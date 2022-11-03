Read full article on original website
Related
Newell ROASTS state GOP for trying to rig '23 election for Jeff Landry
Newell ROASTS state GOP for trying to rig ‘23 election for Jeff Landry. On Monday’s edition of the Newell Normand Show, the long-time Republican could not make sense of a move made over the weekend by the committee of Louisiana’s Republican party.
DC News Now
Analysts say Republicans are poised to take control of Congress
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — What are the odds that Republicans can retake control of Congress? There’s talk of a “red wave” gaining momentum. Current polling shows Republicans are likely to take control of the U.S. House and possibly the U.S. Senate, but several races are total toss-ups at this point. Historically the party in […]
Comments / 0