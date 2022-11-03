Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study names Alexandria, VA one of the best towns in America for mental health and wellnessEllen EastwoodAlexandria, VA
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Fed Investigating Commanders Finances, Snyder Exploring SaleAnthony DiMoroWashington, DC
Washington Examiner
Almost 400 items from Colin Powell’s estate hit the auction block
Nearly 400 items from the estate of the late General Colin Powell are currently being auctioned in Virginia. The auction is being conducted by the Potomack Company in Alexandria. It is set to take place throughout the coming weeks, according to a report. The former secretary of state died in...
idesignarch.com
New Built French Style Country Cottage in Washington DC
Washington, DC – This rustic French style villa was inspired by the cottages of the French countryside. The house is decorated in rustic style elements with clipped gables, pale-blue window shutters and trim, reclaimed ceiling beams, and a tumbled cobble-stone courtyard. It also features a four-story Belvedere stair tower.
cnsmaryland.org
In a city of museums, Washington adds another one
WASHINGTON – In Washington’s newest art museum, natural light streams in through arched windows and the songs of Marvin Gaye fill the air as visitors scrutinize the works of artists like Keith Haring, whose series of 20 paintings were inspired by Gaye’s groundbreaking music. The Rubell Museum...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Alexandria Auction House to Offer Estate of Colin Powell
The Collection of the late General Colin L. Powell comes to auction Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 10 a.m. The Potomack Company auction house in Alexandria will host an in-person and online preview beginning Thursday, Nov. 3. The family is donating 100 percent of proceeds to America’s Promise Alliance, formerly chaired...
mbhs.edu
The renovated Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum is out of this world
With eight of its 21 galleries open, no number of space clichés can do the flagship Smithsonian museum justice. For the first time since 2018, the world-renowned Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum on the Mall in downtown DC has reopened — partially. After four years of construction, around a third of the completely redesigned building is open to the public.
idesignarch.com
Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis’ Childhood Home by the Potomac River in Virginia
Merrywood Estate in McLean, Virginia has a storied history, serving as home to some of America’s most influential political and business figures. Built in 1919, the historic private estate was the childhood home of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in the mid-1940s. Discreetly situated on seven private acres with sweeping views...
mocoshow.com
Abbott Elementary Star, Lisa Ann Walter, is a MoCo Native and MCPS Graduate
Lisa Ann Walter is an actress, comedian and television producer, perhaps best known for her roles as Chessy in the romantic comedy film The Parent Trap and her current role as Melissa Schemmenti on the ABC mockumentary sitcom Abbott Elementary. She’s also a native of Montgomery County. Walter was...
Washington City Paper
Local R&B Performer Alex Vaughn Is an Artist on the Rise
Alex Vaughn, a Prince George’s County native, continues her breakout year with a sold-out, one night only show this Sunday, Nov. 6, at Songbyrd. The event will be Vaughn’s first live performance since releasing her mainstream debut album, The Hurtbook, last month. The flourishing R&B singer moved to L.A. and joined the Love Renaissance (LVRN) record label in 2021, quickly becoming an up-and-coming star in the industry. Her single “Mirage” has accumulated more than 3,000,000 streams on Spotify since its February release, and various publications including BET, Essence, and VIBE have endorsed her talent.
PhillyBite
Top 10 Best Burgers in Washington, D.C.
- There are several excellent options for you if you're looking for a great burger in Washington, D.C. You'll find them at Brookland's Finest Bar and Kitchen, Le Diplomate, Primrose, and Lucky Buns. But what should you order? The answer may surprise you. Brookland's Finest Bar and Kitchen. If you're...
Washingtonian.com
Prince Edward Will Be in Northern Virginia This Weekend
The idea of Prince Edward stopping into a country club in suburban Northern Virginia might seem a little peculiar. But after you do some digging, it actually makes sense that the Earl of Wessex will be at the Westwood Country Club in Vienna today and tomorrow. The missing link: court...
fox5dc.com
DC’s most senior retired firefighter celebrates 104th birthday
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Harry Kelly of Northwest D.C. celebrated his 104th birthday on Thursday with a celebration from his neighbors and the D.C. Fire and EMS Department. As the most senior retired firefighter, Kelly received balloons from the department members and sat in the driver’s seat of a firetruck. Kelly began firefighting at Engine 4, D.C.’s first all black firehouse, and served from 1948-1971.
thedcpost.com
Best Candy Stores in Washington DC: For Sweet Enthusiasts
What makes life better? Sweets, of course. Whether it is candies or chocolate that you are craving, here are the best candy stores in Washington DC, which feature top quality products. Neuhaus Belgian Chocolate. Address: 50 Massachusetts Ave NE, #109, Washington DC. Phone: (929) 603-9311. Website: https://www.neuhauschocolates.com/. The Belgian chocolate...
Howard University Announces Record $122M in Annual Research Funding; Creating New Opportunities for Students, Faculty
In 2018, Howard University announced a goal of raising $100 million in grants and contracts for research by 2024. Recently, Howard surpassed that goal two years early by raising $122 million in Fiscal Year 2022, a record sum for any Historically Black College or University (HBCU), according to a press release.
Northern Virginia teen making figure skating history
RESTON, Va. — Nicknamed the "Quad God," Ilia Malinin from Northern Virginia is the first and only skater to land a quadruple axel in competition. “I’m still shocked sitting here. It doesn’t feel real that what I did in Lake Placid is actually what happened," said Malinin.
Ars Technica
Algorithms quietly run the city of DC—and maybe your hometown
Washington, DC, is the home base of the most powerful government on earth. It’s also home to 690,000 people—and 29 obscure algorithms that shape their lives. City agencies use automation to screen housing applicants, predict criminal recidivism, identify food assistance fraud, determine if a high schooler is likely to drop out, inform sentencing decisions for young people, and many other things.
Georgetown— A piece of Italy in America?
I was my impression when visiting Georgetown in Washington DC. In the spring of 2022, I had the great pleasure of visiting the city of Washington DC. The truth is that after reading the book “The Lost Symbol”, I became obsessed with knowing the capital of the United States and walking as close as possible to the different buildings and historical monuments described by Dan Brown in the novel.
foxbaltimore.com
Soulful Sunday Brunch at the Sagamore Pendry Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore's most beloved brunch series if back at the Sagamore Pendry Baltimore. Chef Michael Karp joins us to share more about the Soulful Sunday Brunch.
DC’s Best New Restaurants Include Updates to Old Favorites
This month, Washington is seeing quite a few makeovers and reimaginings join the culinary landscape, from a luxe cocktail bar’s new French-inspired offerings to a late-night pizza menu at one of Arlington’s favorite event spaces and an upscale addition to an all-day dining staple in Silver Spring. Add a Latin-influenced, cocktail-focused restaurant in Chevy Chase and a brand new burger saloon with a Texas spin, and the primary challenge is deciding where to go first.
Washington City Paper
A New Group with Ties to Some of D.C.’s Most Influential Business Executives is Dumping Money into the At-Large Race
Democrats for Education Reform has been the big money group at the center of all the hottest political drama in D.C. this year. But it seems a pack of the city’s most influential rich folks are now asking why they should have all the fun. A new organization dubbed...
mymcmedia.org
MoCo’s Most Famous: Cheryl Kagan
Maryland state senator Cheryl Kagan represents District 17 which covers Rockville and Gaithersburg. The Montgomery County native has earned a reputation as one of the most passionate and influential politicians in the county, serving on powerful committees and authoring many important bills. Kagan recently talked to MCM’s Director of Content...
