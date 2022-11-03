ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Who's on the ballot for Tuesday's election

Tuesday’s election will determine who will be Pennsylvania’s next governor and the state’s next U.S. senator. In Luzerne County, the ballot also includes elections for two congressional districts, two state senate districts and six state House districts. The major party candidates for governor are Democrat Josh Shapiro...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Former governors ask Mastriano, Shapiro to accept election results

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s four living former governors on Monday sent a letter to the main party candidates vying for the position on Nov. 8, urging them to respect and accept the results of the election regardless of the outcome. In their one-page letter to Democrat Josh Shapiro and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
57% of Tuesday's legislative races will be uncontested in Missouri

(The Center Square) – Thousands of Missouri voters won't need to make a choice between candidates for the state Senate or House of Representatives when voting on Tuesday. There's no opposing candidate in 57% of all races for the Missouri legislature, according to an analysis of data filed on Ballotpedia. Of the 163 seats in the House of Representatives, 93 candidates won't face any opposition on Tuesday. Of the 66 races where only a Republican is running, 52 are incumbents. Of the 27 races where only a Democrat is running, 22 are incumbents.
MISSOURI STATE
Election notes

It’s election day in Pennsylvania. Here are some important details:. RESULTS: The Standard-Speaker will report on election results throughout the night and into early Wednesday at www.standardspeaker. .com. Be alerted to the latest developments by signing up for news alerts at www.standardspeaker. .com/newsletter. ON THE BALLOT: Locally, voters are...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Bailey says Gov. Pritzker planning post-election youth COVID vaccine mandate

(The Center Square) – In closing arguments for Illinois governor, the Republican challenger says the choice comes down to whether voters want COVID-19 vaccines mandated for school children or not. Last month, after the CDC recommended the COVID-19 vaccine for the list of childhood vaccines, incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker...
ILLINOIS STATE
WA voter turnout lagging behind pace of last midterm election

Voter turnout in Washington for Tuesday's election is running behind the pace of the last midterm four years ago. About 1.5 million ballots have been returned statewide — about 32% of registered voters, as of the last update Friday, according to the Secretary of State's Office. That's down from nearly 35% at the same point in 2018.
WASHINGTON STATE
Gov. Edwards to attend ribbon cutting at Cyber Innovation Center

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards is making a stop in Bossier City Monday morning. He's schedule to speak at the Cyber Innovation Center and attend the ribbon cutting for the CYBER.ORG Range. That's a cybersecurity test environment used to teach K-12 students. Gov. Edwards' discussion will focus...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
No hike in unemployment insurance rate for S.C. businesses

COLUMBIA – Gov. Henry McMaster and S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce Executive Director Dan Ellzey announced that South Carolina’s unemployment insurance tax rates will decrease or remain the same for all employers in 2023. This is the 10th year in a row that the agency, the General...
GEORGIA STATE

