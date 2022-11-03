ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delphi, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wamwamfm.com

Judge Refuses to Dismiss Case of 4 Kokomo Police Officers

A federal judge in Indianapolis refused Friday to dismiss a lawsuit against four Kokomo Police officers after a man died in their custody in 2017. The Kokomo Police Department said 21-year-old Tavaris McGuire and two others were arrested February 4th. Officers say McGuire started behaving erratically during the booking process and was clutching his chest. He later died while at the hospital.
KOKOMO, IN
wboi.org

Allen County judge to handle Delphi homicide case

Allen Superior Judge Fran Gull will to handle the case of the two slain teenagers in Carroll County after the judge recused himself earlier this week. Carroll Circuit Judge Benjamin Diener was to have handled the case of Richard Allen, a drugstore employee, was arrested last week and charged with two counts of murder in connection to the 2017 killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams in Delphi.
DELPHI, IN
abc57.com

Joint agency investigation leads to massive fentanyl bust and arrests

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY/ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Officials from multiple local and state-wide agencies participated in an investigation that led to the seizure of around 15,000 pills containing suspected fentanyl and several arrests on drug-related charges. Officers arrested 63-year-old Jerry L. Edwards and 46-year-old Guadalupe Reyes Jr., both from Elkhart, for...
ELKHART, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Wells County man arrested following fentanyl bust

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Wells County Sheriff’s Office says one man was arrested after thousands of suspected fentanyl pills were found in a Keystone home. In a Facebook post on Monday, the department says they were called to a home at 5805 E 900 S in Keystone to serve an arrest warrant on 31-year-old Kyle William Burch on Wednesday, Oct. 26.
WELLS COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Police searching for suspect in stabbing at McDonald's in Warsaw

WARSAW, Ind. - Police are searching for a suspect in a reported stabbing at a McDonald's in Warsaw on Monday. On Monday, officers with the Warsaw Police Department were initially called to the Kosciusko Cunty Justice Building for reports of a stabbing. On the way, officers were told the stabbing...
WARSAW, IN
Times-Bulletin

Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log (Friday, Nov. 4)

The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
abc57.com

Three teens killed, two injured Elkhart County crash

ELKHART, County., --- Three teenagers were killed, and two more people were injured in a crash on County Road 38 in Elkhart County. Elkhart County investigators say the deadly accident happened shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday. The driver 18-year-old Christian Hartpence of LaPaz, IN went off the roadway, struck...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Man brings gun to former place of employment, none injured

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 has confirmed with Clinton County dispatch that a man, currently thought to be a former employee, brought a gun to a business on County Road 350 South to intimidate people there Saturday afternoon. Nobody was injured. Officers left the scene around 6:40...
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department investigated the following incident:. 8:41 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, James Carpenter reported theft of items from the 11500 block of Syracuse Webster Road. Items valued at about $500. Pierceton. Officers with the Police Department investigated the following incident:. 4:40 p.m. Friday, Nov....
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

New Allen County Jail designs available to view

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Commissioners have made design plans for the new Allen County Jail available online. The designs from Elevatus Architecture call for 225 to 250 beds with two man cells, four man cells, and dorms. As well as plans for mental health housing, a medical clinic, and infirmary.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WHIO Dayton

3 injured after crash in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY — Three people were injured in a crash in Mercer County Sunday morning. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office got a call around 8 a.m. reporting a crash at the intersection of State Route 219 and Burkettsville-St. Henry Road. An initial investigation found that Grant Ebbing, 18,...
MERCER COUNTY, OH
wfft.com

Northside school on lock-down for routine K-9 unit search

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Northside High School was on lock-down Monday for a K-9 interdiction. K-9s are brought in to search for contraband during interdiction. Students stayed in classrooms out of the way of the dogs, according to Krista Stockman, Director of Communications & Marketing for FWCS. She said interdiction is a routine activity in the schools.
FORT WAYNE, IN
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
51K+
Followers
50K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy