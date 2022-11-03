Read full article on original website
What impact does a Trump endorsement have on GOP candidates?
Former President Donald Trump has endorsed 247 Republican candidates in the midterm elections. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joins CBS News to discuss what impact a Trump endorsement has on key races and takes a closer look at the Pennsylvania Senate race.
Ohio Senate race tests Trump's hold on Republican Party
Recent polling shows Republican candidate J.D. Vance with a slight lead over Democrat Tim Ryan in Ohio's highly-contested Senate race. Time magazine's senior Washington correspondent Philip Elliott joins us with a look at how this race could test former President Trump's hold on the Republican Party.
What's at stake in midterms? 4 women talk abortion, economy and 2020 election
Women have held a majority in the electorate for decades. In the 2018 midterms, they made up 52% of voters. "CBS Mornings" spoke with four women of different backgrounds from across the country about what's driving them to the polls this year. Irene Caudillo is a 57-year-old Democrat from Kansas.
Trump says he'll make a "very big announcement" Nov. 15
Former President Donald Trump on Monday said he'll make a "very big announcement" on Nov. 15 from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. The ex-president teased the announcement during a rally for Republican candidates in Dayton, Ohio. "Not to detract from tomorrow's very important even critical election, and I would say...
Political heavyweights turn out for Pennsylvania Senate race candidates
Political heavyweights traveled to Pennsylvania to make final pushes for Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democrat, who are locked in a tight contest. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns joined Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers with more.
Keisha Lance Bottoms, ex-Atlanta mayor, says Democrats "cannot let up until this election is over"
Keisha Lance Bottoms, the former mayor of Atlanta and a senior adviser to President Biden, says Democrats "cannot let up" in turning out voters ahead of Election Day.
Rep. Karen Bass not concerned about new poll numbers showing Rick Caruso gaining ground
Congresswoman Bass was courting Asian American voters on Monday and is not too concerned about real estate developer Rick Caruso rising in recent polls among likely voters. The billionaire developer continues to proclaim that residents want change and says that he will bring it. CBSLA's Laurie Perez reports.
Presidential push ahead of the 2022 midterm elections
President Biden and former President Obama campaigned together for midterm candidates in Pennsylvania as former President Trump hit the campaign trail for Republicans. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss their efforts.
Migrants bused from southern border to New York City enter a backlogged and broken asylum system
For months buses from the U.S./Mexico border carrying tens of thousands of men, women and children from Central and South America have been arriving in New York, Chicago and Washington D.C. They were organized by the Republican governors of Texas and Arizona and the Democratic mayor of El Paso, and paid for mostly by taxpayers. Greg Abbott, Texas' governor, said the buses would give liberal, sanctuary cities "a taste" of what his state has had to deal with for years. Many of those coming to New York were Venezuelans fleeing poverty, violence, and authoritarian rule and hoping to apply for asylum. But the process can take years and, for much of that time, they aren't allowed to work. Caring for these new arrivals has been a big challenge and it's drawn attention to a long-standing and bipartisan failure to fix the nation's broken asylum system.
Judge agrees to appoint monitor for Trump Organization assets, prohibits transfer of assets without prior notice
A state judge Thursday granted a request by the New York attorney general for an order appointing a monitor to oversee the finances of the Trump Organization, and prohibited any proposed transfers of substantial assets without prior notice to the court, the AG and the monitor, while a state lawsuit against the company moves forward.
Concern about cybersecurity threats ahead of Election Day
Ahead of Election Day there are growing concerns about malicious foreign actors looking to influence the midterms, and whether the U.S. is prepared to counter those efforts. CBS News’ Lilia Luciano and Errol Barnett speak with Morgan Wright, chief security adviser at SentinelOne and former senior adviser at the State Department's Antiterrorism Assistance Program, about efforts to respond to those threats.
Nancy Pelosi makes first public remarks since attack on husband Paul Pelosi
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in her first public appearance since the brutal attack on her husband, rallied grassroots activists Friday, telling them that the midterm elections for control of Congress are a fight for democracy and "very winnable." "People say to me, 'What can I do to make you feel...
Trump teases 2024 run ahead of midterms
Former President Donald Trump has teased a 2024 run and Republicans are worried he could overshadow big wins for the GOP. Robert Costa has the details.
Trump, DeSantis hold dueling rallies across Florida
Escalating tensions between former President Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis were apparent as the two held separate rallies in the state. CBS News correspondent Enrique Acevedo joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss the potential consequences of the rivalry.
Georgia Senate race could be headed for runoff election
The Georgia Senate race between Republican Herschel Walker and Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock remains tight, which means it could be heading for a runoff election in December. Polls show that the gubernatorial rematch between Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams is also close. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joins CBS News' John Dickerson to discuss.
Millions of Americans to vote amid warnings of the potential for election-related violence
CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett and CBS News election law contributor David Becker join "CBS Mornings" to discuss election safety ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections.
Trump uses midterm rallies to hint at 2024 presidential campaign announcement
With Tuesday's midterm elections upon us, some Republicans are already looking ahead to 2024 and the race for the White House. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joins "Red and Blue" to discuss what announcements may be on the horizon.
Candidates make closing arguments before election
Democrats and Republicans are giving their closing arguments ahead of Election Day. With control of the Senate and House up for grabs, both parties are pulling out all the stops, with President Biden, and former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump all hitting the campaign trail in the final days. Nikole Killion has the latest.
Ahead of Election Day, CBS News explores key issues, races in midterm elections
Norah O’Donnell hosts a panel of CBS News political correspondents and analysts to discuss the main issues driving voters to the polls, the key races that will determine which party controls the House and the Senate and what to watch ahead of Election Day.
Election workers face violent threats in Arizona
Poll workers in Arizona have been facing violent threats and harassment leading up the Election Day. There are also reports of voter intimidation at ballot drop box sites across the state. Arizona Assistant Secretary of State Allie Bones joined John Dickerson on "Prime Time" to discuss safety surrounding the election.
