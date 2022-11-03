ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Ohio Senate race tests Trump's hold on Republican Party

Recent polling shows Republican candidate J.D. Vance with a slight lead over Democrat Tim Ryan in Ohio's highly-contested Senate race. Time magazine's senior Washington correspondent Philip Elliott joins us with a look at how this race could test former President Trump's hold on the Republican Party.
OHIO STATE
CBS News

Florida COVID-19 death toll continues to mount

- More than 82,500 Florida residents have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic started in early 2020, while the number of newly reported cases remains relatively low. According to data released by the state Department of Health, as of last Thursday, the state had a reported 82,541 deaths. That was up from 82,176 reported deaths two weeks earlier and up from 81,661 deaths in numbers released on October 7.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Potential tropical storm could impact Florida this week

MIAMI -- Our unusual Hurricane Season continues with a late rally in the Tropical Atlantic. I have been watching what is now an area of low pressure located a couple hundred miles north of Puerto Rico. It is producing a large area of disorganized thunderstorms. As I've said before, I...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Oklahoma and Texas

POWDERLY, Texas — Tornadoes tore through parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Friday, killing at least one person, injuring dozens of others and leaving dozens of homes and buildings in ruins. Tornadoes hit hard in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, in the southeastern corner of the state. Cody McDaniel, the county's...
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

CBS News

568K+
Followers
71K+
Post
404M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy