ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
losalamosreporter.com

Kiwanis Fireworks – Painting The Sky

Kiwanis fireworks paint the sky during the October 29 community event at Overlook Park in White Rock. Photo by Brooke Davis. The Kiwanis entry for the Pumpkin Glow, carved by Kiwanian Karin Church. Photo by Brooke Davis. Volunteers shoveling sand to stabilize launch tubes. Photo by Brooke Davis. Launch tubes...
WHITE ROCK, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Great Campaign Experience! Developers Influencing The Election?

My campaign for county councilor has been a delight. Who could have known?! I have met so many enthusiastic and supportive people, knocking doors across the neighborhoods of Los Alamos and White Rock. Everyone “gets it”: Sufficient housing is the key to both business rejuvenation and the explosive hiring of LANL!
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
losalamosreporter.com

LAPS Offers Tips For Staying Healthy This Winter

Medical professionals are warning the public that we could be in for a higher incidence of colds and flu illnesses this season. Covid-19 is also a health risk factor as well as RSV among young children and infants. Los Alamos Public Schools recognizes the concerns of students and families as we approach the winter months and encourages everyone to take basic precautions to combat the spread of illness.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Lots Of Light, Music, Dancing, Food And Joy At Saturday’s Diwali Celebration

Dancers gather at the end of their performance for the Diwali festivities Saturday evening at Trinity on the Hill Episcopal Church in Los Alamos. Diwali is the Festival of Lights but also joy, prosperity and happiness. In India, millions of people celebrate Diwali by lighting their homes and streets with colorful lanterns and glowing lamps that for many signify the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance and good over evil. Saturday’s Diwali was truly a happy and joyful occasion with lights, color, beautiful clothing, lively music, energetic dancing and traditional Indian food. And that was just inside. Outside there were fireworks, firecrackers and sparklers that brought squeals of delight to young and old members of the Indian community of Los Alamos and their friends. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy