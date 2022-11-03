ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears OC Luke Getsy expects Chase Claypool to play on Sunday vs. Dolphins

By Brendan Sugrue
 4 days ago
Fans of the Chicago Bears won’t have to wait long to see the team’s newest addition in action. Just days after the Bears acquired wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers, the plan is for him to suit up and be available for their Week 9 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. At least that’s what offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is saying.

Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Getsy discussed how quickly Claypool is getting integrated with the Bears offense and feels confident they can bring him along efficiently. “I think he’ll be okay, we’ll make sure he’s ready to rock and roll for whatever is role might be come Sunday,” Getsy said. He then confirmed with 670 The Score’s Mark Grote that Claypool will have a role to play come game time, though the question remains of just how much. “The level of what that looks like, we’re not quite sure though,” he clarified.

Getsy won’t divulge any information that could compromise a competitive advantage, but it sounds like there will be a handful of plays that will involve Claypool, with more coming as the season continues. Claypool was acquired from the Steelers for a 2023 second-round pick just prior to Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. In eight games for the Steelers this season, he had 32 catches for 311 yards and one score. He also threw for one touchdown as well.

Claypool and the Bears square off against the Dolphins on Sunday, beginning at noon CT.

