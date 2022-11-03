Read full article on original website
WSLS
Virginia couple faces charges for attempted armed home invasion in New Jersey
MARLBORO, N.J. – A Virginia couple is in custody after authorities tied them to trying to break into a New Jersey home. The incident happened on Sept. 24 when Marlboro Township Police responded to an attempted home invasion call around 5:30 a.m., according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office press release.
Man who stole $217K from girlfriend after she fell ill is sentenced to prison
A New Jersey man was sentenced to five years in state prison for stealing more than $217,000 from his girlfriend after she suffered a medical episode. Ross Miserendino, 56, of Lacey, will also have to pay restitution to the woman, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office. Charges against Miserendino’s alleged...
N.J drug dealer headed to prison for selling fentanyl and cocaine he bought on the dark web
A New Jersey drug dealer has been sentenced to nearly 16 years in federal prison for selling cocaine and fentanyl analogue pills he purchased on the dark web. Richard Dobin, 30, of Manasquan, was caught while he tried to expand his operation by manufacturing his own pills using pill press machines and raw powders at a stash house located in Middletown, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey said.
Shoplifting ring stole $60K in merchandise at NJ shopping outlet
JACKSON — A two-month investigation at the Jackson Premium Outlets led to the arrests of four members of a professional shoplifting ring. Jackson police determined that the Baltimore-based ring targeted the 70-store outlet off Route 195 among several around the northeast. The ring allegedly stole $60,000 worth of items in Jackson alone.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Surveillance Video: Teens Break into Shul in Lakewood, Attempt to Steal Pushkas
Three teens broke into a Shul in Lakewood overnight and allegedly attempted to steal the Pushkas (charity boxes). Anyone with information is asked to call the Lakewood Police Department.
Two teens arrested in connection to shooting in VB that left one man dead
If you have information about this case, please contact the VBPD Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
Two charged in connection with attempted Marlboro home invasion
Two Virginia residents have been arrested and charged with conspiring to orchestrate an armed home invasion and robbery in Marlboro earlier this fall, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Nov. 3. According to a press release from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Acori Knox, 21, of Hampton,...
Missing Virginia Beach woman found safe
According to police, 49-year-old Casey Smith was last seen on Nov, 6 around 10 a.m.
Murphy vows to put the brakes on N.J. car thefts with these new proposals
Likening it to a plague, Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday unveiled a set of measures he hopes will put the brakes on the surge of car thefts seen in New Jersey and elsewhere. The Democratic governor, flanked by New Jersey’s two most powerful state lawmakers, proposed new proposals he wants the Democratic-controlled state Legislature approve. Murphy said while there has been progress in recent months, more needs to be done — noting the brazenness of many of the thefts.
Passenger killed after tire crashes windshield on NJ Turnpike
EAST WINDSOR — A woman was killed in a freak accident late Sunday afternoon when a tire crashed through the windshield of an SUV on the New Jersey Turnpike. State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said the left front tire of a southbound Acura RDX became separated from the vehicle, went over the center divider and into the northbound lanes.
Two Virginians charged for home invasion robbery in Monmouth County armed with AK-47
MARLBORO, NJ – Two Virginia residents were arrested and charged for an armed home invasion and robbery that took place in Marlboro on September 24th. Detectives with the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office tied Acori Knox, 21, of Hampton and Lauren McNiel, 24, of Newport News for the attempted burglary. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said each suspect was charged with second-degree Conspiracy to Commit Burglary, second-degree Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, and second-degree Attempted Burglary. Knox is additionally charged with first-degree Attempted Robbery, second-degree Eluding Police, and three second-degree weapons offenses. On September 24th, police officers responded to a The post Two Virginians charged for home invasion robbery in Monmouth County armed with AK-47 appeared first on Shore News Network.
15 Powerball tickets worth $150K, $50K sold at these N.J. stores
We know by now that no one across the country won Saturday’s record $1.6568 billion Powerball jackpot and that a $1 million second-prize ticket was sold at an Edison convenience store. But 15 other lucky Powerball ticket holders in New Jersey also won a significant amount of money by...
North Jersey fugitive wanted for murder captured in Guatemala
PLAINFIELD, NJ – A man wanted for a fatal stabbing that took place in Plainfield in 2003 has been arrested in Guatemala this week. The U.S. Marshals Service arrested the 56-year-old fugitive back in March, and he was extradited to New Jersey early Friday morning. 56-year-old Fausto Ramiro Santos Carill was charged with first-degree murder, third-degree and fourth-degree weapons offenses in connection with the death of 49-year-old Martha Morales. According to police, on July 23, 2003, members of the Plainfield Police Department responded to the 600 block of East Third Street and found Morales inside an apartment she shared with Fausto Carillo.Morales had sustained multiple fatal stab The post North Jersey fugitive wanted for murder captured in Guatemala appeared first on Shore News Network.
Former Norfolk teacher charged with arson, sentenced to 10 years in prison
Former Norfolk eighth grade teacher Ryan Elza has been charged with arson, will serve 10 years in prison
Feds: Delaware Man Charged For NJ Jewelry Store Robberies Totaling Nearly $200,000
Federal authorities say a man from Delaware has been arrested and charged in connection to a string of jewelry store thefts across New Jersey. 24-year-old Michael Larbi of Dover, DE, is facing five counts of interstate transportation of stolen goods, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger. From October 2020 through...
Man injured following shooting in Elizabeth City
According to police, officers responded to the call around 2:44 p.m. in the area of Herrington Road near Brown Street.
Man dies following shooting on Kincaid Ave. in Norfolk
According to a tweet from the Norfolk Police Department, the call for the shooting came in around 6:40 p.m. in the 4600 block of Kincaid Avenue.
Fugitive wanted in 19-year-old N.J. killing arrested in Central America
A fugitive wanted for the 2003 murder of a woman with whom he shared a Plainfield apartment, was arrested earlier this year in Central America and extradited back to New Jersey early Friday morning, authorities said. On July 23, 2003, officers from the Plainfield Police Department were called to to...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Portsmouth, Va. man arrested on drug charges after Salvo search
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Portsmouth, Va. man on drug charges. According to a DCSO press release, on October 28, 2022 at approximately 5 p.m., the Dare County Narcotics Task Force was working an investigation involving a person believed to be coming in from Virginia selling illegal narcotics in and around the Shell Road area of Salvo.
New Jersey man arrested for credible threat against synagogues
DEAL, NJ – The Federal Bureau of Investigation issued an imminent warning to synagogues in the New York and New Jersey area on Friday warning of a possible credible threat. Hours later, that threat was rescinded and the FBI said a suspect was identified and taken into custody. The FBI announced that a New Jersey man was taken into custody and that he was a lone actor in the threat. According to officials, the man holds “radical extremist views”. “He no longer poses a threat to the community at this time,” James E. Dennehy during a call with regional leaders. The post New Jersey man arrested for credible threat against synagogues appeared first on Shore News Network.
