comicon.com
Skybound Comet Releases A Extended Preview For ‘Ava’s Demon Book One: Reborn’ YA Novel
Following up on the recent announcement and first look at Ava’s Demon Book One: Reborn, by author Michelle Fus, Skybound Comet unveiled a new 12-page preview. Here’s a reminder of what this magical book, originally a webcomic, is all about:. In Ava’s Demon Book One: Reborn, a young,...
comicon.com
Previewing ‘Multiversity: Teen Justice’ #6 Final Issue
The epic miniseries reaches its unforgettable conclusion as a new hero makes their unexpected debut!. The heroes of Teen Justice are still reeling from the loss they suffered last issue, but there’s no time to mourn. Sinestra and the other members of the Core have a plan to use all humanity as fuel for their monstrous schemes, and only Kid Quick and the surviving members of their team stand in the way. In the end, everything may depend on the super-heroic debut of…well, that would be telling.
comicon.com
Previewing ‘The Nice House On The Lake’ #11
“Ever since they were children, Walter and Norah were inseparable. But that time is over. No betrayal cuts deeper than the betrayal of your closest friend…and Norah knows just where to plant the knife! Everything changes in the penultimate issue of this unforgettable horror epic!”. The Nice House on...
comicon.com
Review: It All Goes Down In ‘X-Men Red’ #8
X-Men Red has built one of the most complex and layered narratives in comics right now. Now after nearly two years of stories over two volumes, all the pieces that falling down, and we’re here for it. Al Ewing, Madibek Musibekov, Federico Blee, and Ariana Maher begin the great...
comicon.com
International Men Of Mystery: Previewing ‘Batman Incorporated’ #2
“NO MORE TEACHERS, PART 2 – The pulse-pounding second chapter to NO MORE TEACHERS continues as Batman Inc. continue to investigate the death of Ghost-Maker and Batman’s mentors. Each new lead only begs more questions and threatens to unearth a shocking secret buried deep in Ghost-Maker’s past. A secret that refuses to die.”
comicon.com
Is Someone Messing With. Batman’s Mind? Previewing ‘I Am Batman’ #15
Colours: Romulo Fajardo Jr. When Jon Kent first asked Jace Fox to join the new Justice League, the answer was a firm no. But as Deathstroke and the Legion of Doom hunt the heroes of the DCU Jace learns the hard way that there are some fights from which Batman cannot run, and the only thing he has to fear…is fear itself!”
comicon.com
Advance Review: Decapitations, Animations And Mutilations (Oh My!) In `Dark Ride’ #2
Dark Ride keeps getting darker. That’s not a bad thing at all – especially with this creative team. This issue serves as a second beginning for the series as sibling rivalries and rescues take center stage – along with one or two shockingly dark moments. Overall. It...
comicon.com
‘StarHenge’ #5 Advance Review: The Cosmic And The Celtic Create A Magically Dense Drama
‘StarHenge’ #5 delivers and delivers big! On story and especially on art as we weave our way through the past, present and future in a head spinning, trippy ride that comes up in Celtic Britain with King Arthur as dominant force to be reckoned with at home and abroad. Truly a tour de force from creator Liam Sharp.
comicon.com
‘Stargirl’ Recovers Its Stride In Season 3, Episode 9
After spinning its wheels for the majority of the season, Stargirl finally feels like it’s hit its stride and getting into the meat of the story. That’s not to say that the beginning of the season wasn’t enjoyable. It was different and modeled after a more noir mystery atmosphere. Nevertheless, the pacing didn’t pick up in terms of plot as quickly as it should have. This week’s episode finally enters that territory and viewers get to see the tension that’s been building for a while finally spill over.
comicon.com
Adaptive Cosplay– Builds For Cosplayers With Physical, Developmental, And Sensory Impairment (Part Two)
Capes For A Cos is a non-profit organization dedicated to creating custom, adaptive cosplay for children with disabilities. Volunteers from the organization presented a panel last month at New York Comic Con 2022 to inspire would-be cosplayers and their families, providing helpful tips and resources from their collective experience in the worlds of cosplay and adaptive clothing.
comicon.com
Previewing ‘The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive’ #3
“Barry has learned to control his powers and is finally starting to feel like the hero he’s always dreamed he could be. But then a showboating new villain going by the name, the Top shows up looking to test his abilities and make some cash selling his weapons after showing how they can take out the Flash! Barry will need to use every skill he’s picked up along the way if he’s going to stop this topsy-turvy terror!!”
comicon.com
Preview: The Return Of The Man With The Steel Claw In ‘Reign Of The Brain’
The second volume of one of those wonderfully strange, beautifully drawn Brit comic series of old comes your way this November with The Steel Claw: Reign Of The Brain!. Written by Tom Tully and with art by the masterful Jesus Blasco, Reign of the Brain features two stories reprinted in this Treasury of British Comics’ edition for the very first time, plus the chance to grab the webshop-exclusive Brian Bolland cover of the hardback edition.
comicon.com
Previewing ‘Black Panther: Unconquered’ #1
“The scribe behind 2019’s acclaimed KILLMONGER limited series, Hill returns to Wakanda to explore the land’s rich mythology once again with a thought-provoking story that will see the emergence of a threat deeply rooted in Wakanda history. In order to combat it, Black Panther will have to learn new secrets about Wakanda’s ancient past and unlock a new connection to the Panther god, Bast.”
Tom Skinner on the Smile, Sons of Kemet and going solo: ‘It gives me a blank slate to explore’
It has been a head-spinning year for drummer Tom Skinner. He has been crossing the globe touring new albums simultaneously with London jazz group Sons of Kemet and with Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood as the Smile. Adding to the pressure, his partner is expecting their second child imminently. When we meet one bright Monday morning near his north London home, he keeps his phone on the table, ready to dash.
comicon.com
Good News From Ty Templeton
Finally, in a world where the bad news is everywhere and frankly, I’m sick of writing obituaries of beloved comic people, here’s some good news from Ty Templeton... Yep, last year, around Christmas time, when we were doing the Comicon Advent Calendar (which we’ll be doing again this year) we put up a Ty Templeton advent post showing you the wonderful – and wonderfully funny – Christmas comics he’s done, but we also reported the terrible news that he hadn’t been at all well after a diagnosis of stage three colo-rectal cancer back in May 2021.
comicon.com
10 Years Of Avery Hill Publishing: Celebrating With Tillie Walden
It’s astonishingly 10 years since Avery Hill Publishing came into being, one of Britain’s best small publishers and a publisher whose name on a book means it’s always worth looking at. To celebrate their 10th anniversary, something special from Tillie Walden…. As part of those 10th-anniversary celebrations,...
comicon.com
Jumping On: New Story Arcs Kicking Off On November 9, 2022
One of the hardest and most frustrating things about finding new comics to read and enjoy is finding a good jumping on point. It can be confusing and disheartening to pick up a single issue from the middle of an arc without having the context of the previous chapters. With...
comicon.com
Review Round Up: Rounding Up All Of Last Week’s Comic Book Reviews
A rater busy week for our reviewers with a fair few reviews, and here they all are now:. That Texas Blood #19 (Image Comics) Time Before Time #18 (Image Comics) Blood Stained Teeth #6 (Image Comics) Minor Threats #6 (Dark Horse Comics) Quick Stops #1 (Dark Horse Comics) Star Trek:...
comicon.com
Tooled Up And Ready To Rumble: Previewing ‘Batman Vs. Robin’ #3
“Batman has been on a breakneck journey throughout the DC Universe, from Wayne Manor to the House of Secrets and back again…but where there are clues there is a trail, and the world’s greatest detective has followed this particular trail back to where he and Superman began this journey: Lazarus Island. With an entire island and army at Damian Wayne’s disposal, does Batman stand a chance? We’ll give you a hint: NO!”
comicon.com
Arcade Plays A Deadly Game In ‘Murderworld’
Across five huge issues, Arcade is about to earn his title as the Marvel Universe’s greatest assassin. It all begins in this month’s Murderworld: Avengers and now we know how the story will unfold. Coming from Jim Zub & Ray Fawkes, each issue will feature a popular hero...
