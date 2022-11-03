Voters are filling five seats on the board of the Central Arizona Water Conservation District, the agency that oversees the CAP Canal, and at least three of those seats will go to newcomers. Fourteen candidates filed to run for the board, including two incumbents, Alexandra Arboleda and Ben Graff. The five top vote-getters will serve six-year terms on the board, which includes members from Maricopa, Pinal and Pima counties, the three areas served by the CAP Canal. ...

PINAL COUNTY, AZ ・ 19 MINUTES AGO