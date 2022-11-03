After spinning its wheels for the majority of the season, Stargirl finally feels like it’s hit its stride and getting into the meat of the story. That’s not to say that the beginning of the season wasn’t enjoyable. It was different and modeled after a more noir mystery atmosphere. Nevertheless, the pacing didn’t pick up in terms of plot as quickly as it should have. This week’s episode finally enters that territory and viewers get to see the tension that’s been building for a while finally spill over.

