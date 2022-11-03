Mervis Selected to Take Part in Arizona Fall League Home Run Derby

Matt Mervis' breakout season has received some proverbial icing on the cake as the Chicago Cubs prospect was selected for the Arizona Fall League Home Run Derby.

The breakout season of Matt Mervis continues. The Chicago Cubs prospect has torn his way across three minor league levels and the Arizona Fall League, and now has a chance for a fun accolade to cap off his breakout season, as he was selected for the league's home run derby on Saturday.

The first baseman has torn up the league, slashing .286/.340/.691 and striking just three times in 47 plate appearances with the Mesas Solar Sox. "Mash" has also hit five home runs, tied for most in the league with three other players.

Mervis' strong finish comes on the heels of a dominant minor league season in which the 24-year-old slashed .309/.379/.606 and hit 39 home runs with three different teams. After finishing with Triple-A Iowa, there was hope that a strong season in the Arizona Fall League could lead to a major league callup.

Both of those things have happened, and perhaps with a strong showing in spring training, he could start the 2023 season on the major league roster. For now, though, Mervis will look to take home the AFL home run derby title.

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter !