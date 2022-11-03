Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massachusetts Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenStockbridge, MA
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New YorkTravel MavenTroy, NY
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersGlenmont, NY
Related
Pittsfield Veteran’s Day Parade Information
The city of Pittsfield’s annual Veterans’ Day Parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11. The event will be held rain or shine. For those participating, lineup will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Fenn, Pearl, and Allen streets. The group will proceed to North Street, and head south to the Veterans Memorial on South Street.
Berkshires Mexican Restaurant Gives An Update On Reopening Plans
We know there is a change coming to Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill when it eventually reopens. We also now have a few more hints on the reopening. The restaurant in downtown Pittsfield has been closed for a while, but will be soon opening back up, albeit under new management and with some rebranding as well.
New Retail Store is Now Open For Business in the Berkshires
This weekend, if the forecast is any indication, we're going to luck out considering this is the first week of November and the temps may be in the 70s. That being said, it is definitely some good weather to maybe head to some of your favorite stores. There's a brand new retail spot that just opened on Friday, November 4th in the Berkshires.
This Berkshires Town Makes List of Top 5 Festive Christmas Towns in America
As we have hit November, the holiday season is upon us. It's that time of year to put away the Halloween decorations and switch them out for Christmas decorations. Perhaps for this Christmas, maybe you need a new destination to venture to for the holiday season. If that's the case, one of the 'Top 5 Festive Christmas Towns in America' is here! It's not just in the state of Massachusetts, but it's here in the Berkshires.
Does the Average November Temperature for Western MA Surprise You?
The folks in Massachusetts have been treated to some pretty mild temperatures as we are still early into November. I remember thinking recently that it seems like Halloween is still a month away as the days have been beautiful with very mild temperatures. As a matter of fact, if you look at the Western Massachusetts and Berkshire forecast for the next 9 or 10 days, you're going to continue to see mild temperatures ranging anywhere from the mid-50s to the low 70s. This is a great opportunity to get outside and enjoy the weather. If you're like me, you still may have some raking to catch up on which I plan on doing over the weekend as temperatures will be in the lower 70s. Seize the moment I say.
Here’s the Highest Mountain in Massachusetts (4 photos)
One of the many aspects that people enjoy about Massachusetts and the Berkshires is our beautiful mountains and who can blame them? There are plenty of mountains in Massachusetts to explore as noted here. The mountains of Massachusetts are truly second to none. Wouldn't you agree?. I may have mentioned...
Here Is A Way To Help Keep Kids In The Berkshires Warm This Winter
Are you interested in sponsoring a child this winter?. This year more than ever BCAC needs your help! Last year BCAC served over 2,000 children in the Berkshires and they can’t do it without help from the community. By sponsoring a child, you will provide them with a new...
It’s National Sandwich Day And One MA City Is Ranked High For Sandwich Lovers
Sandwiches. You just gotta love 'em. So many different kinds. The classic BLT. The warm, delicious Panini or Cuban. The Club. The Reuben. The Cheesesteak...Yummy! And the best part about sandwiches is that you can find them anywhere!. Believe me, I've been to all corners of the United States and...
North Adams Woman Arrested For Murder Of Grandmother
It was a busy weekend for North Adams Police. According to a media statement from the Berkshire District Attorney's Office, a 26-year-old North Adams was arrested by law enforcement on Friday night charging her with the murder of her grandmother. According to the statement, North Adams police officers arrested Kelsie...
Live 95.9 Pet Of The Week: Meet Peepers
A massive shout out to all who attended the conclusion of the "Choose Your Subaru" raffle at Haddad Subaru on Saturday morning, raising over $72,000 for the Berkshire Humane Society. John Perrault joins us every Wednesday to talk shop, local happenings, and most importantly, the "pet of the week". November...
Fun Events And Happenings In The Berkshires & Beyond
The first Friday Art Walk continues in the month of November. November 4th downtown Pittsfield, 5 - 8 p.m. You will be able to enjoy dozens of art shows and exhibits during the First Fridays Artswalk on Friday, November 4, from 5 to 8 pm. You will also be able to meet the artists behind the works you are seeing. This event is free and of course open to the public.
Have You Seen This New Berkshires Hotel That Was Once a Days Inn?
Sometimes, renovations can really do wonders for things that could previously be considered 'an eye sore'. It seems that's exactly what has happened for this new hotel in the region that is now unrecognizable...in the BEST way possible. There is a good chance that you have driven past this new...
Western Mass. Man Sentenced For Role In Major Heroin Operation
Last Thursday, a Western Massachusetts man received a prison sentence for playing a role in a very large-scale heroin trafficking operation. The man pleaded guilty in Springfield Federal Court on October 27, 2022. According to a media statement from the Department Of Justice(DOJ) in Boston, William Brantley, 51, of Springfield,...
Fodor’s Travel Says This Massachusetts Location Is On The National Top 10 Bucket List
Berkshire County, while trolling the internet the other day, I happened to stumble across this little item that I thought was not only fantastically cool, but I just had to spread the word about it. Recently, Fodor's Travel, the experts on travel information along with tourist info, published the Top...
MA Residents: Beware If You Visit This Eerie Final Resting Place!
Even though Halloween took place this past Monday, there is no stopping those who are yearning for a unique paranormal experience. If you are one of many tri-state region residents who wish to explore life in the here after, have we got an adventure for you:. For starters, you have...
Hey Massachusetts! Should You Provide a Tip When Picking Up Food?
Now here's something that can be up for a great debate. Over the past couple of weeks, I ordered takeout for lunch and dinner. One location was in northern Berkshire County and the other was in the southern Berkshires. As most people know, when you go into a restaurant or eatery to pick up food, you'll usually see a tip jar or tip cup. I usually think nothing of it and automatically toss a couple of bucks in the jar. However, I have heard other people say that if the food isn't being delivered to you by a wait staff member or to your house by a delivery person, there's no need to leave a tip.
Incredible Berkshires Home Has Its Own Body Shop and Theater
An extravagant home in the Berkshires is going on the market with some features that aren't quite your run-of-the-mill home you would see anywhere. This home has its own movie theater, its own body shop, and that barely begins to scratch the surface considering the massive vaulted ceilings that are everywhere within the inner living space.
In Accordance With New Massachusetts Law, Pittsfield Announces Plan For Disposal Of Mattresses
You may remember being warned about a new Massachusetts law that affects the proper disposal of mattresses. Well, that time has arrived. Effective on Nov. 1, mattresses and other textile items are being banned from landfills. The City of Pittsfield has a plan, though. On Tuesday, Public Works Commissioner Ricardo...
These Two Western Massachusetts Towns Have A Limit On How Many Dogs You Can Own
Listeners of "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" may have heard us talking to The Berkshire Humane Society on Wednesday about cats, owning too many cats, and the fact that my best buddy's mom was THE cat lady of the neighborhood. Reminder the conclusion of the "Choose Your Subaru" raffle...
This Spooktacular Fundraiser Is Exactly One Week From Today!
So, all month we've been talking about awesome Halloween events for the entire family. Like parades, trick or treating, and haunted houses. Obviously, there's nothing wrong with that at all. However, a lot of people have been asking, where are the adult Halloween parties at?. I could name a whole...
WSBS
Pittsfield, MA
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WSBS 860AM, 94.1FM, is Your Hometown Station delivering the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wsbs.com
Comments / 0