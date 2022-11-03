ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKSS KISS 95-7

Avril Lavigne And YUNGBLUD Yearn For Each Other In 'I'm A Mess' Video

By Katrina Nattress
WKSS KISS 95-7
WKSS KISS 95-7
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17JaQU_0ixyUihC00
Photo: Tom Pallant

Last week, Avril Lavigne and YUNGBLUD teased their new collaboration "I'm a Mess" with a clip of the English rocker chopping off the pop punk queen's hair . Now fans get to see the finished product, as Lavigne rocks a bob cut in the single's music video. The clip, which was shot in Los Angeles and London, shows the singers yearning for each other from different sides of the world as they sing “But I know I’m a mess, I’m a mess/ When we’re not together/ Such a wreck, such a wreck/ I hope it’s not forever/ Will I see you again?” in the song's chorus. blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and producer John Feldmann also lend their talents to the catchy pop punk ballad that YUNGBLUD described as “full on ‘lookin out the window of your parents’ car pretendin’ you’re in a music video’ vibes.”

Watch the "I'm a Mess" video below.

"I'm a Mess" is Lavigne's first new music since releasing Love Sux earlier this year . YUNGBLUD also released new music recently, dropping his self-titled third album in September. He's currently touring the UK and Europe and plans to circle back to North America for an extensive tour early next year.

Comments / 0

Related
WKSS KISS 95-7

Britney Spears Sending A "Special" Message to Her Dad

Britney Spears is sending a "SPECIAL HAPPY f--k you," to her dad Jamie Spears. Britney took to Instagram to make another post about her conservatorship, spearheaded by her father. Britney wrote, "It’s been a while since I talked to my pops !!! ...Brit Brit’s got some good special news …...
Upworthy

Michael J. Fox recalls an act of kindness from River Phoenix 31 years ago that still warms his heart

Michael J. Fox considers kindness to be a very important part of his belief system. That may be why he still remembers one particular incident even after so many years. As part of PEOPLE's most recent cover story, the retired actor talked about his surprise experience with Southern hospitality thanks to the late River Phoenix. River Phoenix tragically passed away at the age of only 23 years in 1993 from overdosing on a combination of drugs. The incident in question happened when Fox, 61, was filming "Doc Hollywood" in a small Florida town in 1991. River Phoenix and his brother, Joaquin Phoenix, used to "scoop" Fox over to their place and have a barbecue for the people filming there. River always included Michael J. Fox and made him feel welcome, just as he had done for the young actor.
FLORIDA STATE
netflixjunkie.com

Take a Look at Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes’ Aussie Way of Life

Seeing our celebrities together is always a fun sight to witness. Hollywood has had tons of popular celebrities dating and marrying each other. From Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds to Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, the list of celebrity couples goes on. But when we talk about celebrity pairs, we cannot forget the lovely pair of Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes. The list of popular pairs in Hollywood is incomplete without the couple. While Gosling is busy shooting for his upcoming film The Fall Guy, recently even Eva Mendes and their daughters Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 6 landed in Australia.
Refinery29

The Side Fringe Is Back — But With A Twist

The year is 2009. Jay Jays graphic t-shirts, Supré statement belts and fluorescent scoop-neck singlets are all the rage. Hannah Montana The Movie, 17 Again and Princess Protection Program are out on the big screen. What do our beloved Zac Efron, Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato have in common in the late 2000s? A trendy side fringe across their money-making foreheads.
Footwear News

Kelsea Ballerini Suits Up in Blue Corset & Sparkling Pumps To Perform With Wynonna Judd

Kelsea Ballerini suited up for her latest performance. The country singer attended “The Judds: Love Is Alive — The Final Concert,” featuring Wynonna Judd on Thursday. The event recreated The Judds 1991 “Farewell Tour.” Judd brought her tourmates Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Martina McBride to the show, held at Middle Tennessee State University. For the concert, Ballerini went with a monochromatic look. She wore a cobalt blue satin crop top with matching pants. Her bustier top featured corset boning and her wide-leg trousers featured a high waist. During her performance with Judd, Ballerini added a matching...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKSS KISS 95-7

WKSS KISS 95-7

Hartford, CT
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
926K+
Views
ABOUT

KISS 95-7 plays All The Hits and features Courtney & KISS in the Morning. KISS 95-7 is an iHeartRadio station in Hartford, Connecticut.

 https://kiss957.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy