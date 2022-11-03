Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fire Companies Get $1 Million EachGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each DecemberTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Who's on the ballot for Tuesday's election
Tuesday’s election will determine who will be Pennsylvania’s next governor and the state’s next U.S. senator. In Luzerne County, the ballot also includes elections for two congressional districts, two state senate districts and six state House districts. The major party candidates for governor are Democrat Josh Shapiro...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Former governors ask Mastriano, Shapiro to accept election results
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s four living former governors on Monday sent a letter to the main party candidates vying for the position on Nov. 8, urging them to respect and accept the results of the election regardless of the outcome. In their one-page letter to Democrat Josh Shapiro and...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ricketts shells out $3.8 million on politics in his final year as Nebraska governor
Pete Ricketts’ time as Nebraska governor is coming to an end, but after spending more than $3.8 million in the last 11 months, he will likely have an influence on the future of state leadership for years to come. His 2022 contributions have included more than a dozen six-figure...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Democrats campaign to keep power that Republicans say isn’t good for ‘silent majority'
(The Center Square) – Republicans and Democrats continued campaigning Monday across Illinois on the final day heading into Tuesday’s election. Alongside other statewide Democratic office holders at a campaign stop in Springfield, incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker said it’s imperative voters vote. “We have to elect pro-labor, pro-choice,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
57% of Tuesday's legislative races will be uncontested in Missouri
(The Center Square) – Thousands of Missouri voters won't need to make a choice between candidates for the state Senate or House of Representatives when voting on Tuesday. There's no opposing candidate in 57% of all races for the Missouri legislature, according to an analysis of data filed on Ballotpedia. Of the 163 seats in the House of Representatives, 93 candidates won't face any opposition on Tuesday. Of the 66 races where only a Republican is running, 52 are incumbents. Of the 27 races where only a Democrat is running, 22 are incumbents.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Missouri Republican explores legislative push to require schools to have armed security
Within seven minutes of receiving a 911 call about an active shooter in a St. Louis high school, police and armed security guards were already in the building and engaging the suspect in gunfire. The immediate response by police and school security on Oct. 24 at Central Visual and Performing...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Election notes
It’s election day in Pennsylvania. Here are some important details:. RESULTS: The Standard-Speaker will report on election results throughout the night and into early Wednesday at www.standardspeaker. .com. Be alerted to the latest developments by signing up for news alerts at www.standardspeaker. .com/newsletter. ON THE BALLOT: Locally, voters are...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Bailey says Gov. Pritzker planning post-election youth COVID vaccine mandate
(The Center Square) – In closing arguments for Illinois governor, the Republican challenger says the choice comes down to whether voters want COVID-19 vaccines mandated for school children or not. Last month, after the CDC recommended the COVID-19 vaccine for the list of childhood vaccines, incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker...
KPVI Newschannel 6
La. GOP endorses Jeff Landry for governor early, drawing blowback from 2 rivals
BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Republican Party’s leadership took the unusual step of endorsing Attorney General Jeff Landry in his bid for governor, nearly a year before the election and before any other major candidates have formally entered the fray. Landry and GOP megadonor Eddie Rispone had pushed...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia House Speaker Ralston won't seek nomination for another term as House leader
(The Center Square) — Georgia House Speaker David Ralston, the longest currently serving state house speaker in the country, will not seek another nomination for the leadership post. Ralston, the 73rd speaker of the state House, will serve the rest of his term, which ends in January, but will...
KPVI Newschannel 6
WA voter turnout lagging behind pace of last midterm election
Voter turnout in Washington for Tuesday's election is running behind the pace of the last midterm four years ago. About 1.5 million ballots have been returned statewide — about 32% of registered voters, as of the last update Friday, according to the Secretary of State's Office. That's down from nearly 35% at the same point in 2018.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Gov. Edwards to attend ribbon cutting at Cyber Innovation Center
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards is making a stop in Bossier City Monday morning. He's schedule to speak at the Cyber Innovation Center and attend the ribbon cutting for the CYBER.ORG Range. That's a cybersecurity test environment used to teach K-12 students. Gov. Edwards' discussion will focus...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Poverty drops in California but only because of child tax credit, COVID relief funds
Poverty fell in California during the COVID pandemic, recent data shows, largely due to state and national safety net programs, especially the expansion of federal child tax credits. But a deadline to file for those tax credits expires November 17, prompting advocates in California and a few state lawmakers to...
KPVI Newschannel 6
No hike in unemployment insurance rate for S.C. businesses
COLUMBIA – Gov. Henry McMaster and S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce Executive Director Dan Ellzey announced that South Carolina’s unemployment insurance tax rates will decrease or remain the same for all employers in 2023. This is the 10th year in a row that the agency, the General...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia voters to decide whether to exempt timber equipment from ad valorem property taxes
(The Center Square) — When Georgia voters head to the polls on Tuesday, they’ll vote on more than races for governor and senator. They’ll also weigh in on a series of questions and constitutional amendments. Referendum A asks voters to decide whether to exempt timber equipment a timber producer owns from ad valorem property taxes.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Goliad County judge on border crisis: 'We are losing our country. We are losing Texas'
(The Center Square) – Goliad County Judge Mike Bennett is still fighting for freedom in Texas six generations after his ancestor helped defeat the Mexican Army and win independence at the Battle of San Jacinto. Over 186 years later, Texas law enforcement officers are battling transnational criminal cartels emboldened...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Election Day: What's on the ballot in Smith County and when, where to vote
The day has come for voters to cast their ballots in the November general election. Today is Election Day and people can make their voices heard at any of the 35 Smith County voting locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Early voting ended Friday and had a turnout that...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Hospital ER violence is rising, workers fight to make assault of a provider a felony
When Dr. Jamiee Belsky got a call that shots were fired at her place of work, her stomach dropped. Carefully speeding through stop signs and red lights, she arrived at the scene as quickly as possible. It was a busy night at the Billings Clinic Emergency Department when two rounds of gunfire echoed through the lobby.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Report: Driver's license revocations don't lead to higher rate of court fee payments
(The Center Square) — A new report shows that Tennessee’s law allowing the suspension of driver’s licenses for not paying court fees is not leading to more fees being paid. The report, from nonpartisan think tank ThinkTennessee, shows that the 2011 law allowing for the revocations and...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Cities with the most expensive homes in Wisconsin
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Wisconsin using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Comments / 0