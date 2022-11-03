Read full article on original website
Clemens Field stadium in Hannibal, Missouri was named after Mark Twain's birth name, Samuel L. ClemensCJ CoombsHannibal, MO
The historic 19th-century Goodman-Stark House is linked to the successful Stark Bros. Nursery & Orchard Co. storyCJ CoombsLouisiana, MO
The historic James Beauchamp Clark House in Missouri is a museum with restoration to be completed by 2023CJ CoombsBowling Green, MO
Elimination Of The Pink TaxAneka DuncanGeorgia State
When 3 Twisters Devasted Hannibal & Palmyra in the 1940’s
We have been fortunate to not have many strong tornadoes do much damage in northeast Missouri the past few years. However, there is quite a history of twisters that have devasted the area including 3 that occurred in the 1940's that went through Hannibal and Palmyra. I found this interesting...
KBUR
Southeast Iowa man injured in Missouri crash
Wayland, Mo.- A Fort Madison man was seriously injured in a crash Thursday, November 3rd, in Clark County Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, just before 12:30 PM Thursday, three vehicles were traveling eastbound on Highway 136, about two miles west of Wayland. The vehicles involved included, A...
kttn.com
Two dead, one hospitalized in head-on crash east of Salisbury
A Chariton County accident on Sunday evening has claimed the lives of two people and seriously injured another. The crash occurred three miles east of Salisbury. The driver of a car, 57-year-old Paul Busto of Clark, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in a sports utility vehicle, 27-year-old Chevy Ingrebritson of Arvada, Colorado was pronounced dead at Moberly Regional Hospital.
muddyrivernews.com
Adult winners in Hannibal billboard competition to have work featured on outdoor digital billboard
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Professional and non-professional artists 18 and older and youths 8 to 17 who live within a 50-mile radius of Hannibal were invited to submit images of original works for the eighth annual Art in the Open billboard art competition. A total of 143 entries were submitted, with 108 in the adult division.
ktvo.com
Admitted thief, formerly from Kirksville, has to pay back thousands
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A former Kirksville woman charged in an embezzlement case avoids prison time, but she has to pay back the thousands of dollars she stole. Misty Brewer, 40, of Troy, Missouri, formerly from Kirksville, pleaded guilty recently in Adair County Circuit Court to a felony charge of fraudulent use of a debit device.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Nov. 3, 2022
Phillip A Covert (39) Homeless for FTA Driving Under the Infleuence,Operating Uninsured Vehicle & Driving While License Suspended and Adams Co warrant for Possession of Stolen Vehicle at 3700 Broadway Lodged 178. Diabolique D Benton (24) 625 Harrison for Adams Co warrants for Aggravated Battery, Domestic Battery and Interfering with...
Missouri mayor may be impeached after police chief’s arrest
A mayor in Louisiana, Missouri faced possible discipline on Wednesday, two weeks after the chief of police was arrested on drug charges.
khqa.com
Upset parent leads to Scott County school lockdown
BLUFFS, Ill. (WICS) — A parent was taken into custody at a Bluffs school on Monday. Bluffs School District Superintendent Kevin Blankenship says at 11:15 a.m. a parent arrived at a school visibly upset and agitated. We're told the parent was immediately escorted to the administration office and the...
muddyrivernews.com
Historic downtown Hannibal to be host of PumpkinPalooza this weekend
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Historic Hannibal Marketing Council will be the host of a new event, PumpkinPalooza, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 4-6, in downtown Hannibal. Twenty-five businesses, primarily in the downtown area, are participating in the event. With the purchase of a Pumpkin Passport, attendees may redeem passport tickets for select items at participating businesses, including but not limited to a wide variety of pumpkin spice-themed or flavored treats. Passports are $25 and include five tickets. People may buy multiple passports.
kttn.com
Missouri man accused of making pipe bombs
A Missouri man appeared in court Thursday on charges accusing him of making and possessing pipe bombs. Joshua Eugene Rickey, 33, of Hannibal, was indicted on October 26 on one felony count of possession of one or more unregistered destructive devices and one count of manufacturing one or more unregistered destructive devices.
KCTV 5
‘Get out of town:’ Protesters call for Louisiana, MO police chief to be fired following overdose incident
LOUISIANA (KMOV) - A small town in Missouri is seeing big-time problems and corruption. On Wednesday the community rallied outside of Louisiana City Hall with demands to fire the police chief. Louisiana, Missouri is located 90 minutes north of St. Louis. “This is the worst police department I’ve ever seen...
vandalialeader.com
New Life Tabernacle hosted 2nd Annual Fall Festival
There was a fair-sized crowd that turned out for the 2nd Annual Fall Festival at New Life Tabernacle on Saturday. Families, friends and visitors were spread out across the church grounds engaging in a variety of activities. Youth Leader Terry Waters said one could not ask for a better day for the occasion.
vandalialeader.com
MFA Oil delivers grant checks to YMCA, Vandalia Rural Fire and City of Laddonia
Representatives of MFA Oil, Marty Mills and Tony Dameron, traveled around Audrain County last week to deliver Foundation Awards Grant checks to several 2022 recipients. The first stop on the trip, was the Eastern Missouri Family YMCA in Vandalia. The grant will help assist the YMCA with the purchase of a set of outdoor youth soccer goals and two corner flags. MFA Oil Senior Director of Employee Engagement and Culture Tom May, said that the MFA Foundation gives support back to the community.
Clemens Field stadium in Hannibal, Missouri was named after Mark Twain's birth name, Samuel L. Clemens
Clemens Field.Jon Roanhaus, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In Hannibal, Missouri, there's a baseball stadium known as Clemens Field. It's located at 403 Warren Barrett Drive on the south side of downtown. In 2008, this stadium was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The grandstand built to hold 2,000 fans, and the limestone wall are important structures that are part of the reason it's included on the National Register.
khqa.com
2 arrested, 1 injured after shots fired in domestic disturbance
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Two people are facing charges after a fight led to shots being fired in Hannibal. Hannibal Police say officers were called a little after 9 a.m. on Saturday to a home in the 3600 block of McMasters for a domestic disturbance. Officers found Julia A....
muddyriversports.com
Next man up is next man to shine in Hannibal football team’s district semifinal romp
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Not even in his wildest dreams could Aaron Daughtery have ever envisioned what would unfold Friday night. Daughtery, a sophomore defensive back making his first start in the Hannibal secondary, intercepted three passes — returning one for a touchdown — to help the Pirates overwhelm Warrenton 62-7 in the Class 4 District 5 semifinals at Porter Stadium.
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal man pleads not guilty to making, possessing pipe bombs
ST. LOUIS – A Hannibal man appeared in court Thursday and pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of making and possessing pipe bombs. U.S. Attorney Sayler Fleming with the Eastern District of Missouri said in a press release that Joshua Eugene Rickey, 33, was indicted Oct. 26 on one felony count of possession of one or more unregistered destructive devices and one count of manufacturing one or more unregistered destructive devices.
khqa.com
Louisiana Police Chief released from jail after posting bond
LOUISIANA, MO (KHQA) — Louisiana Police Chief William Jones has been released from the Lincoln County Jail. KHQA has confirmed with the Lincoln County Jail that Jones was released after bonding out on October 28. Jones was arrested on October 19 and charged with trafficking drugs in the second...
A Quincy Holiday Tradition the Christkindl Market is back!
One of the best holiday traditions in Quincy is set to return the second weekend of November, it is the Christkindl Market at Dick Brother's Brewery!. According to a Facebook event page hosted by Quincy's Dick Brothers Brewery and The District, the traditional Christkindl Market is making its return this holiday season on the second weekend of November, the 11th through the 13th. The traditional German marketplace is a great place to shop local and find unique gifts for the holiday season, on the event page they say...
