Iowa State

57% of Tuesday's legislative races will be uncontested in Missouri

(The Center Square) – Thousands of Missouri voters won't need to make a choice between candidates for the state Senate or House of Representatives when voting on Tuesday. There's no opposing candidate in 57% of all races for the Missouri legislature, according to an analysis of data filed on Ballotpedia. Of the 163 seats in the House of Representatives, 93 candidates won't face any opposition on Tuesday. Of the 66 races where only a Republican is running, 52 are incumbents. Of the 27 races where only a Democrat is running, 22 are incumbents.
MISSOURI STATE
Bailey says Gov. Pritzker planning post-election youth COVID vaccine mandate

(The Center Square) – In closing arguments for Illinois governor, the Republican challenger says the choice comes down to whether voters want COVID-19 vaccines mandated for school children or not. Last month, after the CDC recommended the COVID-19 vaccine for the list of childhood vaccines, incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker...
ILLINOIS STATE
Former governors ask Mastriano, Shapiro to accept election results

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s four living former governors on Monday sent a letter to the main party candidates vying for the position on Nov. 8, urging them to respect and accept the results of the election regardless of the outcome. In their one-page letter to Democrat Josh Shapiro and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Gov. Whitmer looks to reach second term

(The Center Square) – Incumbent Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon are striking final blows before Election Day. Whitmer leads in the polls and by millions in campaign cash, but Dixon has advanced in recent polls. Each candidate promises to improve Michigan's economic outlook if they win.
MICHIGAN STATE
Who's on the ballot for Tuesday's election

Tuesday’s election will determine who will be Pennsylvania’s next governor and the state’s next U.S. senator. In Luzerne County, the ballot also includes elections for two congressional districts, two state senate districts and six state House districts. The major party candidates for governor are Democrat Josh Shapiro...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Gov. Edwards to attend ribbon cutting at Cyber Innovation Center

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards is making a stop in Bossier City Monday morning. He's schedule to speak at the Cyber Innovation Center and attend the ribbon cutting for the CYBER.ORG Range. That's a cybersecurity test environment used to teach K-12 students. Gov. Edwards' discussion will focus...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Pastors encouraging Texans to vote to restore law and order

(The Center Square) – Texas pastors are encouraging Texans, and especially those in Harris County, the most violent county in the state, to vote for leaders who will better represent them. “Innocent citizens in Harris County are being victimized by an explosion of violent crime in great part due...
HOUSTON, TX
No hike in unemployment insurance rate for S.C. businesses

COLUMBIA – Gov. Henry McMaster and S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce Executive Director Dan Ellzey announced that South Carolina’s unemployment insurance tax rates will decrease or remain the same for all employers in 2023. This is the 10th year in a row that the agency, the General...
GEORGIA STATE
South Florida now under a hurricane and storm surge watch ahead of Nicole

Early Monday morning, subtropical storm Nicole formed close to the Bahamas and with parts of South Florida now in the forecast cone, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami has issued a Hurricane Watch for the east coast of Florida. The watch extends from the Volusia / Brevard County Line...
FLORIDA STATE

