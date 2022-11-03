Read full article on original website
Related
France 24
DR Congo president calls for youth to form 'vigilance groups' amid resurgence of M23 rebels
Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi called Thursday for young people to form "vigilance groups" in the face of M23 rebel activity in the east of the country. Tshisekedi repeated in an address broadcast on national television that the M23 operated with "the support of Rwanda", which he accused...
BBC
French far-right MP De Fournas suspended for shouting 'Back to Africa'
A far-right MP has been given a 15-day ban from France's National Assembly for shouting "they should go back to Africa" as a black colleague talked about immigration. Grégoire de Fournas of National Rally (RN) said his remark had not been aimed at Carlos Martens Bilongo but at migrants trying to reach Europe by sea.
Climate crisis: past eight years were the eight hottest ever, says UN
The past eight years were the eight hottest ever recorded, a new UN report has found, indicating the world is now deep into the climate crisis. The internationally agreed 1.5C limit for global heating is now “barely within reach”, it said. The report, by the UN’s World Meteorological...
