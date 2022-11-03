Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alamogordo & Tularosa Season Comes to an End - Football Volleyball UpdatesAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
4 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
3 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
4 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Where does the legend of La Llorona come from?D MorenoAlbuquerque, NM
Related
Roll Call Online
If control of the House is close, Jan. 3 could be chaos
Consider the following scenario: After a contentious midterm election, the House gathers on the first day of the new Congress to organize itself. With an unpopular Democrat in the White House, the party appears to have lost its House majority. But something’s amiss. In one state, it looks like...
Roll Call Online
Counting votes will take time, but watch these races for trends
There are a number of reasons why it may take a while to know which party will control Congress next year, including laws that restrict when officials can start processing mail-in ballots, close races triggering automatic recounts and the idiosyncrasies of 50 different election systems, each with its own rules.
Utah's Lee faces tight race against independent McMullin
An independent candidate with backing from Democrats is attempting to end the Republican stranglehold on the U.S. Senate in Utah, hoping to harness the antipathy many voters in the state feel toward former President Donald Trump becoming the GOP's standard-bearer
Roll Call Online
Defense panels face big roster upheaval
Retirements will substantially reshuffle the defense panels’ rosters in the next Congress, and the Nov. 8 elections will trigger still more upheaval — including big ones if Republicans take the majority in one or more of the chambers. The changes fall into three categories: definite, likely and possible.
It's Rep. Andy Biggs vs. Democrat Javier Ramos and independent Clint Smith in Arizona's 5th Congressional District
Rep. Andy Biggs, independent Clint Smith and Democrat Javier Ramos are battling it out in Tuesday's election to represent Arizona's 5th Congressional District in the U.S House. The 5th Congressional District contains sections of Maricopa and Pinal counties, including parts of Mesa, Gilbert and Apache Junction. Both Biggs, R-Ariz., and Smith are members of the Church of Jesus Christ of...
New CAP board members will face decisions about the shrinking Colorado River
Voters are filling five seats on the board of the Central Arizona Water Conservation District, the agency that oversees the CAP Canal, and at least three of those seats will go to newcomers. Fourteen candidates filed to run for the board, including two incumbents, Alexandra Arboleda and Ben Graff. The five top vote-getters will serve six-year terms on the board, which includes members from Maricopa, Pinal and Pima counties, the three areas served by the CAP Canal. ...
Will Juan Ciscomani or Kirsten Engel replace Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick in Congress?
Voters in southern Arizona's 6th Congressional District on Tuesday will select their next member in the House of Representatives. Republican Juan Ciscomani and Democrat Kirsten Engel are running for Arizona’s only open congressional seat, as incumbent Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick, D-Ariz., is retiring. Post-census redistricting shifted the old 2nd Congressional District into the new 6th...
Roll Call Online
Scott sees ‘52-plus’ GOP Senate seats, says watch New Hampshire
ATHENS, Ga. — The man in charge of electing more Republican senators says to watch what happens in New Hampshire for the first sign of how election night will go. The race pits first-term Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan against retired Army Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc, the Republican nominee Democrats were hoping to face.
Comments / 0