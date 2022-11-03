ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Peyton and Eli Manning hilariously praise James Hudson III

By Cory Kinnan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kcSnn_0ixyUgvk00

The perk of your team playing on Monday Night Football is having the option to hear Peyton and Eli Manning break down the game every step of the way. And they were at the top of their game this past Monday as the Cleveland Browns took down the Cincinnati Bengals in primetime action. One of their brighter moments came on the Browns’ two-point conversion when tackle James Hudson III came up with a huge block.

Hudson came crashing down in motion on a two-point run where he blasted Bengals’ linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither. Watch here as the Manning brothers so eloquently give their thoughts on the big play from Hudson.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Veteran NFL Quarterback Released After Team's Loss

A former college football star quarterback turned NFL journeyman has been released on Monday morning. The Panthers fell to the Bengals on Sunday afternoon in blowout fashion. Following the contest, the NFC South team has parted ways with third-year quarterback Jacob Eason. He had been with the team since the start of the season.
GEORGIA STATE
Popculture

Gisele Bündchen Reportedly 'Devastated' Over Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady announced on Friday they are getting a divorce. And on the same day that the couple made the heartbreaking announcement, a report from Entertainment Tonight revealed how Bündchen is feeling about the split. The report said the 42-year-old model is "devastated to end things" with the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.
RadarOnline

‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead

Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Everything Nick Saban said following Alabama's 32-31 loss to LSU

Saturday night in Death Valley the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide suffered a disappointing overtime loss to the No. 10 LSU Tigers 32-31. Alabama is now on the outside looking in at a possible bid to both the SEC Championship and the College Football Playoff. Alabama would have to win out and chaos, as we have never seen before, would have to take place in order for the Tide to have any title hopes.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

169K+
Followers
225K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy