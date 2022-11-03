Read full article on original website
Does CBD Help With Joint Pain?
With the emergence of medical and recreational cannabis, an increasing number of people have started using cannabinol, or CBD, for arthritis and pain in the joints. CBD is a nonpsychoactive compound derived from the cannabis plant; while it can cause drowsiness, it doesn’t cause a “high” like its cousin, THC (tetrahydrocannabinol).
Is It Normal to Talk to Yourself?
People talk to themselves out loud for many reasons. It could come from loneliness, stress, anxiety, or even trauma. Usually, though, talking to yourself is a healthy, normal, and even beneficial way to process thoughts and experiences. This article explains the difference between healthy and concerning self-talk, provides tips for...
Vitamin D2 (Ergocalciferol) - Oral
Vitamin D2 (ergocalciferol) is available as a prescription and over-the-counter medication. It is a vitamin D analog and fat-soluble vitamin (it needs fat to absorb well) that helps your body absorb phosphorus and calcium. Foods that contain vitamin D2 include mushrooms and yeast. Drug Facts. Generic Name: Vitamin D2. Brand...
How to Identify & Treat a Melasma Mustache
Melasma is a common skin condition that causes light- to dark-brown patches and/or freckle-like spots on the skin, especially the face. In people with darker skin tones, melasma may appear blue-gray. When it develops on the skin above the upper lip, it is known as a “melasma mustache.” Melasma is much more common in women, though men can get it, too.
Prediabetes Screening: Testing and Next Steps
Prediabetes is associated with elevated blood sugar levels that are not yet high enough to meet a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes. Besides serving as a stepping stone to diabetes, prediabetes increases a person's chances of developing permanent damage to organs like their kidneys, heart, and eyes. Screening for prediabetes...
How to Manage Prediabetes and Prevent Diabetes
Prediabetes occurs when blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not quite at the level of diabetes. High blood sugar levels occur in prediabetes when the body does not properly respond to insulin (a hormone that allows cells to use sugar for energy). People with prediabetes are at higher...
Bone Loss: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment
Bone loss, also known as osteoporosis, is a condition that develops over time in many people. During your lifetime, natural aging, certain diet or lifestyle choices, and even some medications can make bones weaker and more brittle. This doesn't mean that your bones get smaller; instead, they become airier or...
Therapists Who Go To Therapy Are Sharing The Best Advice They Ever Received During Their Own Sessions, And These Are Profound
"We’re so often told that we have to let it all out, or work through all of our problems to be 'healed.' Sometimes that’s impractical for so many reasons."
Vaniqa (Eflornithine) - Topical
Vaniqa (eflornithine) is a prescription cream containing an ornithine decarboxylase (enzyme) inhibitor. Vaniqa is approved by Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to be used on your skin (topically) but only on your face. It works by blocking an enzyme in your hair follicles called ornithine decarboxylase. The inhibition of this enzyme reduces the growth of hairs.
Displaced Anger: Everything You Need to Know
Displaced (or misplaced) anger is when someone transfers their anger to someone or something other than what initially triggered it. For example, someone angry with a decision their boss made may direct that anger at a co-worker or friend who had nothing to do with the situation. Displaced anger can lead to displaced aggression—physical or emotional hostility toward someone or something other than the initial trigger.
