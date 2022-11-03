Representatives of MFA Oil, Marty Mills and Tony Dameron, traveled around Audrain County last week to deliver Foundation Awards Grant checks to several 2022 recipients. The first stop on the trip, was the Eastern Missouri Family YMCA in Vandalia. The grant will help assist the YMCA with the purchase of a set of outdoor youth soccer goals and two corner flags. MFA Oil Senior Director of Employee Engagement and Culture Tom May, said that the MFA Foundation gives support back to the community.

AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO