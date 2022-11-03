ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSBS

Pittsfield Veteran’s Day Parade Information

The city of Pittsfield’s annual Veterans’ Day Parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11. The event will be held rain or shine. For those participating, lineup will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Fenn, Pearl, and Allen streets. The group will proceed to North Street, and head south to the Veterans Memorial on South Street.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WSBS

New Retail Store is Now Open For Business in the Berkshires

This weekend, if the forecast is any indication, we're going to luck out considering this is the first week of November and the temps may be in the 70s. That being said, it is definitely some good weather to maybe head to some of your favorite stores. There's a brand new retail spot that just opened on Friday, November 4th in the Berkshires.
LENOX, MA
WSBS

This Berkshires Town Makes List of Top 5 Festive Christmas Towns in America

As we have hit November, the holiday season is upon us. It's that time of year to put away the Halloween decorations and switch them out for Christmas decorations. Perhaps for this Christmas, maybe you need a new destination to venture to for the holiday season. If that's the case, one of the 'Top 5 Festive Christmas Towns in America' is here! It's not just in the state of Massachusetts, but it's here in the Berkshires.
STOCKBRIDGE, MA
WSBS

Does the Average November Temperature for Western MA Surprise You?

The folks in Massachusetts have been treated to some pretty mild temperatures as we are still early into November. I remember thinking recently that it seems like Halloween is still a month away as the days have been beautiful with very mild temperatures. As a matter of fact, if you look at the Western Massachusetts and Berkshire forecast for the next 9 or 10 days, you're going to continue to see mild temperatures ranging anywhere from the mid-50s to the low 70s. This is a great opportunity to get outside and enjoy the weather. If you're like me, you still may have some raking to catch up on which I plan on doing over the weekend as temperatures will be in the lower 70s. Seize the moment I say.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Here’s the Highest Mountain in Massachusetts (4 photos)

One of the many aspects that people enjoy about Massachusetts and the Berkshires is our beautiful mountains and who can blame them? There are plenty of mountains in Massachusetts to explore as noted here. The mountains of Massachusetts are truly second to none. Wouldn't you agree?. I may have mentioned...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

North Adams Woman Arrested For Murder Of Grandmother

It was a busy weekend for North Adams Police. According to a media statement from the Berkshire District Attorney's Office, a 26-year-old North Adams was arrested by law enforcement on Friday night charging her with the murder of her grandmother. According to the statement, North Adams police officers arrested Kelsie...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
WSBS

Live 95.9 Pet Of The Week: Meet Peepers

A massive shout out to all who attended the conclusion of the "Choose Your Subaru" raffle at Haddad Subaru on Saturday morning, raising over $72,000 for the Berkshire Humane Society. John Perrault joins us every Wednesday to talk shop, local happenings, and most importantly, the "pet of the week". November...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WSBS

Fun Events And Happenings In The Berkshires & Beyond

The first Friday Art Walk continues in the month of November. November 4th downtown Pittsfield, 5 - 8 p.m. You will be able to enjoy dozens of art shows and exhibits during the First Fridays Artswalk on Friday, November 4, from 5 to 8 pm. You will also be able to meet the artists behind the works you are seeing. This event is free and of course open to the public.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WSBS

Have You Seen This New Berkshires Hotel That Was Once a Days Inn?

Sometimes, renovations can really do wonders for things that could previously be considered 'an eye sore'. It seems that's exactly what has happened for this new hotel in the region that is now unrecognizable...in the BEST way possible. There is a good chance that you have driven past this new...
LENOX, MA
WSBS

Western Mass. Man Sentenced For Role In Major Heroin Operation

Last Thursday, a Western Massachusetts man received a prison sentence for playing a role in a very large-scale heroin trafficking operation. The man pleaded guilty in Springfield Federal Court on October 27, 2022. According to a media statement from the Department Of Justice(DOJ) in Boston, William Brantley, 51, of Springfield,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WSBS

Hey Massachusetts! Should You Provide a Tip When Picking Up Food?

Now here's something that can be up for a great debate. Over the past couple of weeks, I ordered takeout for lunch and dinner. One location was in northern Berkshire County and the other was in the southern Berkshires. As most people know, when you go into a restaurant or eatery to pick up food, you'll usually see a tip jar or tip cup. I usually think nothing of it and automatically toss a couple of bucks in the jar. However, I have heard other people say that if the food isn't being delivered to you by a wait staff member or to your house by a delivery person, there's no need to leave a tip.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WSBS

Incredible Berkshires Home Has Its Own Body Shop and Theater

An extravagant home in the Berkshires is going on the market with some features that aren't quite your run-of-the-mill home you would see anywhere. This home has its own movie theater, its own body shop, and that barely begins to scratch the surface considering the massive vaulted ceilings that are everywhere within the inner living space.
SHEFFIELD, MA
WSBS

This Spooktacular Fundraiser Is Exactly One Week From Today!

So, all month we've been talking about awesome Halloween events for the entire family. Like parades, trick or treating, and haunted houses. Obviously, there's nothing wrong with that at all. However, a lot of people have been asking, where are the adult Halloween parties at?. I could name a whole...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
WSBS

WSBS

Pittsfield, MA
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WSBS 860AM, 94.1FM, is Your Hometown Station delivering the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wsbs.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy