Ohio Senate race tests Trump's hold on Republican Party

Recent polling shows Republican candidate J.D. Vance with a slight lead over Democrat Tim Ryan in Ohio's highly-contested Senate race. Time magazine's senior Washington correspondent Philip Elliott joins us with a look at how this race could test former President Trump's hold on the Republican Party.
Trump says he'll make a "very big announcement" Nov. 15

Former President Donald Trump on Monday said he'll make a "very big announcement" on Nov. 15 from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. The ex-president teased the announcement during a rally for Republican candidates in Dayton, Ohio. "Not to detract from tomorrow's very important even critical election, and I would say...
Migrants bused from southern border to New York City enter a backlogged and broken asylum system

For months buses from the U.S./Mexico border carrying tens of thousands of men, women and children from Central and South America have been arriving in New York, Chicago and Washington D.C. They were organized by the Republican governors of Texas and Arizona and the Democratic mayor of El Paso, and paid for mostly by taxpayers. Greg Abbott, Texas' governor, said the buses would give liberal, sanctuary cities "a taste" of what his state has had to deal with for years. Many of those coming to New York were Venezuelans fleeing poverty, violence, and authoritarian rule and hoping to apply for asylum. But the process can take years and, for much of that time, they aren't allowed to work. Caring for these new arrivals has been a big challenge and it's drawn attention to a long-standing and bipartisan failure to fix the nation's broken asylum system.
Concern about cybersecurity threats ahead of Election Day

Ahead of Election Day there are growing concerns about malicious foreign actors looking to influence the midterms, and whether the U.S. is prepared to counter those efforts. CBS News’ Lilia Luciano and Errol Barnett speak with Morgan Wright, chief security adviser at SentinelOne and former senior adviser at the State Department's Antiterrorism Assistance Program, about efforts to respond to those threats.
Georgia Senate race could be headed for runoff election

The Georgia Senate race between Republican Herschel Walker and Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock remains tight, which means it could be heading for a runoff election in December. Polls show that the gubernatorial rematch between Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams is also close. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joins CBS News' John Dickerson to discuss.
Candidates make closing arguments before election

Democrats and Republicans are giving their closing arguments ahead of Election Day. With control of the Senate and House up for grabs, both parties are pulling out all the stops, with President Biden, and former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump all hitting the campaign trail in the final days. Nikole Killion has the latest.
Election workers face violent threats in Arizona

Poll workers in Arizona have been facing violent threats and harassment leading up the Election Day. There are also reports of voter intimidation at ballot drop box sites across the state. Arizona Assistant Secretary of State Allie Bones joined John Dickerson on "Prime Time" to discuss safety surrounding the election.
