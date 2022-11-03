Read full article on original website
Esteban Sanchez
4d ago
it's been a mess with the bull crap constructionlet's fix this street the following oh let's go fix that one the next week oh let's go back to the other one we forgot to fix that side of the sidewalk oh oops
NBC Los Angeles
Irvine Park Railroad Christmas Train Tickets Go on Sale
If we had to choo-choose one of the merriest must-rides in the region, we'd have to look to a happy, activity-filled attraction, one that boasts one of the best-known holiday happenings around. Orange you glad you know exactly where we're going with this train of thought?. We're pulling into the...
5 Freeway Fatal Traffic Collision Shuts Down Lanes
Valencia, Los Angeles County, CA: The California Highway Patrol responded to reports of a traffic collision with one party ejected on the southbound 5 Freeway at the 138 around 3:19 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, in the Valencia area. Arriving units found one vehicle on its side and one vehicle in...
newsantaana.com
OC Bus Service set to resume on Monday but delays are expected
ORANGE – Bus service in Orange County is anticipated to resume beginning Monday morning and passengers are advised they can expect some service delays following a four-day strike of maintenance employees. Riders should continue checking octa.net for updates. While a deal has yet to be reached, labor negotiations are...
UPDATE: Second Street reopened after authorities investigate suspicious device
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department bomb squad rendered the device safe, police said, and the bridges leading into Naples Island reopened sometime around 6 p.m. The post UPDATE: Second Street reopened after authorities investigate suspicious device appeared first on Long Beach Post.
mynewsla.com
Man Hit by SUV and Killed in Huntington Beach
A Laguna Beach man was fatally struck by an SUV Monday in Huntington Beach. Officers went to Beach Boulevard north of Slater Avenue about 2:30 a.m., the Huntington Beach Police Department reported. The 30-year-old man died at the scene, police said. His name was withheld pending notification of his relatives.
Video shows wild street takeover in Los Angeles’ Florence neighborhood
A wild street takeover was captured on video in the Florence neighborhood of Los Angeles early Monday morning. The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. in the Manchester Avenue and San Pedro Street intersection. Cars could be seen whipping around the intersection with passengers hanging out of windows as a crowd of spectators urged them on. […]
newsantaana.com
Santa is coming to the MainPlace Mall on Nov. 18
MainPlace Mall, a three-story super-regional shopping center in Santa Ana, California, invites the community to a very special Santa’s arrival celebration on Friday, November 18th, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event features a party-like atmosphere with a live DJ playing upbeat holiday favorites, a face painter, balloon...
33-Year-old Man Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Irvine (Irvine, CA)
The Irvine Police Department reported a pedestrian accident on Thursday night. The accident occurred near Von Karman Avenue and Dupont Drive just past 9.05 p.m. The officials reported that a vehicle had struck a man and then continued southbound on Von Karman.
signalscv.com
Man struck and killed after crashing on I-5
A 27-year-old Los Angeles man was killed on Interstate 5 early Monday morning after he crashed his car, exited the vehicle and was struck by a pickup truck, according to California Highway Patrol officials. First responders were called to the scene at 3:13 a.m. Monday and the initial call was...
2urbangirls.com
Man struck, killed by truck near Orange County freeway
LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. – A man was killed Saturday morning when he was struck by a truck on a roadway next to the Foothill (210) Freeway in La Canada Flintridge, authorities said. The death was reported at 10:14 a.m. when a witness told the California Highway Patrol that...
LA County Sheriff recommends Apple Valley Speedway and others for street racing alternatives
APPLE VALLEY – Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department issued a public service announcement (PSA) encouraging drivers to seek legal alternatives to street racing. The department recommended the Apple Valley Speedway along with other racing venues “rather than contribute to the needless injuries and fatalities that continue to occur at illegal street takeovers.”
3 in custody after officers witness a shooting in downtown LA
Three people were in custody after a shooting in downtown Los Angeles. The incident happened on Maple Avenue and 7th Street after officers witnessed a shooting around 11 p.m. Saturday, according to the LAPD. Officers then chased after the suspect vehicle, described as a black Mercedes-Benz. Eventually, the three people inside the car got out and surrendered. All were taken into custody. Police said one person was injured in the shooting and was taken to the hospital. There was no word yet on that person's condition.
Video shows Orange County K9 leap through car window to subdue carjacking suspect
A Garden Grove police dog helped apprehend a carjacking suspect by jumping through the window of a vehicle Monday morning. It all unfolded when authorities responded to the 11000 block of Magnolia Street around 7 a.m. to investigate a carjacking. Responding officers learned that the suspect had taken the vehicle by force, though no weapon […]
Suspect flees police through Los Angeles on dirt bike
A suspect on a dirt bike led police on a wild chase Friday night through the Los Angeles area from film studios in Burbank to the heart of Hollywood.
Apparent Fight Leads to Afternoon Shooting in Lancaster
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: An apparent fight led to a shooting which left one person wounded and at least two transported to a hospital Sunday afternoon.… Read more "Apparent Fight Leads to Afternoon Shooting in Lancaster"
foxla.com
Santa Ana River bottom homeless encampment ban takes effect
LOS ANGELES - Homeless encampments in the Santa Ana River bottom within Riverside city limits are now illegal. The new rule went into effect Friday, Nov. 4, and Riverside city officials said they aren’t leaving the unhoused high and dry. Critics argue such laws criminalize the homeless and leave...
newsantaana.com
A DUI suspect was arrested after a fatal hit-and-run involving a transient in Garden Grove
A 53-year-old transient was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Garden Grove on Sunday. The driver was arrested after fleeing the scene on suspicion of DUI according to the Garden Grove Police. The victim was struck by a white 2020 Toyota Tacoma at about 1:55 a.m. at the 12000 block...
Driver arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run in Garden Grove
Authorities say a 26-year-old driver was in custody following a deadly hit-and-run in Garden Grove. The crash happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday in the 12000 block of Brookhurst Street where a white Toyota Tacoma was suspected of colliding into a pedestrian. Police say an officer was in the area and was able to locate the suspect vehicle allegedly fleeing the scene without stopping, nor rendering aid. According to authorities, the driver allegedly showed signs of impairment and was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI hit-and-run and felony vehicular manslaughter. Police identified the suspect as Alexis Lopez of Brea. The victim was identified as a 53-year-old man experiencing homelessness. His name was withheld. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash was asked to call Investigator Mihalik at (714) 741-5925.
End of daylight saving time, rainy forecast for Los Angeles present dual dangers for drivers
Daylight saving time ends this Sunday morning, and further complicating matters, Southern California is expecting wet conditions on the road. Not only will motorists likely face groggy drivers in the mornings and darker conditions on their way home, but with a good chance of rain on Monday and Tuesday, next week’s commutes present multiple dangers. […]
Four people stabbed in Montebello, conditions unknown
Four people were stabbed Sunday at a home on the 200 block of N. 5th Street, near Whittier Boulevard. At least one of the victims was found suffering a stab wound to the torso area. First responders found the victim in the front yard of the residence. All four of the victims knew each other and the stabbing was the result of a domestic dispute, according to Montebello Police Department. The assailant of the stabbing is in police custody. The condition of that person and the other victims is unknown at this moment. All four were transported to County USC Medical Center. It's unclear what led up to the stabbing and how many suspects may be involved.
