Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Reacts To Roman Reigns Acknowledging His WWE Saudi Absence
We are less than a day away from WWE's Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, but the hype train isn't slowing down just yet. Earlier today, WWE held one last press conference before the event, with Logan Paul and Roman Reigns confronting each other once again before their main event bout for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Yet while Reigns was flanked by Paul Heyman, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa, the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn was noticeably absent. That didn't stop the fans in attendance from voicing their opinion, however.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Reportedly Extremely Sick During Match At Crown Jewel
The stars of WWE traveled to Saudi Arabia for the Crown Jewel premium live event and Drew McIntyre faced off against Karrion Kross in a steel cage match. PWInsider is reporting that Drew McIntyre had been extremely sick with the flu over the last few days. It was noted that McIntyre gutted through the steel cage match even though he was ill.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Crown Jewel Results: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley
WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley in a Last Woman Standing Match was booked at this year’s WWE Crown Jewel event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. After Belair got the advantage, Bayley grabbed a kendo stick, but missed all of her shots....
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Planning A Special Presentation For Logan Paul At WWE Crown Jewel
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul will serve as the main event of today’s WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view event. Fightful Select reports that there was an active plan to have a UFC-style “locker room look in,” with Logan Paul preparing in his locker room and Reigns in his locker room preparing as well.
ringsidenews.com
Bray Wyatt Tease Appears Behind Alexa Bliss During WWE Crown Jewel
Alexa Bliss was a major part of The Fiend’s storyline during Bray Wyatt’s first stint with WWE. Vince McMahon completely scrapped the gimmick after Wyatt’s release. Wyatt never forgot the betrayal he endured at the hands of Bliss towards the end of his first run as well.
wrestletalk.com
Plans For Brock Lesnar Next WWE Match Revealed Following Crown Jewel
Plans for Brock Lesnar’s next match following WWE Crown Jewel 2022 yesterday (November 5) look to have been revealed. Brock Lesnar faced Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel, with Lesnar scoring a lucky flash pinfall win. After the match, Lashley attacked Lesnar in what looked to be a potential heel...
Yardbarker
Bray Wyatt broke character after WWE Crown Jewel segment
Bray Wyatt appeared live in Saudi Arabia for a segment on Crown Jewel. He continued his storyline and there are a lot of unanswered questions. Uncle Howdy showed up again and then the lights went out again. After the segment, Wyatt left through the crowd but even though his segment...
ComicBook
WWE Crown Jewel: Bianca Belair Once Again Retains the Raw Women's Championship Against Bayley
Bianca Belair once again retained her Raw Women's Championship against Bayley at Crown Jewel on Saturday in a Last Woman Standing Match. "The EST" was able to keep Bayley down for a 10 count by trapping her in between a ladder and jamming it into one of the corners of the ring, leaving Bayley stuck as the referee made the 10 count. Her title reign is now up to 217 days with nine successful defenses.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE News: Cold Open For Crown Jewel, SmackDown Video Highlights
WWE have released the opening video for today’s Crown Jewel 2022 pay-per-view event. The video features WWE’s Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil:. WWE have also released some additional highlights from this week’s episodes of SmackDown and NXT Level Up. You can check those out below:. You can...
wrestletalk.com
Recent AEW Signings Had Contact With WWE
The Kingdom, the team of Mike Bennett and Matt Taven, alongside Maria Kanellis, are now officially All Elite. The trio made their AEW debut on the October 14 episode of AEW Rampage in Toronto, confronting ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR. Prior to the group’s arrival in the company, there...
ewrestlingnews.com
KSI & Mr. Beast React To Roman Reigns Referencing Them At WWE Crown Jewel
During his match with Logan Paul at Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view event, Roman Reigns made references to several big YouTubers in the form of KSI & Mr. Beast. KSI is a big rival of Logan Paul. In the match, Reigns looked directly at the camera while in control...
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Ticket Sales For Several Upcoming AEW Events
You can check out some updated ticket sale numbers for several upcoming AEW events below, courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:. Tonight’s live episode of AEW Rampage in Atlantic City, NJ has 2,855 tickets out. There was a late surge in ticket sales this past week. Next week’s episode...
Rio Ferdinand: ‘Racism will be in players’ minds in high-pressure World Cup situations’
“If you’re a black player who is a great penalty taker, like Ivan Toney, it will be on your mind,” Rio Ferdinand says as he anticipates the anxiety that may ripple through the England squad which flies to Qatar for the World Cup next week. “If Toney gets in the squad one of his first actions in the World Cup could be being brought on to take a penalty. There’s no doubt in my mind he’ll be thinking: ‘Shit, I know what happened to [Bukayo] Saka, [Jadon] Sancho and [Marcus] Rashford.’”
ewrestlingnews.com
The Grayson Waller Effect Segment Booked For This Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT
Grayson Waller took to Twitter over the weekend to announce that WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Von Wagner will be appearing on his “The Grayson Waller Effect” segment on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. You can check out the updated lineup for Tuesday night’s episode...
ringsidenews.com
Spoiler: Match Order Revealed for Today’s WWE Crown Jewel Event
WWE will be presenting their Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia today. Fans are really looking forward to the event for quite a few reasons. The show’s starting soon and now we know what the match order will be for Crown Jewel. The Crown Jewel will be...
ewrestlingnews.com
Big E. Appears At NASCAR Race, News On Rhea Ripley, SmackDown, Bray Wyatt, More
You can check out the latest edition of WWE’s “Top 10” below. This episode looks at the top ten badass Rhea Ripley moments:. “Watch the coolest, most villainous moments of Rhea Ripley’s career.”. You can check out this week’s episode of “SmackDown In Three Minutes” video...
ewrestlingnews.com
Freddie Prinze Jr. Rips Some Of The Booking In WWE & AEW These Days
During the latest edition of his “Wrestling With Freddie” podcast, former WWE creative team writer Freddie Prinze Jr. commented on his issues with the creative direction for Bryan Danielson in AEW these days, as well as the segment on Monday’s episode of RAW involving The Miz and Mustafa Ali, which he called “cringeworthy.”
ewrestlingnews.com
PHOTO: The WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Pay-Per-View Set
WWE co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter on Friday to share a first look at the set for Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel 2022 pay-per-view event. She captioned the photo with,. “The stage is set. Tomorrow night’s #WWECrownJewel in Riyadh will be one to remember! Streaming 12pm EST/4pm GST/9am PST exclusively on @peacock in the U.S., @ShahidVOD, and @WWENetwork around the world.”
ewrestlingnews.com
The Reason Why MVP Isn’t In Saudi Arabia For Crown Jewel, More Backstage Notes
According to a report from Fightful, the WWE Crown Jewel main event featuring Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship is expected to recieve the most amount of time on the show. The shortest match of the night will be Omos vs. Braun Strowman. Scarlett, Rhea...
ewrestlingnews.com
Breaking News – Logan Paul Suffers Multiple Injuries At WWE Crown Jewel
Logan Paul and Roman Reigns put on an absolute clinic in the main event of WWE’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view event on Saturday. Love him or hate him, you’ve got to give Paul a ton of credit for putting in the work and showing a ton of charisma and athleticism.
Comments / 0