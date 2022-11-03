ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

KPVI Newschannel 6

The whole country will be watching Pa. on election night. Again

When Pennsylvania voters go to the polls Tuesday, the whole country will be watching. The stakes in the state’s races for governor, U.S. Senate, and U.S. House are reflected by the sheer political firepower that swept through the state Saturday. President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, and former President Donald Trump all arrived to rally their supporters, and try to shape the outcome.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball drawing was delayed Monday and it’s likely that the official results won’t be known until later Tuesday, the Multi-State Lottery Association said in a statement. The record-breaking $1.9 billion Powerball drawing was delayed because a participating lottery had issues processing sales, officials said. “Powerball requires all 48 participating lotteries to submit their sales and play data prior to the winning numbers being selected. Once Powerball receives the outstanding submission, the drawing can proceed,” the lottery said in a statement to The Associated Press. Nearly three hours after the scheduled 10:59 p.m. EST drawing, the association told the AP, “It’s against our policy to name the lottery that is experiencing the delay.” The winning numbers and recorded video of the drawing will be posted to the Powerball website and YouTube channel. Players should hold onto their tickets, the statement said.
IOWA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Scott sees ‘52-plus’ GOP Senate seats, says watch New Hampshire

ATHENS, Ga. — The man in charge of electing more Republican senators says to watch what happens in New Hampshire for the first sign of how election night will go. The race pits first-term Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan against retired Army Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc, the Republican nominee Democrats were hoping to face.
GEORGIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Republican Kean's challenge to Malinowski headlines New Jersey's Election Day

(The Center Square) — The race in the 7th Congressional District for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives headlines Election Day in New Jersey. Incumbent Democrat Tom Malinowski faces Republican Tom Kean in one of 12 congressional races. This midterm cycle in the Garden State does not have a U.S. Senate race, nor regular races for governor or either body of the state Legislature; there are special elections for District 28 of the state Senate and District 12 of the state House.
NEW JERSEY STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

US Justice Department to monitor Luzerne County election for compliance with voting rights laws

Luzerne County is one of 64 jurisdictions nationwide that the U.S. Justice Department will monitor for compliance with voting rights laws during Tuesday’s general election. The Justice Department announced Monday it will send election monitors to jurisdictions in 24 states, including Luzerne, Centre, Berks, Lehigh and Philadelphia counties in Pennsylvania.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA

