“2 Captains, same opponent, same umpire, same tournament, Same Story????”- Mashrafe Mortaza slams Virat Kohli and umpire over no-ball controversy

India is one of the countries that has started issuing electronic visas to citizens of 150 countries. Doing business abroad is an important phenomenon for the growth of countries and also a very common reason for traveling abroad. Therefore, a simple and quick procedure for planning a business trip can always come in handy. Businessmen from these 150 countries can easily obtain an e-business visa for India from the comfort of their own homes as well. The India Business visa allows its holder to engage in commercial activities during their stay in the country. The India Business eVisa is a multiple-entry visa that grants a combined total stay of 180 days from the date of first entry into the country. Business travelers are advised to apply for their business visa at least 4 days prior to travel.

