration office and the...
KMOV
‘Get out of town:’ Protesters call for Louisiana, MO police chief to be fired following overdose incident
LOUISIANA (KMOV) - A small town in Missouri is seeing big-time problems and corruption. On Wednesday the community rallied outside of Louisiana City Hall with demands to fire the police chief. Louisiana, Missouri is located 90 minutes north of St. Louis. “This is the worst police department I’ve ever seen...
wlds.com
No Injuries Reported in Chapin House Fire Thursday
No one was injured when a house caught fire in Chapin Thursday morning. Fire Department personnel from the Chapin, Arenzville, and Meredosia volunteer departments responded to a call of a residential structure fire at 620 Ash Street in Chapin at approximately 11:30 yesterday morning. Chapin Fire Chief Scott Pahlmann says...
Mark Your Calendars for the Quincy Veterans Day Parade
The Veterans deserve our support and thanks, so make plans to attend the annual Quincy Veterans Day Parade happening this Saturday! Here are all the details you need to know. The Quincy Veterans Day Parade will once again march down Maine Street in Quincy on Saturday, November 5th. The parade will start sharply at 10 am at the corner of 12th and Maine and go west down Maine street all the way to 5th and Maine. On the parade's official Facebook event page they say this is an opportunity for you to come out and honor local veterans and their families.
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy man in custody after allegedly crashing car into utility pole, residence
QUINCY — A Quincy man is in custody after he allegedly crashed a car into a utility pole and a residence at 843 S. Fifth last week. Diabolique Benton, 24, of 625 Harrison was arrested by Quincy Police Department officers at 12:59 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 on outstanding warrants. He also was arrested for disobeying a stop sign, fleeing to elude, leaving the scene, suspended registration and no insurance regarding the traffic crash on Monday, Oct. 31.
muddyriversports.com
Next man up is next man to shine in Hannibal football team’s district semifinal romp
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Not even in his wildest dreams could Aaron Daughtery have ever envisioned what would unfold Friday night. Daughtery, a sophomore defensive back making his first start in the Hannibal secondary, intercepted three passes — returning one for a touchdown — to help the Pirates overwhelm Warrenton 62-7 in the Class 4 District 5 semifinals at Porter Stadium.
A Quincy Holiday Tradition the Christkindl Market is back!
One of the best holiday traditions in Quincy is set to return the second weekend of November, it is the Christkindl Market at Dick Brother's Brewery!. According to a Facebook event page hosted by Quincy's Dick Brothers Brewery and The District, the traditional Christkindl Market is making its return this holiday season on the second weekend of November, the 11th through the 13th. The traditional German marketplace is a great place to shop local and find unique gifts for the holiday season, on the event page they say...
QPD’s Helpful Reminders to have a Safe Halloween Night
The Quincy Police Department has posted a bunch of helpful tips and reminders on how to stay safe while having fun this Halloween. Here is a breakdown of the important things that the Quincy Police Department wants you to know. The Quincy Police Department posted on its Facebook page a...
KICK AM 1530
Quincy, IL
21K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kickam1530.com
Comments / 0