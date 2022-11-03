ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

French far-right MP De Fournas suspended for shouting 'Back to Africa'

A far-right MP has been given a 15-day ban from France's National Assembly for shouting "they should go back to Africa" as a black colleague talked about immigration. Grégoire de Fournas of National Rally (RN) said his remark had not been aimed at Carlos Martens Bilongo but at migrants trying to reach Europe by sea.

Comments / 0

Community Policy