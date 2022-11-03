Read full article on original website
Florida voters on midterms, possible Trump 2024 presidential run
"CBS Mornings" co-host Tony Dokoupil is in Florida talking to voters ahead of tight congressional and gubernatorial races. Tuesday's results could affect the control of Congress, but some voters are already looking toward the White House in 2024.
Trump, DeSantis hold dueling rallies across Florida
Escalating tensions between former President Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis were apparent as the two held separate rallies in the state. CBS News correspondent Enrique Acevedo joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss the potential consequences of the rivalry.
Ohio Senate race tests Trump's hold on Republican Party
Recent polling shows Republican candidate J.D. Vance with a slight lead over Democrat Tim Ryan in Ohio's highly-contested Senate race. Time magazine's senior Washington correspondent Philip Elliott joins us with a look at how this race could test former President Trump's hold on the Republican Party.
With dueling rallies, Trump and DeSantis give glimpse of what 2024 presidential showdown could look like
Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held dueling rallies in Florida over the weekend — a preview of what a presidential primary showdown could look like in 2024. Trump, who is not on any ballot, has been encouraging his supporters to vote for Republican candidates this...
DeSantis allies privately express anger over Trump's "DeSanctimonious" jab
Several allies of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, including some who are close to former President Donald Trump, have privately expressed anger and even disgust with Trump for publicly calling his fellow Republican "Ron DeSanctimonious," CBS News reports. They're urging DeSantis, his family and his top aides to move forward with a 2024 presidential bid.
What impact does a Trump endorsement have on GOP candidates?
Former President Donald Trump has endorsed 247 Republican candidates in the midterm elections. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joins CBS News to discuss what impact a Trump endorsement has on key races and takes a closer look at the Pennsylvania Senate race.
Presidential push ahead of the 2022 midterm elections
President Biden and former President Obama campaigned together for midterm candidates in Pennsylvania as former President Trump hit the campaign trail for Republicans. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss their efforts.
Georgia battleground: Early voter turnout shatters records
Early voter turnout in the battleground state of Georgia has shattered records. CBS News correspondent Nikole Killion is following the state's governor's race and a tight Senate race that could help determine control of Congress.
Arizona races close as Election Day approaches
In Arizona, two of the top races include Republicans who are 2020 election deniers. Both are running tight races against Democratic opponents. Kris Van Cleave has the latest.
Final push to Pennsylvania voters ahead of midterms
President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama are campaigning in Pennsylvania to support their parties' candidates ahead of the midterm elections on Tuesday. Caitlin Huey-Burns reports.
How "pressured parents" may help determine who prevails in the 2022 midterms
To better understand this year's midterm elections, CBS News has identified key groups of voters whose motivations go beyond party labels. They include "pressured parents," who are concerned about inflation and their children's well-being in the post-pandemic world. CBS News sat down with three parents in the Philadelphia suburbs to...
Parents open up on issues influencing their vote
Caitlin Huey-Burns spoke with "pressured parents" in Pennsylvania about what's driving them to vote. Crime, inflation and abortion access are among their concerns. They could be the difference in the state's high-stakes election.
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson publishes first Supreme Court opinion in Ohio death row case
Washington — Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson on Monday published her first written opinion since joining the Supreme Court, dissenting from the court's refusal to hear a case involving an Ohio man on death row. In a short, two-page dissent joined by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Jackson wrote that she would...
Judge agrees to appoint monitor for Trump Organization assets, prohibits transfer of assets without prior notice
A state judge Thursday granted a request by the New York attorney general for an order appointing a monitor to oversee the finances of the Trump Organization, and prohibited any proposed transfers of substantial assets without prior notice to the court, the AG and the monitor, while a state lawsuit against the company moves forward.
CBS News
Florida COVID-19 death toll continues to mount
- More than 82,500 Florida residents have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic started in early 2020, while the number of newly reported cases remains relatively low. According to data released by the state Department of Health, as of last Thursday, the state had a reported 82,541 deaths. That was up from 82,176 reported deaths two weeks earlier and up from 81,661 deaths in numbers released on October 7.
Florida's east coast under hurricane watch
A rare November hurricane watch has been posted along Florida's Atlantic coast. Subtropical storm Nicole is expected to become a hurricane before making landfall in Florida later this week.
CBS News
2.3 magnitude earthquake detected in New Hampshire Sunday morning
LACONIA, N.H. — A day after a small earthquake was detected off Nantucket, the state of New Hampshire experienced one of its own on Sunday. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake hit areas west of Lake Winnisquam at around 4:30 a.m. Residents nearby reported that...
CBS News
District 49 School Board member posts Hitler quote, Board president responds
The following story comes from CBS News Colorado's partner station, KKTV in Southern Colorado:. A Southern Colorado School District Board member is facing criticism after a post to her Facebook page. The post, included at the bottom of this article begins with a quote from Adolph Hitler. Board Member Ivy...
CBS News
Potential tropical storm could impact Florida this week
MIAMI -- Our unusual Hurricane Season continues with a late rally in the Tropical Atlantic. I have been watching what is now an area of low pressure located a couple hundred miles north of Puerto Rico. It is producing a large area of disorganized thunderstorms. As I've said before, I...
1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Oklahoma and Texas
POWDERLY, Texas — Tornadoes tore through parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Friday, killing at least one person, injuring dozens of others and leaving dozens of homes and buildings in ruins. Tornadoes hit hard in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, in the southeastern corner of the state. Cody McDaniel, the county's...
CBS News
