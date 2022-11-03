ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Bellmont volleyball falls in 3A title game for second straight season

MUNCIE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Bellmont volleyball team fell in the IHSAA Class 3A state championship game for the second straight year 3-1 (15-25, 16-25, 25-22, 16-25) to Providence on Saturday. Providence started quickly and appeared headed for a straight-set win after building up a six-point lead in set three...
DECATUR, IN
Blackhawk volleyball claims second state title in set thriller

MUNCIE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Blackhawk Christian volleyball team rallied from a 2-1 deficit to claim the 2022 IHSAA Class 1A state championship 3-2 (21-25, 25-13, 12-25, 25-20, 15-5) over Class 1A's top-ranked Tecumseh on Saturday afternoon. The victory for coach Anne Boyer’s Braves (34-4) marks second state title for...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Star 88.3 celebrates adoption for 24th year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Dozens of families gathered at Sweetwater Sound for Star 88.3's 24th annual Adoption Celebration Saturday. The event started after Star 88.3 General Manager Melissa Montana brought home her adopted daughter from Guatemala. “When I brought her home I thought what do I do now? This...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Early November warming trend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Election day is a mostly sunny and breezy day. Afternoon highs reach into the upper 50s and lower 60s with a breezy east wind. Expect sustained speeds between 15 and 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 25 miles per hour. The wind...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Northside school on lock-down for routine K-9 unit search

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Northside High School was on lock-down Monday for a K-9 interdiction. K-9s are brought in to search for contraband during interdiction. Students stayed in classrooms out of the way of the dogs, according to Krista Stockman, Director of Communications & Marketing for FWCS. She said interdiction is a routine activity in the schools.
FORT WAYNE, IN
City offices will be closed on Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The City of Fort Wayne's offices will be closed Friday in observance of Veterans Day. Recycling and garbage collection will be on schedule, but there will be no leaf collection Friday.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Keystone man facing multiple drug charges

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A man is facing multiple drug charges after Wells County deputies searched a house at 5805 East 900 South. On Oct. 26, deputies went to the home to serve an arrest warrant on Kyle William Burch, 31, who they found hiding in a closet. He was taken to the Wells County jail.
WELLS COUNTY, IN

