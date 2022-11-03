Read full article on original website
Judge Refuses to Dismiss Case of 4 Kokomo Police Officers
A federal judge in Indianapolis refused Friday to dismiss a lawsuit against four Kokomo Police officers after a man died in their custody in 2017. The Kokomo Police Department said 21-year-old Tavaris McGuire and two others were arrested February 4th. Officers say McGuire started behaving erratically during the booking process and was clutching his chest. He later died while at the hospital.
Mayor Henry calls Arp's request for OWI arrest video an 'obvious obsession'
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Mayor Tom Henry says releasing police video from his OWI arrest last month "would be for nothing more than morbid curiosity or personal political gain," according to an email released by City Council President Jason Arp. Henry sent the email to Arp on Sunday, two...
Allen County judge to handle Delphi homicide case
Allen Superior Judge Fran Gull will to handle the case of the two slain teenagers in Carroll County after the judge recused himself earlier this week. Carroll Circuit Judge Benjamin Diener was to have handled the case of Richard Allen, a drugstore employee, was arrested last week and charged with two counts of murder in connection to the 2017 killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams in Delphi.
Joint agency investigation leads to massive fentanyl bust and arrests
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY/ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Officials from multiple local and state-wide agencies participated in an investigation that led to the seizure of around 15,000 pills containing suspected fentanyl and several arrests on drug-related charges. Officers arrested 63-year-old Jerry L. Edwards and 46-year-old Guadalupe Reyes Jr., both from Elkhart, for...
Wells County man arrested following fentanyl bust
WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Wells County Sheriff’s Office says one man was arrested after thousands of suspected fentanyl pills were found in a Keystone home. In a Facebook post on Monday, the department says they were called to a home at 5805 E 900 S in Keystone to serve an arrest warrant on 31-year-old Kyle William Burch on Wednesday, Oct. 26.
Mayor Henry responds directly to Councilman Arp’s requests for footage from OWI incident
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry responded directly to City Council President Jason Arp’s request for police footage, writing he was “baffled” by the councilman’s request. A series of emails shared with WANE 15 on Monday details the interaction between the...
Police searching for suspect in stabbing at McDonald's in Warsaw
WARSAW, Ind. - Police are searching for a suspect in a reported stabbing at a McDonald's in Warsaw on Monday. On Monday, officers with the Warsaw Police Department were initially called to the Kosciusko Cunty Justice Building for reports of a stabbing. On the way, officers were told the stabbing...
Man arrested after being found with methamphetamine, marijuana
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested in Lapaz on Friday after he was found with methamphetamine and marijuana, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 10:30 p.m., deputies were called to a gas station for a report of a man found unresponsive behind the wheel of a vehicle.
Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log (Friday, Nov. 4)
The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Fort Wayne mayor sentenced to a suspended jail term of 365 days for driving a vehicle while intoxicated last month
Fort Wayne, Indianapolis – The 70-year-old Fort Wayne mayor, Tom Henry, is most certainly one of the most popular and beloved mayors in Indiana, but as any other regular person, he is required to follow all the laws. Early in October, Henry was involved in a crash, and right...
Three teens killed, two injured Elkhart County crash
ELKHART, County., --- Three teenagers were killed, and two more people were injured in a crash on County Road 38 in Elkhart County. Elkhart County investigators say the deadly accident happened shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday. The driver 18-year-old Christian Hartpence of LaPaz, IN went off the roadway, struck...
Man brings gun to former place of employment, none injured
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 has confirmed with Clinton County dispatch that a man, currently thought to be a former employee, brought a gun to a business on County Road 350 South to intimidate people there Saturday afternoon. Nobody was injured. Officers left the scene around 6:40...
Watch: Old Indiana hospital falls to ground in demolition
As Fort Wayne's oldest hospital fell to the ground on Thursday, onlookers caught the demolition on camera and shared it online.
Indiana man dressed as Pikachu ran from police on modified lawn mower, cops say
ROACHDALE, Ind. (WXIN) – Police in Roachdale, Indiana, may have wished they had a Pokeball in order to help catch a wild Pikachu spotted driving a lawnmower recklessly through the small-town streets on Halloween. In what the Roachdale Police Department assured was a first, an officer found himself in...
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department investigated the following incident:. 8:41 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, James Carpenter reported theft of items from the 11500 block of Syracuse Webster Road. Items valued at about $500. Pierceton. Officers with the Police Department investigated the following incident:. 4:40 p.m. Friday, Nov....
New Allen County Jail designs available to view
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Commissioners have made design plans for the new Allen County Jail available online. The designs from Elevatus Architecture call for 225 to 250 beds with two man cells, four man cells, and dorms. As well as plans for mental health housing, a medical clinic, and infirmary.
Photo obtained of Richard Allen, arrested in connection with Delphi murders of Abby Williams and Libby German
UPDATE: Police confirmed on Sunday that Richard Allen is not cooperating with their investigation into the murders after being taken into jail. Original story below. DELPHI, Ind. – We now have a face to go with the name. FOX59 has obtained a photo of Richard Allen, the 50-year-old man arrested in connection with the Delphi […]
Cockfighting operation shut down in Indiana: Humane Society
At least 100 roosters, hens and chicks were found on a property in Ossian Thursday after a lengthy investigation.
3 injured after crash in Mercer County
MERCER COUNTY — Three people were injured in a crash in Mercer County Sunday morning. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office got a call around 8 a.m. reporting a crash at the intersection of State Route 219 and Burkettsville-St. Henry Road. An initial investigation found that Grant Ebbing, 18,...
Northside school on lock-down for routine K-9 unit search
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Northside High School was on lock-down Monday for a K-9 interdiction. K-9s are brought in to search for contraband during interdiction. Students stayed in classrooms out of the way of the dogs, according to Krista Stockman, Director of Communications & Marketing for FWCS. She said interdiction is a routine activity in the schools.
