Ruby Rose joins Eva Green in the upcoming action-thriller Dirty Angels for Millennium Media and director Martin Campbell

By Brian Gallagher For Dailymail.com
 4 days ago

Ruby Rose has locked in her next film project, coming aboard to star alongside Eva Green in the action-thriller Dirty Angels.

Rose, 36, and Green, 42, will topline the new project from director Martin Campbell (Casino Royale), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Production is expected to begin in December on the Millennium Media project, on location in Morocco and Millennium's Nu Boyana Studio in Greece.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41mXWP_0ixyoW8200
New film: Ruby Rose has locked in her next film project, coming aboard to star alongside Eva Green in the action-thriller Dirty Angels

The story - written by Alissa Silverman - is a fictional tale set against the true backdrop of the United States withdrawing military forces from Afghanistan in 2021.

The plot follows a group of female soldiers who are providing medical support in Afghanistan.

Their world is turned upside down when they are sent to rescue a group of kidnapped teenagers who are caught between ISIS and the Taliban.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NA5Lf_0ixyoW8200
Soldiers: Their world is turned upside down when they are sent to rescue a group of kidnapped teenagers who are caught between ISIS and the Taliban

Millennium's Rob Van Norden and Yariv Lerner are producing alongside Signature Pictures’ Moshe Diamant.

Millennium Media’s Avi Lerner, Boaz Davidson, Trevor Short, Jonathan Yunger, and Jeffrey Greenstein will serve as executive producers.

It's unclear if Millennium has a release schedule planned out at this time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e3TbX_0ixyoW8200
Backdrop: The story - written by Alissa Silverman - is a fictional tale set against the true backdrop of the United States withdrawing military forces from Afghanistan in 2021

Rose most recently starred in the gaming comedy 1UP and she'll next be seen alongside Machine Gun Kelly in Taurus, debuting November 18.

She starred in a trio of 2021 films - Stowaway, Vanquish and SAS: Red Notice, along with 2020's The Doorman.

She recently attended her first public event - a skincare launch in West Hollywood - for the first time since her on-set spinal injury in 2019 on the set of Batwoman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VLe3c_0ixyoW8200
First event: She recently attended her first public event - a skincare launch in West Hollywood - for the first time since her on-set spinal injury in 2019 on the set of Batwoman

Green stars in the upcoming Nocebo with Mark Strong and Chai Fonacier, which debuts on November 22.

She next stars as Milady in a pair of 2023 films, The Three Musketeers: D'Artagnan and The Three Musketeers: Milady.

She also has the TV series Liason in post-production and the film A Patriot with Helen Hunt and Charles Dance in pre-production.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=486Hq7_0ixyoW8200
Coming soon: Green stars in the upcoming Nocebo with Mark Strong and Chai Fonacier, which debuts on November 22
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fHJTH_0ixyoW8200
New roles: She next stars as Milady in a pair of 2023 films, The Three Musketeers: D'Artagnan and The Three Musketeers: Milady

