Albuquerque, NM

Roll Call Online

If control of the House is close, Jan. 3 could be chaos

Consider the following scenario: After a contentious midterm election, the House gathers on the first day of the new Congress to organize itself. With an unpopular Democrat in the White House, the party appears to have lost its House majority. But something’s amiss. In one state, it looks like...
GEORGIA STATE
Roll Call Online

Counting votes will take time, but watch these races for trends

There are a number of reasons why it may take a while to know which party will control Congress next year, including laws that restrict when officials can start processing mail-in ballots, close races triggering automatic recounts and the idiosyncrasies of 50 different election systems, each with its own rules.
GEORGIA STATE
Roll Call Online

Defense panels face big roster upheaval

Retirements will substantially reshuffle the defense panels’ rosters in the next Congress, and the Nov. 8 elections will trigger still more upheaval — including big ones if Republicans take the majority in one or more of the chambers. The changes fall into three categories: definite, likely and possible.
ALABAMA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

It's Rep. Andy Biggs vs. Democrat Javier Ramos and independent Clint Smith in Arizona's 5th Congressional District

Rep. Andy Biggs, independent Clint Smith and Democrat Javier Ramos are battling it out in Tuesday's election to represent Arizona's 5th Congressional District in the U.S House. The 5th Congressional District contains sections of Maricopa and Pinal counties, including parts of Mesa, Gilbert and Apache Junction.  Both Biggs, R-Ariz., and Smith are members of the Church of Jesus Christ of...
ARIZONA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

New CAP board members will face decisions about the shrinking Colorado River

Voters are filling five seats on the board of the Central Arizona Water Conservation District, the agency that oversees the CAP Canal, and at least three of those seats will go to newcomers. Fourteen candidates filed to run for the board, including two incumbents, Alexandra Arboleda and Ben Graff. The five top vote-getters will serve six-year terms on the board, which includes members from Maricopa, Pinal and Pima counties, the three areas served by the CAP Canal. ...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Will Juan Ciscomani or Kirsten Engel replace Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick in Congress?

Voters in southern Arizona's 6th Congressional District on Tuesday will select their next member in the House of Representatives. Republican Juan Ciscomani and Democrat Kirsten Engel are running for Arizona’s only open congressional seat, as incumbent Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick, D-Ariz., is retiring. Post-census redistricting shifted the old 2nd Congressional District into the new 6th...
ARIZONA STATE
Roll Call Online

Scott sees ‘52-plus’ GOP Senate seats, says watch New Hampshire

ATHENS, Ga. — The man in charge of electing more Republican senators says to watch what happens in New Hampshire for the first sign of how election night will go. The race pits first-term Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan against retired Army Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc, the Republican nominee Democrats were hoping to face.
GEORGIA STATE

