Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
losalamosreporter.com
The Food Depot’s Times And Locations For Food Distribution
Need food assistance or know someone who does? Here are this week’s food distributions from The Food Depot:. * Los Alamos date and time changed due to holiday*. The Food Depot is an equal opportunity provider.
losalamosreporter.com
Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Mark Ronchetti To Hold Meet And Greet Monday At Senor Tortas Restaurant
Republican candidate for governor Mark Ronchetti is slated to campaign in Los Alamos Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is hosted by Lisa Hampton and will take place at Senor Tortas, 1325 Trinity Drive in the American Legion Post 90 building. Senor Tortas will offer its signature...
losalamosreporter.com
Kiwanis Fireworks – Painting The Sky
Kiwanis fireworks paint the sky during the October 29 community event at Overlook Park in White Rock. Photo by Brooke Davis. The Kiwanis entry for the Pumpkin Glow, carved by Kiwanian Karin Church. Photo by Brooke Davis. Volunteers shoveling sand to stabilize launch tubes. Photo by Brooke Davis. Launch tubes...
losalamosreporter.com
Great Campaign Experience! Developers Influencing The Election?
My campaign for county councilor has been a delight. Who could have known?! I have met so many enthusiastic and supportive people, knocking doors across the neighborhoods of Los Alamos and White Rock. Everyone “gets it”: Sufficient housing is the key to both business rejuvenation and the explosive hiring of LANL!
losalamosreporter.com
LAPS Offers Tips For Staying Healthy This Winter
Medical professionals are warning the public that we could be in for a higher incidence of colds and flu illnesses this season. Covid-19 is also a health risk factor as well as RSV among young children and infants. Los Alamos Public Schools recognizes the concerns of students and families as we approach the winter months and encourages everyone to take basic precautions to combat the spread of illness.
losalamosreporter.com
Lots Of Light, Music, Dancing, Food And Joy At Saturday’s Diwali Celebration
Dancers gather at the end of their performance for the Diwali festivities Saturday evening at Trinity on the Hill Episcopal Church in Los Alamos. Diwali is the Festival of Lights but also joy, prosperity and happiness. In India, millions of people celebrate Diwali by lighting their homes and streets with colorful lanterns and glowing lamps that for many signify the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance and good over evil. Saturday’s Diwali was truly a happy and joyful occasion with lights, color, beautiful clothing, lively music, energetic dancing and traditional Indian food. And that was just inside. Outside there were fireworks, firecrackers and sparklers that brought squeals of delight to young and old members of the Indian community of Los Alamos and their friends. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com.
Comments / 0