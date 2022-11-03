FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Northside High School was on lock-down Monday for a K-9 interdiction. K-9s are brought in to search for contraband during interdiction. Students stayed in classrooms out of the way of the dogs, according to Krista Stockman, Director of Communications & Marketing for FWCS. She said interdiction is a routine activity in the schools.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 10 HOURS AGO