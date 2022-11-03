ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlboro Township, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NJ.com

N.J drug dealer headed to prison for selling fentanyl and cocaine he bought on the dark web

A New Jersey drug dealer has been sentenced to nearly 16 years in federal prison for selling cocaine and fentanyl analogue pills he purchased on the dark web. Richard Dobin, 30, of Manasquan, was caught while he tried to expand his operation by manufacturing his own pills using pill press machines and raw powders at a stash house located in Middletown, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey said.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Murphy vows to put the brakes on N.J. car thefts with these new proposals

Likening it to a plague, Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday unveiled a set of measures he hopes will put the brakes on the surge of car thefts seen in New Jersey and elsewhere. The Democratic governor, flanked by New Jersey’s two most powerful state lawmakers, proposed new proposals he wants the Democratic-controlled state Legislature approve. Murphy said while there has been progress in recent months, more needs to be done — noting the brazenness of many of the thefts.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Shore News Network

Two Virginians charged for home invasion robbery in Monmouth County armed with AK-47

MARLBORO, NJ – Two Virginia residents were arrested and charged for an armed home invasion and robbery that took place in Marlboro on September 24th. Detectives with the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office tied Acori Knox, 21, of Hampton and Lauren McNiel, 24, of Newport News for the attempted burglary. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said each suspect was charged with second-degree Conspiracy to Commit Burglary, second-degree Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, and second-degree Attempted Burglary. Knox is additionally charged with first-degree Attempted Robbery, second-degree Eluding Police, and three second-degree weapons offenses. On September 24th, police officers responded to a The post Two Virginians charged for home invasion robbery in Monmouth County armed with AK-47 appeared first on Shore News Network.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

North Jersey fugitive wanted for murder captured in Guatemala

PLAINFIELD, NJ – A man wanted for a fatal stabbing that took place in Plainfield in 2003 has been arrested in Guatemala this week. The U.S. Marshals Service arrested the 56-year-old fugitive back in March, and he was extradited to New Jersey early Friday morning. 56-year-old Fausto Ramiro Santos Carill was charged with first-degree murder, third-degree and fourth-degree weapons offenses in connection with the death of 49-year-old Martha Morales.  According to police, on July 23, 2003, members of the Plainfield Police Department responded to the 600 block of East Third Street and found Morales inside an apartment she shared with Fausto Carillo.Morales had sustained multiple fatal stab The post North Jersey fugitive wanted for murder captured in Guatemala appeared first on Shore News Network.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
thecoastlandtimes.com

Portsmouth, Va. man arrested on drug charges after Salvo search

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Portsmouth, Va. man on drug charges. According to a DCSO press release, on October 28, 2022 at approximately 5 p.m., the Dare County Narcotics Task Force was working an investigation involving a person believed to be coming in from Virginia selling illegal narcotics in and around the Shell Road area of Salvo.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Shore News Network

New Jersey man arrested for credible threat against synagogues

DEAL, NJ – The Federal Bureau of Investigation issued an imminent warning to synagogues in the New York and New Jersey area on Friday warning of a possible credible threat. Hours later, that threat was rescinded and the FBI said a suspect was identified and taken into custody. The FBI announced that a New Jersey man was taken into custody and that he was a lone actor in the threat. According to officials, the man holds “radical extremist views”. “He no longer poses a threat to the community at this time,” James E. Dennehy during a call with regional leaders. The post New Jersey man arrested for credible threat against synagogues appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
